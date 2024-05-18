Meet Alex Damian Santos: all you need to know about Romeo Santos' son

Alex Damian Santos is popularly known as the son of the singer, songwriter, and record producer Romeo Santos. His father, widely recognised as the modern king of bachata, rose to fame as the lead vocalist of the bachata group Aventura. Due to Romeo's illustrious career, his fans are eager to know more about his children, especially his first son, Alex Damian Santos.

Romeo Santos with his son (L). Singer-songwriter Romeo Santos At The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon (R). Photo: Todd Owyoung (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Alex Damian Santos gained celebrity status at a young age because of his famous father. His dad has a successful music career with world-hit songs such as Propuesta Indecente, Dile al Amor, and Debate de 4. Despite his popularity, Romeo Santos ensures that his sons, including Alex, live private lives.

Profile summary

Full name Alex Damian Santos Gender Male Date of birth 1 September 2002 Age 21 years old (as of May 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth United States Current residence Miami, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Anthony "Romeo" Santos Siblings 3 Relationship status Single

Alex Damian Santos' biography

The celebrity kid was born in the United States. He is the firstborn child of Anthony "Romeo" Santos, a Latin singer, songwriter, and record producer. In an interview with The Breakfast Club, his father expressed how he felt when he became a father for the first time when he was young.

With my first kid, I was a kid having a kid. I was a coward, so I ran, I wasn't in a relationship at the time, it was just something that happened. I have a great relationship with Alex, it's been great for over a decade. You have to be there for your kids in every sense of the word. I'm so busy with my career, and sometimes I try to balance both and end up working more. I'm a way better person than I was before.

Alex Damian Santos' mother's identity remains unknown. Although there are rumours that Samantha Medina is his mother, this information has never been confirmed. Damian has three half-brothers: Valentino, born in 2019; Solano, born in 2021; and Milano, born in 2023.

During an interview with Hola! USA, his dad disclosed that Alex's mother lived in the Bronx Projects, New York, when they were dating. He also spoke highly of her, referring to her as an exceptional and incredible mother, woman, and human being. Here is part of what he said:

And that’s what love does. One gets a little confused. But it is the most absurd, and I do not regret it because she is a woman who has been exceptional and incredible as a mother, woman, and human being.

How old is Romeo Santos' son?

Alex Damian Santos' age is 21 years old. His date of birth is 1 September 2002, and his zodiac sign is Virgo. He is an American national of mixed ethnicity, and his dad is of Puerto Rican and Dominican descent.

Why is Alex Damian Santos famous?

Top-5 about Alex Damian Santos. Photo: @Andrea_RamosC/X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: Original

Alex is widely known because of being Romeo Santos's son. It is not clear what he does for a living. However, he is not into music. His father shared about this still in an interview with Hola! USA, when asked whether he would like his sons to follow his career footsteps. He said:

Being totally transparent, I wouldn't like that because I understand how difficult and overwhelming this business is. But it would be selfish to limit or prevent a child who may carry it in his blood. I can speak for my eldest son because he has never been inclined towards music. But if Valentino or Solano decide, I will give them my unconditional support. I would advise them and help them to have a musical identity. This is very important. Look how Enrique Iglesias is as successful as his father, and they have different musical proposals.

However, Romeo Santos' son, Alex, was featured in the intro of his dad's album, Formula Vol. 3, with his siblings Valentino and Solano. The album was released on Damian's birthday in 2022.

Is Romeo Santos' wife Samantha Medina?

Samantha Medina and Romeo Santos are not married. However, some sources, such as Digital Ocean, Buzz Nigeria, and Fashionuer, claim that Samantha is Alex Damian Santos' mother. Romeo has never confirmed or denied the allegations, although he revealed he didn't date Alex's mom.

The record producer is not married but is in a long-term relationship with his girlfriend, whom he shared visuals of in his January 2023 music video Solo Conmigo. Together, they have three sons: Alex's half-brothers.

Fast facts about Alex Damian Santos

Who is Alex Damian Santos? He is a celebrity kid known for being Roman Santos' firstborn son. When is Alex Damian Santos' birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 1 September. What is Romeo Santos' son's age? The celebrity kid is 21 years old as of May 2024. What is Alex Damian Santos' nationality? He is an American citizen. Who is Alex Damian Santos' mother? Her name remains a mystery. However, a woman named Samantha Medina is alleged to be his mother. Does Romeo Santos have a wife? The singer is unmarried but in a romantic relationship with the mother of his three sons. Who are Alex Damian Santos' siblings? He has three half-brothers: Valentino, Solano, and Milano.

Alex Damian Santos is the son of a celebrity from the United States. He gained public recognition for being the son of Romeo Santos, a Latin singer, songwriter, and record producer. While his father is famous in the entertainment industry, Alex prefers to keep his personal life out of the public eye.

Legit.ng recently published Maxine Sneed's biography. She is a Canadian editor best known as Tommy Chong's ex-wife. Tommy Chong is an actor, musician, and activist popularly known for his role in Cheech & Chong comedy movies. Maxine currently resides in Canada.

Maxine Sneed was an editor of Black Radio magazine. She and her ex-husband tied the knot in 1960 and share two children. Learn more about her in her biography, including when and why they divorced.

Source: Legit.ng