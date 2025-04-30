HURIWA has called for a thorough, transparent investigation into the alleged involvement of British Army Major Micah Polo in a major arms trafficking case in Delta State

The DSS reportedly recovered 50 AK-47s and thousands of rounds of ammunition in Asaba, with Major Polo arrested in Lagos while attempting to flee to the UK

The rights group urged UK-Nigeria cooperation to dismantle possible transnational arms networks and warned against foreign interference in Nigeria’s internal security

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has urged Nigerian and British authorities to launch a joint, transparent investigation into the alleged involvement of British Army officer Major Micah Polo in a recent arms trafficking incident uncovered by the Department of State Services (DSS) in Delta State.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Monday, the rights group warned that the case, if proven true, could have grave implications for national stability and regional peace, especially in politically sensitive areas like Warri.

AK-47 rifles among weapons recovered

HURIWA said that the discovery of large quantities of military-grade weapons in the region raises alarm bells about a possible attempt to destabilize Nigeria’s democratic order.

Reports indicate that the DSS recovered 50 AK-47 rifles, six pump-action shotguns, and over 3,000 rounds of ammunition during a covert raid near Asaba on April 25.

Major Polo was reportedly apprehended in Lagos while trying to leave for the United Kingdom, with other suspects arrested at the scene in Delta State.

HURIWA further raised concern over alleged links between the British officer and a traditional ruler in Delta State, suggesting the case may be part of a wider conspiracy aimed at stirring unrest in the Warri Federal Constituency.

The region has witnessed tension following unresolved disputes over ward delineation by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), an exercise mandated by the Supreme Court in late 2022.

HURIWA demands British total cooperation

In its petition to the British High Commission, HURIWA urged the UK to demonstrate full cooperation and transparency in investigating the case.

The group said that identifying the origin and destination of the seized weapons is crucial to exposing any transnational trafficking networks and preventing future threats.

“No individual or foreign actor should be allowed to exploit Nigeria’s political sensitivities to spread violence or undermine democratic institutions,” said Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA’s national coordinator.

The organization emphasized that swift legal action, both in Nigeria and the UK, would reaffirm the two countries’ shared commitment to upholding peace, democracy, and the rule of law.

HURIWA also called on the DSS to ensure that its investigation is professional and within legal bounds, with its findings made public to restore confidence and deter further conspiracies.

As part of its wider advocacy efforts, HURIWA called on citizens to remain alert and to support the lawful authorities in preventing sabotage.

It pledged to continue monitoring the case and collaborating with domestic and international partners to ensure justice is served and national security protected.

