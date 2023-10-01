Who is Sofia Mancilla? The social media star’s bio, age, net worth

Who is Sofia Mancilla? Sofia is a renowned Mexican fashion model, Instagram influencer, and digital content creator. She came into the limelight in April 2022 when her alleged content from OnlyFans went viral on various social media platforms.

Sofia Mancilla is a social media star. She has a growing fan base on social media, where she shares captivating content. She is an ambassador of Fashion Nova and regularly promotes the company's apparel on her Instagram and TikTok accounts.

Profile summary

Full name Sofia Mancilla Gender Female Date of birth 5 October 2003 Age 20 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Calima, Mexico Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Latina Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 162 Weight in pounds 114 Weight in kilograms 52 Body measurement in inches 34-26-35 Body measurement in centimetres 86-66-88 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relation status Single Children 1 Education University of Sacramento Profession Model, Instagram influencer Net worth $1 million

Sofia Mancilla's bio

Sofia Mancilla was born in Calima, Mexico. Her dad is reportedly a finance manager in an unknown company in her home town, and her mother is a housemaker.

She has a sister. Sofia reportedly graduated from the University of Sacramento in California, United States. The Mexican model currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States, with her son Noah. She is Mexican, and she is of Latina ethnicity.

How old is Sofia Mancilla?

Sofia Mancilla's age is 20 years old as of 2023. The Mexican model was born on 5 October 2003. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

Career

Sofia Mancilla began her social media career by posting lip-matching-up recordings on her TikTok account, which currently has over 26 thousand followers.

She, however, came into the spotlight in April 2022 after her OnlyFans content reportedly leaked and went viral on various social media platforms. However, she dismissed the allegations of her explicit video being leaked through a comment left on the video.

Sofia is best recognised for sharing her stylish outfits and modelling pictures on her Instagram page. She uses her social media influence to endorse apparel brands such as Fashion Nova, Zie Boutique, and PSD Underwear.

The model has also worked for various brands, including Wonderful Discount Online, Hebe Shop, Flattummyco, Inn Rocks, and Rodeo Durango.

What is Sofia Mancilla's net worth?

Mancilla's net worth is alleged to be $1 million. She earns her income mainly from her modelling and social media career through brand endorsements.

FAQs

1. Who is Sofia Mancilla? She is a famous model, Instagram star, and content creator.

2. How old is Sofia Mancilla? She is 20 years old as of 2023. She was born on 5 October 2003.

3. Where does Sofia Mancilla come from? She was born in Calima, Mexico.

4. What is Sofia Mancilla's nationality? She is a Mexican national.

5. What is Sofia Mancilla's net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $1 million.

6. What is Sofia Mancilla's height? The model is 5 feet 4 inches or 162 centimetres tall.

Sofia Mancilla is a fashion model, Instagram influencer and content creator. She currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. She is a mother of one.

