Barcelona pulled off a dramatic fightback in a thrilling UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg at the Estadio Olímpico Lluis Companys, finishing 3-3 with Inter Milan after a rollercoaster contest.

The match got off to a nightmare start for the hosts as Inter Milan took just one minute to break the deadlock.

Marcus Thuram stunned the home crowd with a sublime backheel finish following a swift attack, setting the tone for a frenetic first half.

Inter Milan players celebrate with Danzel Dumfries after the Dutch defender gave them the lead against Barcelona.

In the 21st minute, Inter doubled their lead through Denzel Dumfries, who capitalised on a dangerous set-piece.

The Dutchman met Francesco Acerbi's flick-on at the far post and acrobatically powered home from close range, leaving Barcelona reeling.

Lamine Yamal's brilliance sparks Barcelona comeback

Barcelona’s response was swift and spectacular.

In the 24th minute, 17-year-old prodigy Lamine Yamal showcased his dazzling footwork by slicing through the Inter defence before curling a sensational strike into the top corner from the edge of the box.

Lamine Yamal stole the show as Barcelona fought back to earn a 3-3 draw against Inter Milan.

With the goal, Yamal became the youngest player ever to score in a Champions League semifinal, overtaking the record previously held by Kylian Mbappe.

Moments later, he nearly had a second, skipping past defenders only to see his shot pushed onto the bar by Jan Sommer.

Barcelona drew level in the 34th minute as Ferran Torres calmly slotted home following a slick move involving Pedri and Raphinha.

The Catalans entered halftime having clawed their way back into the match.

Second-half drama as goals continue to flow

Inter regained the lead in the 63rd minute when Denzel Dumfries struck again from another set-piece, this time rising highest in the box to head home his second of the night.

Barcelona were once again chasing the game, but the drama did not end there.

In the 76th minute, Raphinha unleashed a thunderous volley from outside the area that crashed off the crossbar.

The ball ricocheted off goalkeeper Jan Sommer’s back and trickled into the net for an own goal, pulling Barcelona level at 3-3.

Despite late efforts from both sides, the pulsating encounter ended all square, setting up a mouth-watering second leg at the San Siro.

While Inter will rue missed chances, Barcelona will take confidence from their comeback, and from the continued rise of their teenage sensation, Lamine Yamal.

