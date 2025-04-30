A Nigerian lady has shared her experience after shipping foodstuffs from Nigerian to the United Kingdom

In a video, the lady lamented over the amount of money it cost her, stating that she would not ship foodstuffs again

Social media users who came across the post on the platform stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A Nigerian lady's costly experience of shipping foodstuffs from her home country to the United Kingdom has sparked a discussion on social media.

The lady shared her story on a video post, expressing her regret over the huge amount of money she spent on the venture.

Lady shares amount she spent shipping goods from Nigeria to UK. Photo credit: @momentswithprecious/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady regrets shipping foodstuffs to UK

The post, which appeared on the TikTok account of @momentswithprecious, showed the food items she had shipped, including egusi, yam flour, and dried fish.

However, the lady revealed that the total cost, including shipping, exceeded N1 million, leaving her questioning the wisdom of her decision.

In her video, the lady detailed the items she had shipped and expressed her doubts about whether the exercise was worth the cost.

She suggested that she could have purchased similar foodstuffs in the UK for a similar price, considering the shipping costs.

UK-based lady who shipped foodstuffs from Nigeria laments. Photo credit: @momentswithprecious/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She said:

"There are some things I will never do in my life again and one of them is shipping foodstuffs from home and converting naira to pounds for a single transaction. I spent over N1 million buying and shipping foodstuffs from home and these are what I got.

"Egusi, yam flour, dried panla fish, smoked goat meat, pepper, crayfish, locust beans, spices and many other things. Based on my own experience, I don't think it's really worth it. I feel like I could have gotten the same foodstuffs here in the UK for about the same price after all the shipping cost. Everything I shipped from Nigeria to the UK. Was it worth it? Let me know what you think!"

Reactions as lady ships foodstuffs to UK

TikTok users reacted to the video in the comments section.

@thecrownfits12 said:

"Wow. Sis, Over 1m for just this or u didnt film everything.coz i would say that’s pretty’s much o. You wouldn’t even spend up to £500 for those here."

@Chukwe commented:

"Next time, travel to Nigeria and see your family. Then buy 3 luggages of food stuff that will last you 5+ years."

@Lord of Money said:

"My sister you cannot compare the quantity you are getting from Nigeria to what you are buying from the UK."

@Oluwabusolami said:

"Not just foodstuffs sef, if you calculate your spending you will know it’s not. Let not even talk about some things that will end up being useless (what I order vs what I get)."

@darkshocolateskin wrote:

"I have tried it before and I feel it doesn’t worth it. The cost of what bought was less than 500k and cost of shipping was over 600k."

@naijagroceryhubUk said:

"You are so right mama!! This sis why you shld patronize us. We deliver within 2-3buainess days within the Uk and we sell quality products! You will never be disappointed."

@khemzy said:

"It's not worth it actually, my experience was not good,my items were seized because it has ponmo and they said its a contraband. I lost almost 600k."

@sheerifah m said:

"Well, I don't know for UK, but here in America it worth it 100%. I usually don't do it before but when I tried it, I know it worth it."

@vivian_19866 added:

"I don't think I will regret buying some food stuffs from Nigeria because is not every local food u will get in UK."

Watch the video here:

Lady in UK ships foodstuffs to family

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who lives in the UK bought things such as food, phones and tablets and sent them to her family in Nigeria.

She showed how she packaged the things before sending them, but some people said she should have sent money to her family instead.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng