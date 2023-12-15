Skilla Baby's age, height, real name, hometown, net worth

Skilla Baby is a rapper from the United States of America. He is well known for his breakout single, Trevon, released in 2019. Skilla Baby has gained popularity on YouTube, where he shares his singles and music videos. His fame has made fans curious about his life. What is Skilla Baby's age?

American rapper Skilla Baby posing in a T-shirt (L) and in a grey letterman jacket (R). Photo: @_Skillababy on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Skilla Baby started rapping during his teenage years. His music albums include Detroit Raised Me, Standing on Business and Crack Music. Skilla Baby’s bio highlights some interesting facts you didn't know about him.

Profile summary

What is Skilla Baby’s age?

The rapper is 25 years old as of 2023. He was born on 2 October 1998. His zodiac sign is Libra. He is American, and his ethnicity is African-American.

Where is Skilla Baby from?

Skilla Baby was born in Detroit, Michigan, United States of America, where he resides to this day. In an interview, he said he grew up in the West side of Detroit, Michigan. He also mentioned that his father's name is Billy. The rapper has a big brother.

What is Skilla Baby's real name?

He was born Trevon Gardner. He got his stage name from basketball. When he was in 2nd grade, he wanted to play basketball with a 3rd-grade team, but his coach told him he wouldn't be able to do that. The rapper told the coach he had the skills to play, and the coach let him join the team.

He put the name Skillz on the back of his jersey, and people started calling him that. A female friend used to make fun of his nickname by calling him Skilla. He went to high school, started rapping and decided to name one of his mixtapes Skilla Baby, and that's how he got that name.

Career

He is a rapper. Before he ventured into music, he was interested in sports. He played football and basketball. In the aforementioned interview with DGB Media, he mentioned that he started having an interest in music when he was fifteen. He looked up to famous rappers like Lil Wayne and Meek Mill.

He met American rapper Sada Baby, who guided him in the music industry business. Skilla Baby released his debut song, Look at Me Now, on 31 October 2015. He became famous in 2019 when his song, Trevon, went viral. He has collaborated with notable rappers such as Sada Baby, Doe Boy, City Girls and G Herbo. Some of his popular songs are below:

Fear of God

Randall Upshaw

Bae

Can't Stop

Millionaire

Leave It in the Streets

Rich Freak

Mama

He is on Instagram with over 882 thousand followers. He has gained popularity on TikTok, where he shares his music clips and other relatable videos. He has over 164 thousand followers there. He also has an account with over 13 thousand followers. His YouTube channel has reached over 234 thousand subscribers.

Personal life

The American rapper is single. In an interview with MajorStage Studio, when asked whether he has a girlfriend, he said he does not have one.

Skilla Baby’s height and weight

How tall is Skilla Baby? The American rapper stands at 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 132 pounds or 60 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Skilla Baby? He is an American rapper who came into the limelight for his song Trevon. When is Skilla Baby’s birthday? He marks his birthday on 2 October. What is Skilla Baby’s hometown? The rapper hails from the West side of Detroit, Michigan, United States of America. How old is Skilla Baby? He is 25 years old as of 2023. What is Skilla Baby's zodiac sign? His zodiac sign is Leo. What is Skilla Baby's net worth? His net worth is alleged to be $600,000. His primary source of income is his music career.

Skilla Baby is an American rapper known for songs such as Bae, Trevon, and Rich Freak. He was born in Detroit, Michigan, United States of America. Skilla Baby's age is 25 years. He started his music career when he was a teenager.

