Rella Gz’s age, real name, ethnicity, nationality, boyfriend

Rella is a singer, rapper, social media personality, and entrepreneur from the United States. She came into the limelight after releasing a hit song titled Gangsta Barbie. She has also released tracks such as 2Tact, Heat, and Triple Threat. What is Rella Gz's age? Explore the life of the rapper to get to know her better.

Rella Gz is a well-known internet personality. She is popular on TikTok, where she has amassed a considerable following. She is under Banks Management. Discover Rella Gz's date of birth and other interesting facts about her.

Profile summary

Real name Legendary Rella Nickname Rella Gz, Prettiest Demon Gender Female Date of birth 14 January 1999 Age 25 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth New York City, New York, United States Current residence New York City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’4’’ Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Body measurements in inches 34-26-37 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-94 Mother Karin Wodzgnski Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Buba100x Profession Rapper, singer, social media influencer Net worth $600,000—$750,000

What is Rella Gz's age?

The social media influencer is 25 years old as of 2024. She was born on 14 January 1999 in New York City, New York, United States. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn. What is Rella Gz's ethnicity? She revealed during an interview that she is of Puerto Rican, Colombian, and African-American descent.

Career

She has always had a passion for singing since childhood. The American rapper's breakthrough came in 2023 after her single Gangsta Barbie went viral on social media. Legendary Rella has collaborated with various American artists such as Kenzo B, Sheemy, TG Crippy, Jay5ive, and Shani. Below are some of her hit songs:

Take Over

2Tact

Gangsta Barbie

Heat

My City

Exposed

Triple Threat

Boujee

Ready to Slide

Savage

Aside from being a singer, she is an internet sensation. Rella stated that she began gaining followers on her social media pages due to her romantic relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Vargas, a professional boxer. She joined Instagram in April 2022, and has 324 thousand followers as of this writing.

Gz is a famous TikTok star; she shares dance, lifestyle, and lip-syncing videos. She boasts over 74 thousand followers at the time of writing. According to her TikTok page profile, her previous TikTok account got deleted at 600 thousand followers.

The rapper created her self-titled YouTube channel on 17 October 2014. The channel has over 85 thousand subscribers. She mainly shares her music videos.

Additionally, she has a Facebook page and X (Twitter) account with 21 thousand followers and over 5 thousand followers, respectively. She also has an OnlyFans account.

How much does Rella make?

According to Popular Networth, Bioofy, and Digital Ocean, the rapper's alleged net worth ranges between $600,000 and $750,000. Her primary source of income is her music career, social media endeavours, and brand endorsements such as Ethika.

Who is Rella Gz's boyfriend?

The singer is in a romantic relationship with Buba100x, an American YouTuber and social media influencer. They initially created content together before falling in love with each other. In 2022, Rella released a song, Lost Me, featuring Buba100x.

FAQs

How old is Rella Gz? She is 25 years old as of 2024. What is Rella Gz's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 14 January. What is Rella Gz's real name? Her real name is Legendary Rella. When is Rella Gz's ethnicity? She is of Puerto Rican, Colombian, and African-American descent. What is Rella Gz's nationality? She is an American citizen. Who is Rella Gz's boyfriend? She is dating Buba100x, a YouTuber. What is Rella Gz's height? The American singer stands 5 feet 4 inches or 165 centimetres tall. What is Rella Gz's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $600 thousand—$750 thousand.

Rella Gz's age is 25 years old as of 2024. Rella Gz is a singer, rapper, and social media personality, well known for her hit tracks such as Gangsta Barbie, Triple Threat, and 2Tact. She currently resides in New York City, New York, United States.

