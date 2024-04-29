Sara Matter's bio: age, career, is she still married to Niall Matter?

Sara Matter is an entrepreneur from Canada. She gained prominence following her relationship with Niall Matter, a Canadian-American actor. Her husband is popularly known for starring in movies and TV series Watchmen, Primeval: New World, The Predator, and Come Fly With Me. But is she still married to Niall Matter?

Sara Matter came into the limelight following her marriage to actor Niall Matter. The two got married in 2016 in Hawaii, USA. Together, they share two children, a daughter and a son. Despite being the spouse of a prominent personality, the celebrity wife maintains a low profile, and not much about her is known.

Full name Sara Bradley Matter Gender Female Date of birth 5 May 1986 Age 37 years old (as of April 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Edmonton, Alberta, Canada Current residence Vancouver, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Husband Niall Matter Children 2 Profession Entrepreneur

Sara Matter's biography

The Canadian entrepreneur was born in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, but currently resides in Vancouver, Canada. She is 37 years old as of April 2024. She was born on 5 May 1986. Her zodiac sign is Taurus. She is a Canadian national of white descent.

When did Niall and Sara Matter wed?

The couple exchanged their marriage vows in July 2016. Niall and Sara Matter's wedding was held in Kauai, Hawaii, US. Only their close friends and family members were present. They welcomed their daughter in 2016 and a son in 2019.

In 2017, the actor revealed while speaking with Media From the Heart that besides his busy schedule, he spares time with his family. Here is part of what he said:

I was hitting the pavement a lot harder before and trying to get my face out there a lot more, but with the family, I want to really enjoy this time with my wife and daughter and work on things that I want to work on.

He added:

Obviously, I had the responsibility of providing for my family, so I can't take too much time off. But I definitely have been taking time off to help with my daughter and make sure that my wife is happy and that the family is doing well. At the end of the day, that's our legacy. That's what we should be doing is taking care of our families.

Niall also spoke about parenting in 2023 when asked during an interview about the most challenging role he has ever encountered in his acting career. He talked about his role as Jack, a single father, in the film Holiday Hotline. He found it challenging as he is not a single dad in real life. He said:

My wife and I are very much in love and in the same picture still, and I couldn't imagine doing it without her, and I couldn't imagine having that amount of workload for just one person.

Niall has been acting since 2007 and boasts approximately 64 acting credits. He has been featured in films and TV series such as Eureka, Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: How to Con a Con, The Good Doctor, Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater, and Stargate: Atlantis. Before venturing into professional acting, he worked in an oil rig.

Who is Sara Matter? She is an entrepreneur popularly known as Niall Matter's wife. What is Sara Matter's age? She is 37 years old as of April 2024. When is Sara Matter's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 5 May. Is Sara Matter an actress? She is not an actress. Is Niall Matter still married? Yes. The Canadian-American actor is still married to Sara Matter. How long have Sara and Niall Matter been married? They tied the knot in July 2016; thus, they have been married for almost eight years as of writing. How many kids does Sara Matter have? She has two children, a daughter and a son. Where does Sara Matter live? She currently resides in Vancouver, Canada.

Sara Matter is an entrepreneur popularly known for being Niall Matter's spouse. They have been married for over seven years. Although her husband is famous in the entertainment industry, little is known about her as she keeps away from the public eye. The couple currently resides in Vancouver, Canada.

