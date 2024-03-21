What happened to Jesse Garon Presley, Elvis' twin brother?

Elvis Presley is one of the greatest names in the entertainment industry. He was an exceptional singer recognised for his distinct voice and style of music that captivated many people, earning the title King of Rock and Roll. However, many people are not conversant with his twin brother, Jesse Garon Presley. Who is he, and how did he influence the singer’s career and life?

Elvis Presley performing on stage (L). The singer is reading a book (R). Photo: @elvis on Instagram (modified by author)

Elvis Presley rose to stardom, and many know him for his excellence in singing and acting. Besides his career, he had close people whom he called family, and one of them, Jesse Garon Presley, was believed to have significantly impacted his life. Even though he did not live with him, Jesse allegedly influenced his career and personality in multiple ways.

Profile summary

Full name Jesse Garon Presley Gender Male Date of birth 8 January 1935 Date of death 8 January 1935 Age 0 years old (at the time of death) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Tupelo, Mississippi, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Mother Gladys Presley Father Vernon Elvis Presley Siblings 4

Who was Elvis Presley?

Elvis Presley was born on 8 January 1935 in Tupelo, Mississippi, United States. He was raised by his parents, Vernon Elvis and Gladys Presley. His father’s primary occupation was farming, but he also worked as a truck driver and preacher at Assemblies of God church. Vernon passed away on 26 June 1979, and Gladys died on 4 August 1958.

Elvis Presley began his music career in the early 1950s and rose to global prominence in the same decade. He was a distinguished singer who released several hits in different genres, including pop, country music, and R&B. He released over 20 studio albums, and his top songs include Jailhouse Rock, Suspicious Minds, Burning Love and Return to Sender.

Besides music, he ventured into acting and starred in over 30 movies and TV series. He is famous for his portrayal of Rose Carpenter in Girls! Girls! Girls! and his other popular acting credits are Tickle Me, Blue Hawaii, and Viva Las Vegas.

Elvis Presley died on 16 August 1977, aged 42 years. His cause of death was revealed to be heart failure.

Did Elvis Presley have siblings?

Contrary to the belief that the singer did not have siblings, he had four. The King of Rock and Roll had an identical twin brother, Jesse Garon Presley, stillborn 35 minutes earlier than him.

Five facts about Jesse Garon Presley. Photo: @elvis on Instagram (modified by author)

After the demise of his mother, Gladys, Elvis’ father married Davada Dee Stanley, who had three sons from her previous relationship. Her three sons, Bill, David, and Rick, became Elvis Presley’s stepbrothers. His stepbrother David published a memoir entitled My Brother Elvis: The Final Years in his tribute.

What happened to Jesse Garon Presley?

Jesse Garon Presley was Elvis Presley’s twin brother who was stillborn a few minutes before him on 8 January 1935 in Tupelo, Mississippi, United States. Jesse was buried in a shoebox in Priceville Cemetery. His grave is reportedly unmarked, but there is a stone without his name at the place he was buried. Jesse’s grave is close to the graves of his aunt Susan and uncle Noah Presley.

Why is Jesse Presley not buried at Graceland? Elvis was laid to rest in Graceland, Memphis, Tennessee, United States, like his parents. With Elvis and his parents buried in Graceland, people have wondered why Jesse’s remains have never been moved to Graceland. Some speculate that his remains are too fragile to be moved, and his grave is inconspicuous as no one visits it.

Is Jesse Garon Presley still alive?

Even though Elvis did not live with his twin brother, Jesse significantly impacted his life and career in many ways. In his book The Inner Elvis, Peter Whitmer described Jesse’s influence on Elvis’ life, saying that Jesse’s demise triggered a process that motivated Elvis’ career and formed the foundation of his life. He believed Jesse’s restless soul affected most of Elvis’ relationships.

In his lifetime, Elvis reportedly visited his late brother’s grave several times. His mother once said that the singer was living life for two. Some believed the American singer was haunted by his brother as he allegedly conversed with Jesse at night in his room. Strangely, others alleged that Jesse never died and Elvis would send him to stand in for his interviews and shows.

FAQs

Did Elvis have a twin brother? The musician and actor had an identical twin named Jesse Garon Presley. When did Jesse Garon Presley die? He passed away on 8 January 1935, the same day he was born. How old was Jesse Presley when he died? He was born dead and, therefore, did not live life on the Earth. What was Jesse Garon Presley’s cause of death? His cause of death has never been revealed, but he was reportedly stillborn. Where is Jesse Garon Presley’s grave? He was buried in a shoebox at Priceville Cemetery in Tupelo, Mississippi, United States. Did Elvis ever talk about his twin brother? It's alleged that Jesse’s soul haunted Elvis Presley, and the two would talk at night in his room. How did Jesse Garon affect Elvis Presley’s life? Jesse Garon Presley’s death is believed to be the driving force behind Elvis Presley’s successful entertainment career. It is also thought that his demise affected Elvis’ personality as he lived with survivor’s guilt. What happened to Jessie Garon Presley? He was allegedly stillborn 35 minutes before his twin brother. His spirits were believed to haunt his brother Elvis.

Throughout his life, Elvis Presley enjoyed immense success in the entertainment industry, won coveted awards, and gained global prominence. However, many are oblivious to his struggles, especially in coping with the death of his brother, Jesse Garon Presley. Jesse’s death was believed to have had positive and negative impacts on Elvis’ life.

