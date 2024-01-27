Who is Samuel Nowlin Reeves, Jr.? Meet Keanu Reeves’ late dad

Samuel Nowlin Reeves, Jr. was a Hawaiian-Chinese farmer and trained geologist based in the United States. He was popularly recognised as the father of Hollywood star Keanu Reeves. Keanu is prominently known for starring in various movies and TV shows, including The Matrix, Speed, and Point Break. What else is known about him?

Samuel Nowlin Reeves, Jr. was only famous because of his son Keanu Reeves. Unfortunately, he did not establish a deep father-son tie with Keanu while growing up. Samuel abandoned his family when the actor was three years old. The celebrity father passed away in January 2018.

Full name Samuel Nowlin Reeves, Jr. Gender Male Date of birth 13 September 1942 Age 75 years old (as at the time of death) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Oahu, Honolulu, Hawaii, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Buddhist Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Samuel Rowlin Reeves, Sr. Mother Sarah Momilani Victor Siblings 2 Marital status Married (at the time of death) Wife Unknown Children 3 Education American University Profession Farmer, geologist

Samuel Nowlin Reeves, Jr.’s biography

Is Keanu Reeves' dad Hawaiian? He was a Hawaii native born in Oahu, Honolulu, Hawaii, United States on 13 September 1942. He had two brothers, Victor Kauluwehionalani and Gill Moler.

What is Samuel Nowlin Reeves Jr.‘s ethnicity? He was of mixed ethnic background—he was of Portuguese-American-Chinese-Irish-English roots.

Keanu Reeves’ father was a farmer before starting to deal in illicit substances in 1990. He struggled with substance abuse and alienated from his family. In 1992, he was charged with a year sentence for an illegal substance at Hilo International Airport.

Samuel Nowlin Reeves, Jr.'s parents

He was the son of Samuel Nowlin Reeves Sr. and Sarah Momilani Victor. Samuel Nowlin Reeves Sr was born on 17 July 1921. Unfortunately, he died on 19 April 1982 and was buried in Head Memorial Park. Edyth C. Moler. On the other hand, Sarah was born on 12 June 1923 and died on 12 May 2014 at the age of 90.

Educational background

He studied geology at the American University based in Lebanon in the early 1960s. Additionally, Nowlin acquired his GED qualification while in prison.

Samuel Nowlin Reeves, Jr.'s wives and kids

Samuel had three wives in his lifetime. His first wife from England, Patricia Taylor, met him at the American University, where they were both students. They exchanged marriage vows in 1964. Patricia and Samuel settled in Beirut and had their first child, Keanu, on 2 September 1964.

Keanu Reeves is a well-known actor and producer based in the United States. He has starred in several movies and TV series, including John Wick, The Matrix, Point Break, Destination Wedding, Between Two Ferns: The Movie, and Speed.

Keanu Reeves' parents later relocated to Australia, where they had their second child, Kim Reeves. The ex-couple later divorced in 1996.

In 1980, Samuel Nowlin married his second wife, Morita. The ex-couple had their daughter, Emma Rose, before their divorce. He later re-married a third wife who remains unknown to the public. As of the time of his death, he had 12 grandchildren.

Is Samuel Nowlin Reeves, Jr. still alive?

Keanu's father died on 26 January 2018 in his home at Ewa Beach, located on Oahu Island, Honolulu, Hawaii. He died at the age of 75. He had diabetes and Grave's disease, an immune disorder that can lead to heart failure. Keanu and his sister Kim reportedly did not attend his burial.

Did Keanu Reeves ever meet his father?

The American celebrity never met his father despite his father's efforts to reconcile with him. On several occasions, Keanu indicated he had no plans of meeting his dad.

I haven’t seen my father since I was 15, and I have no plans to see him now. Remember the ’60s burnout guy? That was my father. He was a deadhead reject.

After the death of River, Keanu’s friend, believed to have died of excessive use of the same illicit substance his father dealt in, Keanu made a statement saying,

Drugs are truly evil. My dad dealt in death, and he deserves to rot in jail until his sentence is over so nobody can die from the drugs he sells.

He later acknowledged that the separation of his parents had a great impact on him. Even before his father's death, he had ruled out any possibility of reconciling with him and never wanted to discuss any topic relating to his dad.

Who is Samuel Nowlin Reeves, Jr.? He was a Chinese-American farmer best known as Keanu Reeves’ dad. What was Samuel Nowlin Reeves, Jr.'s nationality? He had American and Chinese nationalities. Who were Samuel Nowlin Reeves, Jr.'s parents? His parents were Samuel Nowlin Reeves Sr. and Sarah Momilani Victor. What was Samuel Nowlin Reeves, Jr.'s age at death? Samuel died on 26 January 2018 at the age of 75. What was Samuel Nowlin Reeves, Jr.’s cause of death? He reportedly died of diabetes and Grave’s disease. How many kids did Samuel Nowlin Reeves, Jr. have? They had three kids: Emma Rose, Keanu and Kim Reeves.

Samuel Nowlin Reeves, Jr. was a trained geologist and farmer. His use and dealings in illicit substances and separation from Keanu’s mother negatively impacted his family, especially his children. He died on 26 January 2018 in Ewa Beach, Oahu Island in Hawaii.

