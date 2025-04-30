Paris Saint-Germain beat Arsenal 1-0 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final

The French Ligue 1 champions have an advantage going into the second leg at the Parc des Princes in Paris

PSG boss Luis Enrique believes the match is not over and the Gunners will want to prove a point next week

Paris Saint-Germain beat Arsenal 1-0 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final at the Emirates Stadium, with the second leg scheduled in France next week.

Ousmane Dembele’s fourth-minute strike was enough to secure a vital lead for PSG ahead of the second leg. Mikel Merino scored for Arsenal, but it was ruled out for offside.

Luis Enrique gestures to his players during PSG's 1-0 win over Arsenal. Photo by Jean Catuffe.

Source: Getty Images

PSG boss Luis Enrique acknowledged his team's effort, admitting they played against a high-level rival and they had to be active in the defensive phase.

“When you come to play a rival of this level, you can’t start to question how much effort you’re going to put in. You need maximum effort, on and off the ball,” he said, as quoted by GFFN.

The manager is not lost in the euphoria of the win and believes the tie is not over and Arsenal will pose a significant threat next week.

“We’ve reached our first objective with tonight’s result, which could have been a draw or a 2-0 win – but nobody can change the result now,” he added.

“The objective now is to win the next match, and we can’t take any chances, because with one goal suddenly the tie could be level again. We lost at home, and then we went to Anfield and got the win – now we’re ahead.”

“Arsenal could score themselves in Paris. They have nothing to lose, they’re behind in the tie. It’s going to be a fascinating match for football fans, but a bit tougher on the managers,” he concluded.

PSG sweat over Dembele's fitness

Enrique substituted Dembele and Desire Doue due to injuries, but the manager admitted that the teenager did not suffer anything serious, but the former Barcelona star could be out for a while.

Ousmane Dembele celebrates after scoring PSG's only goal against Arsenal. Photo by Jean Catuffe.

Source: Getty Images

“It's not serious, it's something very minor, but he's probably a doubt for the second leg,” he said as quoted by Mirror UK.

“We're going to try to get Dembele back on the pitch. But we're a real team. If Ousmane can play, that's better. But if he doesn't, we'll still be a real team. We've been saying that since the start of the season.”

The France international who was injury prone during his Barcelona days, but has fared better in Paris, admitted that he felt something, but he is going to be fine.

He has 45 goals and assists this season and is seen as a potential Ballon d'Or winner, particularly if PSG win their first ever Champions League trophy in Munich.

Arteta reacts to Arsenal's loss

Legit.ng reported that Mikel Arteta reacted to Arsenal's loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final at the Emirates Stadium.

The manager admitted he was disappointed with the result but told his players that they still have a chance, but they must do something special in France next week.

