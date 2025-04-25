It’s not the drugs that have been a problem; it’s the psychological trauma of my entire life. My whole life experiences have affected me the most... In my mind, I’ve lost all hope.

This heartbreaking statement was captured in Redmond O'Neal's first exclusive jailhouse interview. It reflects the painful dynamics surrounding his parents' fame and its effects on his life. So, what happened to Redmond O'Neal? Since 2004, his legal and personal life has intertwined with long periods served in jail and court-mandated mental facilities and rehabilitation centres.

O'Neal poses with his parents, Ryan and Farrah, at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre (R) and arrives for his progress report at LAX Courthouse (L). Photo: Steve Grayson, Toby Canham (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Profile summary

Full name Redmond James Fawcett O'Neal Nickname Red Gender Male Date of birth 30 January 1985 Age 40 years (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Malibu, California, United States Patton State Hospital, San Bernardino, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Eye colour Grey Hair colour Red Height in centimetres 173 Height in feet 5'7" Weight in kilograms 79 Weight in pounds 175 Father Charles Patrick Ryan O'Neal Mother Farrah Leni Fawcett Siblings 3 Profession Voice-over actor School American Heritage School Net worth $10,000—$4.5 million

Redmond O'Neal's biography

Redmond James Fawcett O'Neal was born in Los Angeles, California, United States, to Hollywood actors Farrah Fawcett and Ryan O'Neal. He is the youngest of three half-siblings: Patrick O'Neal, Griffin O'Neal, and Tatum O'Neal.

Top five facts about voice-over actor Redmond O'Neal. Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Redmond O'Neal's background

Born on 30 January 1985, Redmond is 40 years old as of April 2025. Details of his childhood and schooling remain scarce. He allegedly attended various schools, including American Heritage School in Plantation, Florida.

Redmond O'Neal's career before legal troubles

Before his troubles with drugs and the law, Redmond O'Neal was an American actor. He was best known for his appearances on shows about his mother, one of the most famous Playboy Playmates of the 90s. Have a look at his filmography records as of April 2025.

Film/TV show Character or role Year of release This Is Farrah Fawcett Self 2019 Entertainment Tonight Self 2009 Farrah's Story Self 2009 Celebrities Uncensored Self 2003 Love Don't Cost a Thing Production Assistant 2003 The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars Squrt 1998 Playboy: Farrah Fawcett, All of Me Special thanks 1997 Johnny Bravo Skateboard boy 1997

What happened to Redmond O'Neal?

Despite the perceived privileges of nepo babies such as Redmond, his life took a far different path. His troubled life, coupled with substance abuse, would later lead him to crime.

In 2018, he was arrested and charged with multiple charges, including attempted murder. Since then, Red, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and antisocial personality disorder, has been committed to state mental health facilities.

Redmond O’Neal’s troubled childhood and family struggles

Redmond grew up in a volatile home, a factor that contributed to his legal predicaments. In an interview with Radar Online, he pointed to his parents as the source of his troubles, saying;

Fighting with my father, being kicked out and living on the streets, going to jail, being put in a psychiatric ward, and being embarrassed all the time, just because of who my parents are.

He added;

The pressure that came with that set off a time bomb in my head. I never asked for any of this, I never wanted any attention.

Ryan O'Neal (L), Redmond Oneal (C) and Farrah Fawcett (L) pose as a family on Hollywood Boulevard where Fawcett received her star. Photo: Frank Trapper/Corbis

Source: Getty Images

January 2003: Forgery charge

While staying with his grandmother in Harris County, Texas, Redmond was arrested on forgery charges. The charges stemmed from an incident at a hardware store where he tried to cash a bad check. According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the prosecutors agreed to dismiss the charge on condition that he completes a drug treatment program.

2005: Drug possession arrest

Redmond was arrested in 2005 on suspicion of possession of controlled substances. He was released on probation.

June 2008: DUI charge

O'Neal pleaded guilty to a misdemeanour DUI charge and drug possession in early 2008. He was placed on a three-year probation and issued a fine.

In June, he and his father, Ryan O'Neal, were arrested on suspicion of drug possession. The father and son duo were arrested at their home in Malibu, California, during a routine probation search on Redmond.

Redmond was also found in possession of methamphetamine by detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office. After a short detention at the Lost Hills Station, they were released on a $10,000 bail each.

Ryan O'Neal (L) and his son Redmond (R) appear in court in Malibu, California, on November 13, 2008. Photo: Reed SAXON/AFP POOL

Source: Getty Images

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Ryan pointed out that he took the fall for his son, a testament to his fatherly love, saying;

It was not mine. I had taken it away from him the night before. But when the cops came at 4:30 in the morning, with Farrah there, I wasn’t going to say, ‘It’s his!’

As reported by the New York Times, the older O'Neal was sentenced in January 2009 and ordered to spend 18 months in a rehabilitation program. On the other hand, Redmond pleaded guilty and was ordered to complete a dependency program and three years of probation.

April 2009: Drug possession arrest

O'Neal was arrested in April 2009 for possession of narcotics and smuggling controlled substances into a correctional facility.

In August 2009, Redmond pleaded no contest to substance and weapon possession charges. The charges stemmed from his arrest in Los Angeles during a routine traffic stop.

During the stop, authorities found illegal substances in his vehicle. A second search of his home led to the discovery of a handgun, a violation of an earlier probation sentence. He was ordered to spend a year in a live-in drug rehabilitation program and a five-year probation.

Redmond O'Neal smiles while the judge praises his recovery effort in the Airport Branch Courthouse on 9 October 2012 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Mark Boster-Pool

Source: Getty Images

August 2011: Arrested again for drugs and firearm possession

About a year after leaving an intense court-mandated dependency program, Redmond found himself back in the courts. He was arrested at a traffic stop in Santa Monica for possession of illegal substances and a firearm.

After pleading guilty, he was sentenced to a year in an addiction rehabilitation facility with a five-year probation. The probation was, however, revoked after he admitted to using narcotics in the facility. He was released from the residential drug rehabilitation program in October 2012.

May 2018: Charged with attempted murder after crime spree

On 8 May 2018, O'Neal was arrested in connection with a week-long crime spree. He was charged with one count of attempted murder, two of assault with a deadly weapon, one of criminal threats, one of brandishing a knife and one of battery.

Other charges that stemmed from the week-long spree include armed robbery, possession of a smoking device, possession of an injection device and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

The rampage that began on 2 May started after he argued and punched a stranger, a battery case that occurred again the next day. On 4 May, he violently injured a man near the Venice Beach Boardwalk. Before his arrest on 8 May, he got into a fight at a coffee shop and later robbed a convenience store in Santa Monica.

Attorney Gloria Allred (R) holds a press conference with Ken Fox (L), one of Redmond O'Neal's alleged victims, on 6 September 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Sarah Morris

Source: Getty Images

On 4 October 2019, he was committed to a state mental hospital. This order came after Los Angeles Superior Court commissioner Laura Streimer found him incompetent to stand trial. He was diagnosed with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, antisocial personality disorder, and abuse disorders.

What is Redmond O'Neal doing now?

Redmond is currently committed to Patton State Hospital in San Bernardino, California, USA on a long-term basis. According to In Touch Weekly, the long-time addict still believes that his family is the cause of his problems, a belief that keeps him from accepting visits from his family.

FAQs

Is Redmond O'Neal still alive? He is still alive. What is Redmond O'Neal's age? As of April 2025, the youngest O'Neal is 40 years old. Was Redmond O'Neal adopted? Redmond is the biological child of Ryan O'Neal and Farrah Fawcett. Was Redmond O'Neal at his father's funeral? Patrick O'Neal was the only child present at their father's funeral on 8 December 2023. Did Farrah Fawcett's son go to her funeral? He attended his mother's funeral and also served as a pallbearer. Is Redmond O'Neal in jail? Rather than jail, he was committed to a long-term commitment in a state mental hospital. Is Redmond O'Neal still in a mental hospital? He is hospitalised at the Patton State Hospital in San Bernardino, California. Did Farrah Fawcett leave any money to her son Redmond? Fawcett's estate plan included a $4.5 million inheritance for her son, Redmond.

To understand what happened to Redmond O'Neal, one must fully interrogate his childhood and upbringing. As the sole child of Hollywood royalty, the relentless scrutiny, spotlight, and expectations often drove him towards unhealthy coping mechanisms.

