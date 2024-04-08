Jim Morrison's grave: Where is the singer buried and what happened to him?

Jim Morrison was a national rock artist who emerged from Los Angeles in the 1960s. He was the lead singer for the rock band The Doors, and he embodied the early version of the self-destructive rock star archetype: attractive yet tormented. His poetic lyrics endeared him to concertgoers, but his troubled side pushed him to Paris, where he met his death. So, where is Jim Morrison's grave?

The late Jim Morrison posing for a photo(L) and his tomb at the Pere Lachaise cemetery in Paris (R). Photo: Michael Ochs Archives, Francois Guillo

Jim Morrison grew up in the 70's, a time when substance use had infiltrated most US streets. He had a troubled past, which included a few run-ins with Miami authorities resulting from his heavy drinking and substance use. However, despite that, his musical legacy earned him a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum (1993).

Profile summary

Real name James Douglas Morrison Other names The Lizard King Gender Male Date of birth 8 December 1943 Died 3 July 1971 (age 27 years) Cause of death Heart failure Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Melbourne, Florida, United States Grave location Père Lachaise Cemetery Nationality American Ethnicity Scottish-Irish-English Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 59 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Brown Father George Stephen Morrison Mother Clara Clarke Morrison Siblings 2 School George Washington High School Profession Singer, songwriter and poet Net worth $400 thousand (at the time of his death)

Who was Jim Morrison?

James Douglas Morrison, famously known as Jim Morrison, was born on December 8, 1943, in Melbourne, Florida, USA. His father served in the US Navy, while his mother was a homemaker. His strict upbringing reportedly fueled his rebellious nature.

Jim Morrison's insatiable curiosity and thirst for knowledge led him to immerse himself in literature early on. He was an avid reader, and his favourite authors included Allen Ginsberg, Arthur Rimbaud, William Blake, and James Joyce.

At age 20, he ventured into film studies at UCLA in Los Angeles. While there, he met future members of the Doors: keyboardist Ray Manzarek, guitarist Robby Krieger, and drummer John Densmore.

It was during this time that he started to write lyrics. He earned his diploma and graduated in 1965. After earning his diploma, Morrison co-founded the Doors in 1965, where his exceptional talents quickly garnered attention.

The mystery behind Jim Morrison's grave

The famous American singer and lyricist died suddenly in Paris, France, much to the dismay of his adoring fans. Controversy ensued after his death, with many expecting his remains to be flown back to Melbourne, Florida, for burial.

Where was Morrison buried? Morrison's life was tragically cut short at 27 in Paris, where he was laid to rest in Père Lachaise Cemetery. His gravesite has become a pilgrimage site for fans worldwide. On any given day, adoring fans and tourists surround his tombstone, a testament to his enduring legacy as one of the most celebrated figures in rock history.

Where was Jim Morrison found dead?

Top 5 facts about Jim Morrison. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives (modified by author)

Morrison retreated to Paris to live a quiet life with longtime partner Pamela Courson. The couple resided in upscale hotels, blending with tourists around Paris' usual hangouts.

He reportedly struggled with obesity at the time, and his health was rapidly declining. On July 3, 1971, the singer was discovered dead in his apartment bathtub in Paris.

The attending physician bypassed an autopsy and cited heart failure as the cause of death. His death was reportedly kept a secret for 72 hours, which sparked conspiracy theories of possible foul play.

Where was Morrison buried?

Jim Morrison's grave is at the historic Pere Lachaise cemetery in Paris. After his death, a Parisian funeral service arranged a straightforward burial at Père Lachaise Cemetery.

They put him in a standard, simple, veneered French coffin and laid him to rest. Jim Morrison's grave in Paris has become a popular destination for fans and a pilgrimage site for rock-n-roll lovers.

The renowned cemetery was established by Napoléon Bonaparte in 1804 and houses the remains of thousands of celebrated artists, musicians, and writers. However, Jim Morrison's tombstone is the most visited at the cemetery.

Why is Jim Morrison buried in Paris?

Jim Morrison's gravesite has been a point of contention among his many fans for decades. Most wonder why his remains weren't returned to his family.

He reportedly visited the cemetery in the weeks leading up to his death and was particularly drawn to the grave of Oscar Wilde, one of his idols. It was then that he resolved to be buried alongside him.

Was Jim Morrison's grave moved? While many people advocate for his burial in Melbourne, Florida, no formal requests have been made to relocate his remains from Pere Lachaise Cemetery.

Only his family could initiate such a move. However, to this day, they honour his wish to rest alongside Oscar Wilde–an Irish playwright and one of his favourite writers.

Can you visit Jim Morrison's grave?

Photo of Jim Morrison. Photo: Michael Montfort

Anyone can visit Jim Morrison's grave at Pere Lachaise cemetery in Paris. His burial site is a notable attraction site in the city. Many music fans visit his tomb to pay respects and leave tributes at his gravesite.

Until 1973, the grave didn't have an official marker. However, Jim Morrison's grave photo and a shield (both placed over it by French officials) were stolen by vandals.

In 1981, Croatian sculptor Mladen Mikulin, with permission from the cemetery staff, put a bust and new gravestone to commemorate the singer's 10th anniversary of his death.

Vandals defaced the bust with graffiti and stole it in 1988. Cemetery staff wiped out Jim Morrison's grave graffiti and erected barricades to ensure coordinated visits to his gravesite. To date, it is open to the public, and anyone can visit the rock legend's resting place.

FAQs

Who is Jim Morrison? He was an American singer, songwriter and poet who was the lead vocalist and primary lyricist of the rock band The Doors. What was Jim Morrison's cause of death? The official cause of death was heart failure, but most firsthand reports say that he died from drug abuse. What happened to the Doors after Jim Morrison died? They recorded two more albums but split up two years later. Did Jim Morrison have any children? At the time of his death, he was unmarried and didn't have children. Who was Jim Morrison with when he died? He was with Pamela Courson, his long-term girlfriend. How much was Jim Morrison worth when he died? His net worth was allegedly $400 thousand at the time of his death.

Jim Morrison's grave is one of the most visited attractions in Paris. However, it is worth noting that the singer was always destined for greatness. Despite his tumultuous journey, his impact on music is everlasting.

