Maddox Batson's age, height, education, is he dating anyone?

Maddox Batson is a young country singer and social media personality from the United States of America. He gained immense popularity for sharing clips of himself playing country music on social media, especially TikTok. His popular songs include Tears In The River, I Wanna Know and Big Announcement. Despite Maddox Batson’s age, he has already made a name for himself, and many are eager to learn more about him.

Maddox Batson is a budding star in the music and entertainment industry. He transitioned from a basketball career to music following an injury that sidelined his athletic pursuits. He released his debut single, Tears In The River, on 15 March 2024 and has since released other songs. Maddox is known for blending country with southern rock and pop.

Full name Maddox Batson Gender Male Date of birth 13 December 2009 Age 14 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Sagittarius Place of birth Hermitage, Tennessee, United States Current residence Birmingham, Alabama, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in inches 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Dan Batson Relationship status Single School Chelsea Middle School Profession Country singer Facebook

What is Maddox Batson's age?

The rising singer is 14 years old as of 2024. When is Maddox Batson’s birthday? He was born on 13 December 2009. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

The singer was born in Hermitage, Tennessee, United States, and resides in Birmingham, Alabama, USA. He is an American national of white ethnicity. His father is called Daniel, and his mother is Salina Batson.

In 2023, the singer was a grade 8th student at Chelsea Middle School. However, in an interview with Theo Von, he revealed that he is now homeschooling. He said;

I'm home-schooled now oh, I'm straight-up homeschooled I got taken out, yeah but it was just for my career. It's just something I felt like was the right decision to do and just you know I'm just I'm ready for it bro I'm just I'm very excited about my career.

What is Maddox Batson famous for?

Maddox is a fast-rising musician, songwriter, and social media star. He became famous for sharing clips of himself playing country music on TikTok. He is known for blending modern, neo-traditional country music with a touch of southern rock. He is currently signed to WME, Prosper Entertainment, and OH Creative.

Maddox commenced his music journey in August 2023 when he shared a cover song performance of Zach Bryan on TikTok. This performance marked the beginning of his notable presence on the digital platform. He has shown a deep connection to his musical roots, partly influenced by his father, who plays the guitar alongside him during live performances. Below are some of his songs.

Tears in the River

I Wanna Know

Big Announcement

Maddox is also a social media star. He boasts a considerable fan following on various social media platforms, especially on TikTok, with over 2.3 million followers. His Instagram account has accumulated over 742 thousand followers. He consistently engages his fans with acoustic song performances. He also plays instruments like the piano, mandolin, and guitar.

In addition to his online fame, Maddox has taken his talents to live venues, with a memorable performance at Alabama's Cottonfield Bar & Grill in 2023. He shares his music and love for sports, enjoying basketball and baseball. He is also an actor. He played the role of young Simba in The Lion King in commercials for Rooms To Go, showcasing his early acting endeavours.

Who is Maddox Batson’s girlfriend?

During a YouTube interview with Theo Von on 4 April 2024, the TikTok personality confirmed that he was not in any romantic relationship with anyone.

Are Harper and Maddox Batson dating?

No official reports are indicating that Maddox Batson and Harper Zilmer are dating. While numerous videos on TikTok show them together and suggest a possible relationship, none have confirmed their dating status.

How tall is Maddox Batson?

The young American musician is 5 feet 4 inches, or 163 centimetres, tall and weighs approximately 121 pounds or 55 kilograms.

Fast facts about Maddox Batson

Who is Maddox Batson? He is an American country music singer and social media personality. Where is Maddox Batson from? He was born in Hermitage, Tennessee, United States. How old is Maddox Batson? The up-and-coming singer is 14 years old as of 2024. He was born on 13 December 2009. Where does Maddox Batson go to school? The singer is an 8th-grade student at Chelsea Middle School. Is Maddox Batson dating anyone? He is reportedly single. What is Maddox Batson’s height? He is 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres tall. Where does Maddox Batson live? He currently resides in Birmingham, Alabama, United States.

Maddox Batson’s age has not stopped him from following his dreams. He is a young country music singer and TikTok sensation from the United States. He gained public recognition for posting clips of himself playing country music on TikTok. He has released a few songs, including Tears in the River, I Wanna Know, and Big Announcement. The musician currently resides in Birmingham, Alabama, United States.

