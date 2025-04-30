Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has been cautioned against the immediate past governor of Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai, in his attempt to sack President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

The former governor recently dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and has since been seen with Atiku, who was the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking on the coalition Atiku and El-Rufai have been advocating for, Oladotun Hassan, a legal practitioner, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, posited that the former vice president should have known that the former governor should not be trusted.

"I think Atiku should have learnt that Nasir El-Rufai is always quick to announce himself as the most clever and cleanest person in the political space, as if he doesn't have any holes in his cupboard. This kind of man is deceitful. He was the same man who went to the kind of Aregbesola to blow his head that they should stop promoting godfatherism and setting him against Asiwaju and they're worst of enemies today, which ought not to be.

"So, people should be wary when they see someone like El-Rufai. Maybe because of his name, he is always putting unnecessary hellfire into places, burning down bridges, especially bridges of friendship. If you bring him into space to occupy, play different gazette for different people, and he will always go his way, when that place is destroyed.

"I don't think Atiku, who brought El-Rufai to Obasanjo, who equally raised El-Rufai as one of his boys, when El-Rufai wanted to dish Atiku, he dished him ruthlessly, and he was one of the people who destroyed Atiku's political career. So, the alignment of birds of the same fellows, have not always been working.

"It would have even been better if their political party were on the same page. SDP is singing a different song. PDP is singing a different song that they're not ready to align with. What has SDP provided to be the face of opposition? Being a face of opposition is not just a clarion whistle that people are now forming a quorum in your bedroom."

