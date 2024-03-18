Original Paramore members: what happened and where are they now?

Paramore members are known for releasing top hits in pop punk, pop rock, and alternative rock genres. The group began in 2004 with four friends who would meet and jam together after school. The group released their debut album, All We Know Is Falling, in 2005 after signing to the Warner Music Group label. Discover where the original Paramore members are.

Zac Faro (L), Hayley Williams (C) and Jeremy Davis (R) are among the original Paramore members. Photo: Mauricio Santana, @zacfarro, @jerm_beats on Instagram (modified by author)

There have been some changes in the group over the years, but three Paramore original members still hold the flag in the music industry. On 29 September 2023, the remaining three group members celebrated the 14th anniversary. The Paramore members’ timeline has been a hot topic online, with fans wanting to know about the band's journey, lineup changes, and personal developments.

Where are the original Paramore members now?

Since the establishment of Paramore, new members have joined the group, and others have left for various reasons. Below is a list of the Paramore original members and where they are now.

1. Hayley Williams

Hayley Williams of Paramore performs at Radio 104.5 Performance Theater on October 9, 2017, in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania. Photo: Bill McCay

Full name: Hayley Nichole Williams

Hayley Nichole Williams Nickname: Spongebob, Hbomb, Hayleyball, Hayles

Spongebob, Hbomb, Hayleyball, Hayles Date of birth: 27 December 1988

27 December 1988 Place of birth: Meridian, Mississippi, United States

Meridian, Mississippi, United States Current residence: Nashville, Tennessee, United States

Nashville, Tennessee, United States Age: 35 years old (as of 2024)

35 years old (as of 2024) Position: Lead vocals

Hayley Williams is the lead vocalist in Paramore. This Paramore singer was raised in Meridian, Mississippi, but was later moved to Franklin, Tennessee, by her mother after her parents divorced. Hayley is still a member of Paramore as a lead vocalist.

The Paramore singer began dating New Found Glory lead guitarist Chad Gilbert in 2007. The duo engaged on Christmas Day in 2014 and tied the knot on 20 February 2016. Is Hayley Williams still married? Chad Gilbert and Hayley went separate ways on 1 July 2017.

In a now-deleted split announcement shared on Instagram in July 2017, Williams and Gilbert expressed that they were officially parting ways for good after their ten-year relationship.

The two of us have been together for the better part of 10 years. We’ve grown up together and we’ve been beside each other through a lot of goodness and a lot of challenges…Marriage is not for the faint of heart.

Love is an absolute risk. And it’s up to each of us to stay hopeful even when the outcome isn’t what we’d originally hoped for. We want to publicly state - plainly, and only this time - that we are splitting up…we remain close friends who are good in each other’s eyes.

The American singer later hooked up with Taylor York- a former Paramore bandmate. The two openly admitted to their relationship in September 2022, when they confirmed it in an interview with The Guardian, providing limited details. It is unclear whether the duo is still together as they prefer keeping their personal lives under wraps.

2. Josh Farro

Musician Josh Farro of Paramore performs onstage at KROQ Weenie Roast y Fiesta 2017 at StubHub Center on May 20, 2017, in Carson, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Full name: Joshua Neil Farro

Joshua Neil Farro Date of birth: 29 September 1987

29 September 1987 Place of birth: Voorhees, New Jersey, United States

Voorhees, New Jersey, United States Current residence: Nashville, Tennessee, United States

Nashville, Tennessee, United States Age: 36 years old (as of 2024)

36 years old (as of 2024) Position: Lead guitar, backing vocals

Josh Farro is a former lead guitarist and backing vocalist for the rock band Paramore. He was born in Voorhees Township, New Jersey, on 29 September 1987. The musician is the second-oldest of five siblings.

Why did Josh leave Paramore?

According to The Guardian, Josh Faro and his brother Zac left Paramore in 2010, citing Williams and the label’s controlling behaviour. The Faro brothers added that William’s father constantly threatened to ‘pull the plug’ on the whole band if we complained about anything.

Zac Faro collaborated with Paramore for their fifth studio album, After Laughter, which they released in 2017. It is important to note that Josh is still not part of the band.

Where is Josh Faro now?

The American musician married his wife, Jenna Rice, on 3 April 2010, and they have two children. They welcomed their daughter on 28 January 2018 and a son on 22 May 2020. Is Josh Farro still married to Jenna Rice? The couple is still married and resides in Nashville, Tennessee, United States.

3. Zac Farro

Drummer Zac Farro of Paramore performs on ABC's "Good Morning America" at Rumsey Playfield on August 25, 2017, in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski/WireImage

Full name: Zachary Wayne Farro

Zachary Wayne Farro Date of birth: 4 June 1990

4 June 1990 Place of birth: Voorhees, New Jersey, United States

Voorhees, New Jersey, United States Current residence: Nashville, Tennessee, United States

Nashville, Tennessee, United States Age: 33 years old (as of 2024)

33 years old (as of 2024) Position: Drummer

Zac Faro is best known as the former drummer for the rock band Paramore. He is Josh Farro's younger brother. The American musician was born on 4 June 1990 in Voorhees, New Jersey, United States. He has three other siblings, namely Nate, Jonathan, and Isabelle.

The professional drummer co-founded Paramore when he was only 12 years old. After leaving Paramore in 2010 alongside his brother, Zac joined the band Novel American as a musician and drummer. He is also a singer of the band Half Noise.

Zac mentioned that one of the primary reasons for his rejoining was his admiration for the material Hayley and Taylor were composing. However, Zac rejoined Paramore in 2017. The American singer currently resides in Nashville, Tennessee, United States.

4. Jeremy Davis

Full name: Jeremy Clayton Davis

Jeremy Clayton Davis Nickname: Jerm

Jerm Date of birth: 8 February 1985

8 February 1985 Place of birth: Little Rock, Arkansas, United States

Little Rock, Arkansas, United States Age: 39 years old (as of 2024)

39 years old (as of 2024) Position: Bass guitarist

Jeremy Davis co-founded Paramore when he was 19 years old. He is an American musician, songwriter, and rapper. The musician was born on 8 February 1985 in Little Rock, Arkansas, United States.

The American musician was the bassist for the rock band Paramore. Davis left the band twice. The initial departure was in 2004, citing "personal reasons", according to Rolling Stone. The second exit happened in 2015 under unclear circumstances. Paramore clarified on Facebook that Davis would no longer be in the band.

These last few years have held some of the most fulfilling moments we’ve had yet... as people, as friends, and as a band…In moving forward, there is growth, pain, and change... and sometimes the change is not at all what you hoped for. We’ve written and re-written this countless times and there’s just not a good way to put it... Jeremy is no longer going to be in the band with us. To be honest, this has been really painful.

The American songwriter is still working on various projects, and judging from his Instagram account, he is majoring in beats production.

How many original members are in Paramore?

The original members in Paramore as of 2024 are Hayley Williams and Zac Faro. The other member of the band, Taylor York, joined the group in 2007.

Which member left Paramore?

The original members of Paramore who left the band are Josh Faro and Jeremy Davis.

Why did Josh and Jeremy leave Paramore?

Josh left Paramore because of the label’s controlling behaviour in 2010. His bandmate, Jeremy, left the band in 2015 under unclear circumstances.

When did Hayley leave Paramore?

Hayley briefly left Paramore in 2015 to focus on her mental health. However, the Paramore lead vocalist managed to work on her mental issues and is back on the team.

The original Paramore members were Hayley Williams, Josh Farro, Zac Farro and Jeremy Davis. Over the years, several members have left the band, and new ones have joined. The band consists of three individuals: Hayley Williams, Zac Faro and Taylor York.

