Mimi Keene’s bio: age, height, ethnicity, movies and TV shows

Mimi Keene is a rising English actress, voiceover artist, and social media personality. She landed her first TV role in 2013 when she was cast as Brandy May Lou in the British children's television comedy-drama series Sadie J. However, the majority of her fans know her for portraying Ruby Matthews in Sex Education.

Mimi Keene began her journey in the entertainment industry in 2010 when she landed a role in Kin at The Royal Court Theatre. She also commands significant popularity on social media, especially Instagram and X (Twitter).

Mimi Keene’s biography

Keene was born Mimi Roshan Saeed in Hertfordshire, United Kingdom. Mimi Keene's parents are Hassan Saeed and Alexis Keene. She grew up alongside her younger brother. However, not much is known about her brother.

What is Mimi Keene's ethnicity? The English actress is reportedly of mixed ethnicity. She is believed to be of Italian-Asian heritage.

How old is Mimi Keene?

Mimi Keene's age is 25 years old as of 2023. The famous actress was born on 5 August 1998. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

Educational background

Mimi attended Churchfields Junior School and Divine Saviour Roman Catholic School. She later enrolled at Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts in 2009. She graduated from the institution in 2014.

Career

Mimi Keene developed an interest in acting at a tender age. In 2010, she appeared as a child actress on stage, portraying Janey in Kin at The Royal Court Theatre.

She, however, made her first on-screen appearance in 2013 when she appeared as Brandy May Lou in the TV series Sadie J. The popular actress has since appeared in several projects and has 12 acting credits under her name as of writing.

Mimi Keene's movies and TV shows

Below are the movies and television shows the British actress has appeared in, according to her IMDb profile.

Year Movies/TV shows Roles 2019-2023 Sex Education Ruby Matthews 2019 Tolkien Edith Bratt 2019 Close Claire 2017 The Escape Megan 2016 Casualty Lana Westmore 2013–2015 EastEnders Cindy Williams 2013-2014 Children in Need Carnival Dancer 2014 Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 Euryale 2013 Our Girl Jade Dawes 2013 Castlevania: Lords of Shadow - Mirror of Fate Eurayle, Stheno & Medusa 2013 Sadie J Brandy May Lou

Additionally, she is a social media influencer with a huge following on Instagram. As of the time of writing, she has over 3.4 million followers on the platform. The Close star also has an X (Twitter) account with over 100 thousand followers.

Who is Mimi Keene's boyfriend?

Mimi Keene's relationship has been a subject of interest among her fans. However, she is private about her personal life despite becoming considerably popular due to her acting roles. She is seemingly single at the moment.

The London native was romantically linked to Matthew Lautman in 2014. However, the dating rumours between the two were later found to be untrue after Lautman disclosed that Mimi was his best friend.

What is Mimi Keene's height?

The social media star is 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres) tall. She weighs approximately 119 pounds (54 kilograms). Her body measurements are 34-24-35 inches (86-60-89 centimetres).

Mimi Keene is a young, talented actress with much to offer in the entertainment industry. She has starred in films and television shows, including Sex Education and EastEnders. Besides acting, she is also a social media influencer with a considerable number of followers on Instagram and X (Twitter).

