Nigerian online critic, VeryDarkMan, has issued a warning to billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana, on social media

In a video posted on Instagram, VDM said that Obi Cubana was the main target and not E-Money, who was arrested recently

VeryDarkMan’s warning video to Obi Cubana drew a reaction from his colleague, Cubana Chiefpriest

Nigerian online critic, Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan (VDM), has warned businessman Obinna Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, to be very careful after E-Money’s release from detention.

Recall that on April 29, 2025, news circulated that E-Money, real name Emeka Okonkwo, was arrested in his home by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives for naira abuse and spraying foreign currency at an event.

Shortly after the news circulated online, VeryDarkMan warned Obi Cubana on his Instagram page, noting that the businessman was EFCC’s main target. According to the online critic, the EFCC has been questioning young boys in Abuja about Obi Cubana to know whether there’s a link between them.

In his words:

“E-money has been released from EFCC, Obi Cubana, you have to really be careful, especially you Obi Cubana. In short, you are more of a target than E-money. I don't know how they got to E-money before you, but you are the main target. You know why? Because, especially in this Abuja, a lot of these young boys that they arrest wey EFCC dey carry, they usually ask them that, do you know Obi Cubana? Has he ever transferred money to you? Have you ever gone to his place before? Has he ever transferred money to you? They want to see an establishment, they want to establish that you have done transactions with some of those boys So you have to really be careful because they are planning you.”

Cubana Chiefpriest reacts as VDM warns Obi Cubana

VDM’s video informing Obi Cubana about the EFCC’s alleged plans for him drew a reaction from the businessman’s close ally and former staff, Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest.

Chiefpriest seemed to show agreement with VeryDarkMan’s words by liking the critic’s video. See a screenshot below:

Reactions as VDM warns Obi Cubana

VeryDarkMan’s warning to Obi Cubana after E-Money’s arrest drew comments from some Nigerians on social media:

Zinytheexplorer said:

“Nawa o, even the rich no geh peace 😂.”

Chinenye_nwa1 said:

“His informant must be legit. My own is that everyone should be careful in this country now cos Tinubu dey look for scapegoat to use set example, e dey am like say this country no dey suffer enough! 🙄”

Iam_2simple said:

“This guy 😂. As nothing came out of E-money arrest he had to switch to another Igbo billionaire. Just drumming tribal sentiments and war.”

Gcw__ wrote:

“EFCC na Yoruba and Hausa organizations against we Igbos 😂.”

Whitepeonystore said:

“VDM don strike again 😂😂.”

Ayo._eji said:

“This guy no add ALLedgedly ooooo 😂.”

Official_austin001 said:

“If okoya a Yoruba man pikin no fit face the law then Efcc have no right to arrest anyone. If y’all Yoruba ronu still have the mentality that okoya related to president tinubu or okoya is richer that E-money therefore he’s above the law. Then divide Nigeria make everybody go his separate ways. Else this is war against the Igbos.”

Badguytoba1 said:

“See how vdm filming background has changed…charity is working 😂.”

E Money regains freedom?

Legit.ng earlier reported that E-Money shared an update with his fans following his arrest.

E-Money took to his official social media page to share a post. He used a background song with the lyrics, 'Thank you for saving me, thank you, my Lord.'

Although E-Money did not explicitly state whether he had been released, he appeared to be in an optimistic state.

