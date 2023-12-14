Who are Marie Osmond’s children? Meet her eight kids

Marie Osmond is a well-known singer, actress, philanthropist, doll designer, and television personality from the United States. She rose to prominence after she released her singles, Meet Me In Montana and Paper Roses. Besides her thriving career, Marie Osmond is also a mother. Find out who Marie Osmond’s children are, including their ages and fathers.

Marie Osmond has been in the entertainment scene since the early-70s. She started performing in concerts with her brothers, who were members of the family musical group, The Osmonds. Aside from being known as a singer, she is a wife with many children. Learn more about Marie Osmond's family.

Profile summary

Full name Olive Marie Osmond Gender Female Date of birth 13 October 1959 Age 64 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Ogden, Utah, United States Current residence Ogden, Utah, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Mormonism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5'' Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Body measurements in inches 38-27-37 Body measurements in centimetres 97-69-94 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Father George Virl Osmond Sr. Mother Olive May Siblings 8 Marital status Married Husband Stephen Lyle Craig Children 8 Profession Singer, actress, producer, author, television personality, doll designer Net worth $20 million Instagram @marieosmond Facebook @marieosmond YouTube Marie Osmond

Who is Marie Osmond?

Olive Marie Osmond was born on 13 October 1959 in Ogden, Utah, United States, to George Virl Osmond Sr and Olive May. Her father was an ex-army officer; he also worked in real estate and insurance and as a postmaster for Ogden.

Her mother worked as a secretary. She passed away in 2004 due to complications related to a stroke. The American musician grew up alongside her eight siblings as the only girl in the family.

Her brothers are Virl Osmond, Thomas Rulon, Alan Ralph, Melvin Wayne, Merrill Davis, Jay Wesley, Donald Clark, and James Arthur. Marie and her eight brothers have cemented themselves as icons in the entertainment industry. They are also part of the sibling musical group known as The Osmonds.

All Marie Osmond’s children

How many children does Marie Osmond have? The American celebrity is a mother of three biological children and five adopted children.

Marie Osmond’s biological children

How many biological children does Marie Osmond have? She has three biological children. They are Stephen James Craig Jr., Rachael Lauren, and Matthew Richard Blosil. Below are more details about them.

1. Stephen James Craig Jr.

Stephen Craig Jr. and Marie Osmond perform together at Marie Osmond's Magic of Christmas show at Trump Marina Atlantic City, New Jersey. Photo: Bobby Bank.

Stephen James Craig is Marie's firstborn son. He was born on 20 April 1983 in Provo, Utah, United States. James' father is Stephen Lyle Craig, a production designer, motivational speaker, and former basketball player.

Lyle and Osmond tied the knot for the first time in June 1982 but divorced in October 1985. The pair remarried in May 2011 and have been together ever since.

James graduated from Agoura High School in 2001. He is an actor and musician. He portrayed Brian Jessup in the 1989 TV movie It Nearly Wasn’t Christmas. In 2013, he released his debut album titled That's What You Get.

Craig Jr married his wife, Claire, on 23 September 2011. The couple are parents to four children: Stephen James, Christian Thomas, Maxwell Davis, and Olive Vivienne.

2. Rachael Lauren Blosil

Rachael Blosil arrives at the gala premiere of "Criss Angel Believe" by Cirque du Soleil at the Luxor Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Does Marie Osmond have a biological daughter? Yes. Her biological daughter is Rachael Lauren Blosil. Rachael Lauren was born on 19 August 1989. She is the first child of Marie and her second husband, Brian Blosil, an actor, music composer, and producer. Lauren's parents walked down the aisle on 28 October 1986.

The ex-couples divorced 21 years later in 2007. Marie Osmond's daughter is a costume designer and hair stylist. She married her husband, Gabriel Krueger, on Christmas in 2013. The lovebirds have two kids: a daughter, Rocket Jade, born on 14 August 2015, and a son, Wolf, born on 4 July 2019.

3. Matthew Richard Blosil

Matthew is the youngest of all Marie Osmond's biological children. His father is Brian Blosil. Matthew was born on 6 July 1999 in Provo, Utah. The Provo native grew up with his siblings as a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints member.

He has since dedicated much of his life to his faith. In January 2020, Matthew reunited with his family after doing missionary work in Michigan for two years.

Marie Osmond’s adopted children

The Paper Roses singer and her former husband, Brian Blosil, adopted five children before they parted ways in 2007. They include:

1. Jessica Marie

Jessica was born on 17 December 1987 and was adopted by the ex-couple when she was about two years old. Jessica Marie is a crisis counsellor. She has also worked as a City Police officer in Provo, Utah. She married Sara in June 2019.

2. Michael Bryan

Michael Bryan was among Marie Osmond's children. He was born in 1993 and adopted into the family as a baby. Bryan spent most of his life struggling with depression and addiction. In 2007, he was taken to a rehabilitation facility due to unknown reasons.

He died on 26 February 2010 in his Los Angeles eight-floor apartment. Before his death, he was a student at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles.

3. Brandon Warren

Brandon hugs his mother, Marie (L); Brandon poses for a photo in a black T-shirt. Photo: @marieosmond on Instagram (modified by author)

Brandon Warren was born on 24 November 1996, and like the majority of Osmond's children, he was adopted by The Bold and the Beautiful star at a young age. Warren has followed his mother's footsteps in the music industry. He used to play the bass in a metalcore punk band known as Navarre.

4. Brianna Patricia Blosil

Brianna Patricia is another adopted daughter of ex-couples Osmond and Blosil. She was born on 19 November 1997. Like many of her siblings, Patricia has also not pursued a career in the music industry. She is a makeup artist.

Patricia married David Schwep on 12 December 2018. David is an American visual artist and cinematographer. The lovebirds share two daughters, Maude Bailey-Moon and Mabel Amarantha-Rayne, born in May 2019 and August 2020, respectively.

5. Abigail Olive May Blosil

Marie and her daughter Abigail walk past fans lined up to see Osmond debut her Marie Lifestyle Collection line of fashion accessories at a Hallmark Gold Crown store in Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Abigail is the youngest of all Marie Osmond's kids. She was born on 5 September 2002 and adopted by Marie and Blosil as an infant. Abigail has an interest in music, like her mother.

In December 2019, Marie uploaded a video of Abigail singing in her high school production of the Nativity scene on her Instagram. She completed her high school education in 2020.

FAQs

Who is Marie Osmond? She is a renowned American singer, actress, producer, author, and television personality. How old is Marie Osmond? She is 64 years old as of 2023. She was born on 13 October 1959. Who is Marie Osmond married to? The actress remarried her former husband, Stephen Lyle Craig, in May 2011. They married for the first time in June 1982 but divorced in 1985. How many kids does Marie Osmond have? The American entertainer is a mother of eight children, three biological and five adopted. How many sons does Marie Osmond have? Marie is a mother of four sons; Stephen James Craig Jr. and Matthew Richard are her biological sons, while Michael Bryan (deceased) and Brandon Warren are her adopted sons. Is Rachael Lauren Marie Osmond's biological daughter? Yes. Rachael is Marie's daughter from her former husband, Brian Blosil.

Many of Marie Osmond's children are in the entertainment scene like their mother. Marie is celebrated for her remarkable career and her role as a loving mother. She is a mother of eight grown-up children, three biological and five adopted. She, however, lost one of her adopted sons, Michael Bryan, in February 2010.

