Global site navigation

Local editions

Rella Gz’s age, real name, ethnicity, nationality, boyfriend
Celebrity biographies

Rella Gz’s age, real name, ethnicity, nationality, boyfriend

by  Isaac Wangethi

Rella is a singer, rapper, social media personality, and entrepreneur from the United States. She came into the limelight after releasing a hit song titled Gangsta Barbie. She has also released tracks such as 2Tact, Heat, and Triple Threat. What is Rella Gz's age? Explore the life of the rapper to get to know her better.

Rella Gz wearing blonde hair and her at Aspen, Colorado during winter
Singer Rella Gz shows off her blonde hair (L). Gz at Aspen, Colorado, during winter in 2023 (R). Photo: @amlegendaryrella on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Rella Gz is a well-known internet personality. She is popular on TikTok, where she has amassed a considerable following. She is under Banks Management. Discover Rella Gz's date of birth and other interesting facts about her.

Profile summary

Real nameLegendary Rella
NicknameRella Gz, Prettiest Demon
GenderFemale
Date of birth14 January 1999
Age25 years old (as of 2024)
Zodiac signTaurus
Place of birthNew York City, New York, United States
Current residenceNew York City, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityMixed
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5’4’’
Height in centimetres163
Weight in pounds121
Weight in kilograms55
Hair colourDark brown
Eye colourBrown
Body measurements in inches34-26-37
Body measurements in centimetres86-66-94
MotherKarin Wodzgnski
Relationship statusDating
BoyfriendBuba100x
ProfessionRapper, singer, social media influencer
Net worth$600,000—$750,000

Read also

Lucki’s age, height, real name, hometown, net worth

What is Rella Gz's age?

The social media influencer is 25 years old as of 2024. She was born on 14 January 1999 in New York City, New York, United States. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn. What is Rella Gz's ethnicity? She revealed during an interview that she is of Puerto Rican, Colombian, and African-American descent.

Career

She has always had a passion for singing since childhood. The American rapper's breakthrough came in 2023 after her single Gangsta Barbie went viral on social media. Legendary Rella has collaborated with various American artists such as Kenzo B, Sheemy, TG Crippy, Jay5ive, and Shani. Below are some of her hit songs:

  • Take Over
  • 2Tact
  • Gangsta Barbie
  • Heat
  • My City
  • Exposed
  • Triple Threat
  • Boujee
  • Ready to Slide
  • Savage

Aside from being a singer, she is an internet sensation. Rella stated that she began gaining followers on her social media pages due to her romantic relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Vargas, a professional boxer. She joined Instagram in April 2022, and has 324 thousand followers as of this writing.

Read also

Lil Tecca’s age, height, net worth, where is he now?

Gz is a famous TikTok star; she shares dance, lifestyle, and lip-syncing videos. She boasts over 74 thousand followers at the time of writing. According to her TikTok page profile, her previous TikTok account got deleted at 600 thousand followers.

The rapper created her self-titled YouTube channel on 17 October 2014. The channel has over 85 thousand subscribers. She mainly shares her music videos.

Additionally, she has a Facebook page and X (Twitter) account with 21 thousand followers and over 5 thousand followers, respectively. She also has an OnlyFans account.

How much does Rella make?

According to Popular Networth, Bioofy, and Digital Ocean, the rapper's alleged net worth ranges between $600,000 and $750,000. Her primary source of income is her music career, social media endeavours, and brand endorsements such as Ethika.

Read also

Simone Ashley’s height, relationships, movies and TV shows

Who is Rella Gz's boyfriend?

Rella Gz’s boyfriend
Gz with her boyfriend in a red outfit (L) and enjoying their time in a desert (R). Photo: @iamlegendaryrella on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

The singer is in a romantic relationship with Buba100x, an American YouTuber and social media influencer. They initially created content together before falling in love with each other. In 2022, Rella released a song, Lost Me, featuring Buba100x.

FAQs

  1. How old is Rella Gz? She is 25 years old as of 2024.
  2. What is Rella Gz's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 14 January.
  3. What is Rella Gz's real name? Her real name is Legendary Rella.
  4. When is Rella Gz's ethnicity? She is of Puerto Rican, Colombian, and African-American descent.
  5. What is Rella Gz's nationality? She is an American citizen.
  6. Who is Rella Gz's boyfriend? She is dating Buba100x, a YouTuber.
  7. What is Rella Gz's height? The American singer stands 5 feet 4 inches or 165 centimetres tall.
  8. What is Rella Gz's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $600 thousand—$750 thousand.

Read also

Scarlet Vas’ age, height, nationality, net worth, boyfriend

Rella Gz's age is 25 years old as of 2024. Rella Gz is a singer, rapper, and social media personality, well known for her hit tracks such as Gangsta Barbie, Triple Threat, and 2Tact. She currently resides in New York City, New York, United States.

Legit.ng recently published Shivon Zili's biography. She is an AI researcher, venture capitalist, and technology executive from Canada. Zilis is the Director of Operations and Special Projects at Neuralink. She is a mother of twins, a boy and a girl.

Shivon Zilis was born in Markham, Ontario, Canada. She developed an interest in AI when she read Ray Kurzweil's The Age of Spiritual Machines in college. Shivon was named one of Forbes 30 Under 30 in 2015. Learn more interesting facts about her, including when she and her partner met.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel