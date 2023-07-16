Best country in Africa: greatest places to live in and visit

Africa is the world's second-largest continent after Asia. The continent is known for its rich cultural heritage, breathtaking landscapes and diverse wildlife. You will be spoilt for choice when trying to select the best African country. Numerous contenders showcase the diversity, beauty, and potential of the continent. However, the choice of best is in the beholder's eyes.

Part of the map of Africa. pexels.com, @ian-panelo/highlights (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Africa is among the best destination for global travellers seeking new experiences packed with refreshing sceneries. If you are looking for a place to visit and get value for money, Africa is the place. Some of the best views in Africa include its towering mountains, beautiful coastlines, sandy dunes, and gorgeous rivers.

Best country in Africa

Which country is the best in Africa? Africa has several beautiful countries with rich cultural activities. Here is a look at some of the best countries you should visit.

Egypt

A view of Giza Pyramids at the Giza necropolis on the outskirts of the Egyptian capital Cairo. Photo: Ummu Nisan Kandilcioglu

Source: Getty Images

Capital : Cairo

: Cairo Currency : Egyptian Pound

: Egyptian Pound Population: 109.3 million

Egypt is among the best countries to visit in Africa. The country is reputable for its exceeding beauty, evident through its booming tourism industry. Visitors get to see ancient wonders such as the Great Pyramids, Luxor's temples, and the Sphinx.

You can also find the Valley of the Kings, where the tombs of pharaohs and nobles lie hidden. It is also among the best African countries to live in because of its strategic location. The country is strategically placed between Africa, the Middle East, and Europe providing opportunities for international trade, business, and travel.

Kenya

Maasai men wearing traditional attire jump while singing during The Maasai Cultural Festival in Narok, near The Maasai Mara National Reserve. Photo: James Wakibia

Source: Getty Images

Capital : Nairobi

: Nairobi Currency: Kenyan Shilling

Kenyan Shilling Population: 53.01 million

You cannot mention the top countries in Africa without mentioning Kenya. The country is known for its abundant wildlife and several cultural heritage. It has beautiful beaches along the coast, which makes it an excellent choice for tourists.

Aside from its beautiful beaches, it has several national parks, such as Maasai Mara National Reserve, renowned for its annual wildebeest migration and abundant wildlife.

Kenya has 42 official tribes which give its visitors traditions and vibrant attire. The Maasai are among the most well-known ethnic groups in Kenya. You will have a chance to learn more about them when you visit and witness their ceremonies.

While the Great Rift Valley runs through it from north to south, freshwater lakes and woodlands line its broad plains. When combined with the beautiful Indian Ocean shoreline, Kenya is one of the best countries to visit, not only in East Africa but on the entire continent.

South Africa

A group of impalas (Aepyceros Melampus) with babies in the Manyeleti Reserve in the Kruger Private Reserves area in the Northeast of South Africa. Photo: Wolfgang Kaehler

Source: Getty Images

Capital: Pretoria, Cape Town, and Bloemfontein

Pretoria, Cape Town, and Bloemfontein Currency: South African Rand

South African Rand Population: 59.39 million

South Africa also appears among the top countries in Africa. It is best known for its various cultures, languages, and traditions. The country's experience of defeating apartheid and embracing democracy has also made it stand out among African countries.

South Africa's economic significance extends beyond its borders. The wine regions of South Africa, such as Stellenbosch and Franschhoek, are known globally for their world-class vineyards and wine production. The country is also reputable for its amazing blend of beautiful landscapes, abundant wildlife and vibrant cities.

Additionally, the country prides itself on enriched scenery sites such as Kruger National Park, Table Mountain, and pristine beaches. Not forgetting the Drakensberg Mountains and the Kalahari Desert. This is one of the best African countries to live in or visit.

Tanzania

City night scene of Azania Front Church with Kigamboni Ferry terminal in Dar Es Salaam. Photo: Education Images

Source: Getty Images

Capital: Dodoma

Dodoma Currency : Tanzanian Shilling

: Tanzanian Shilling Population: 63.59 million

Tanzania is among the best countries in Africa. The beautiful country is located on the eastern coast of Africa, bordered by Kenya and Uganda to the north. The country also offers quick access to Zanzibar Island, which is not far from offshore. Tanzania is a treasure trove of natural wonders and diverse landscapes, offering a wealth of tourist attractions.

Tanzania is well known for Serengeti National Park, famous for its annual wildebeest migration and abundant wildlife. In addition to that, Tanzania stands out for having Ngorongoro Crater, boasting a stunning volcanic caldera teeming with diverse wildlife.

The Selous Game Reserve and the Ruaha National Park offer incredible safari experiences off the beaten path. Tanzania also hosts Africa's highest peak mountain, Mount Kilimanjaro.

This mountain attracts climbers worldwide seeking to conquer its majestic summit. Tanzania's cultural heritage is showcased in places like Stone Town in Zanzibar, with its fascinating history and unique architecture.

Morocco

The hotel Riad Cascades of Ouzoud In Morocco in March, 2001 - Bin-Ouidane Lake. Photo: Marc DEVILLE

Source: Getty Images

Capital: Rabat

Rabat Currency: Moroccan dirham

Moroccan dirham Population: 37.08 million

Morocco, a land of enchantment and mystique, offers many magical places that transport visitors. The country is known as the country of colours, beautifying the world with its vibrant and kaleidoscopic palette. It is blended with vibrant hues coming from the city of Marrakech and Fes.

Besides visiting the Sahara Desert, with its vast golden dunes, the country has embodied the enchanting Atlas Mountains radiating its beauty. You can visit the enchanting Djemaa El Fna and the vibrant blue city of Chefchaouen or head to the golden Sahara Desert.

From the cascading waterfalls of Ouzoud and the historic port city of Essaouira, Morocco is a tapestry that stands out, making it one of Africa's best countries to visit.

The Gambia

People having fun at the Palma Beach in Banjul, Gambia. Photo: Stringer

Source: Getty Images

Capital: Banjul

Banjul Currency: Gambian Dalasi

Gambian Dalasi Population: 2.64 million

The Gambia, also known as the 'Smiling Coast of Africa', is a small country in western Africa. The country's capital, Banjul, is home to lively markets, colonial-era architecture, and the national museum. The physical features showcase the history and cultural heritage of the region.

Gambia is one of the top countries in Africa to visit. It has stunning beaches along the Atlantic coast that constantly attracts sun-seeking tourists. In addition, its people are known for their warmth and hospitality, making visitors feel welcome and at ease throughout their stay.

Gambia is also renowned for its diverse birdlife, making it a popular destination for birdwatchers worldwide. Not forgetting its most distinctive feature, the Gambia River, which runs through the heart of the country and offers breathtaking landscapes and opportunities for river cruises.

Seychelles

Seychelles, La Digue, Anse Source dArgent, Narrow stretch of empty sandy beach with large outcrops of rock and lush vegetation. Photo: Eye Ubiquitous

Source: Getty Images

Capital: Victoria

Victoria Currency : Seychellois Rupee

: Seychellois Rupee Population: 99,258 thousand

Seychelles is an archipelago located in the Indian Ocean off the eastern coast of Africa. It is situated northeast of Madagascar and about 1,600 kilometres east of mainland Africa. This is one of the best African countries to visit because of its physical features.

First, Seychelles is an amazing archipelago comprising 115 islands which may act as a peaceful getaway. Many of these islands are not inhabited, which offers the desired privacy for visitors. In addition, the luxury resorts and boutique hotels scattered across the islands offer world-class accommodations and amenities.

Seychelles also boasts a rich cultural heritage influenced by various civilisations, including French, British, African, and Asian cultures. The diverse cultural experience offers visitors a unique cultural tapestry to explore and appreciate.

Uganda

Mountain gorilla, Gorilla beringei beringei, Bwindi Impenetrable Forest, Uganda. Photo: Roger de la Harpe

Source: Getty Images

Capital: Kampala

Kampala Currency : Ugandan Shilling

: Ugandan Shilling Population: 45.85 million

You cannot end the list of Africa's best countries to visit without mentioning Uganda. Uganda has a rich history, vibrant markets, and delicious cuisine, making it a preferred destination for travellers. Uganda also has diverse and abundant wildlife, with elephants, giraffes, gorillas, and various bird species.

The country has tremendous sites that you can visit at any given time for amazing views. These places include Bwindi Impenetrable National Park and Mgahinga Gorilla National Park, where endangered mountain gorillas are nurtured. It also boasts of the world's longest river, the Nile, which originates from the country.

In addition, it is the home to a portion of the Rwenzori Mountains, giving a chance to hike and do mountain climbing. Other than the sites, the country has a rich and diverse cultural heritage, with over 50 indigenous languages and a mix of ethnic groups, including the Baganda, Acholi, Banyankole, and Karamojong.

Which is the best country in Africa? Africa is full of beautiful countries with great potential to meet your desires. You can find the best of your choice among the listed countries above.

