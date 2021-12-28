University of Calabar cut off mark, courses and requirements in 2024/2025

The University of Calabar (UNICAL) is one of the institutions of higher learning in Nigeria, with scholars from every part of the country. The university is home to over 40,000 students, making it one of the most populous in the country. Check out the University of Calabar courses that prospective students can choose from when applying to the institution of higher learning.

Over the years, UNICAL has established itself as one of Nigeria's most prestigious learning institutions with numerous courses. If you wonder about courses offered at the University of Calabar, you will be glad to know that they have quite a number.

University of Calabar cut-off mark

The UNICAL cut-off mark for all courses for the 2024/2025 period has not yet been announced. However, the JAMB cut-off mark for UNICAL is 140. This means any candidate who scored 140 or above in the UTME can apply for admission into any course at UNICAL.

What is the departmental cut-off mark for Calabar 2024?

The departmental cut-off mark at UNICAL serves as the second minimum score for determining a student's eligibility for admission. UNICAL doesn't have fixed departmental cut-offs.

Instead, the admission cut-off mark for each course is determined after applicants take the UNICAL screening test.

What are the courses offered at the University of Calabar?

UNICAL is a centre for academic excellence with courses that suit different professions. The university places a significant premium on learning, and that is why they have a pretty diverse collection of courses that students can settle on. Below are the available University of Calabar courses.

Faculty of Agriculture, Forestry & Wildlife

This faculty equips students with appropriate agricultural, forestry and wildlife knowledge in the following fields:

B.Sc. Agricultural Economics

B.Sc. Agricultural Extension and Rural Sociology

B.Sc. Animal Science

B.Sc. Crop Science

B.Sc. Fisheries & Aquaculture

B.Sc. Food Science and Technology

B.Sc. Forestry and Wildlife Management

B.Sc. Soil Science

Faculty of Allied Medical Science

The courses offered under this faculty include the following:

B.Sc. Medical Laboratory Science

B.N.Sc. Nursing Science

Bachelor of Physiotherapy

B.Sc. in Public Health

Bachelor of Radiography and Radiological Science

Faculty of Arts

Courses in arts cover social sciences, arts, language and history and are the most common in contemporary society.

B.A. English and Literary Studies

B.A Fine and Applied Arts

B.A Fine Arts

B.A. History and International Studies

B.A. Linguistics & Nigerian Languages

B.A. Mass Communication

B.A. Modern Languages and Translation Studies

B.A. Music

B.A. Philosophy

B.A. Religious and Cultural Studies

B.A. Theatre and Media Studies

Faculty of Basic Medical Science

Courses offered under the Faculty of Basic Medical Science include the following:

B.Sc. Biochemistry

Human Anatomy

B.Sc. Human Nutrition and Dietetics

B.Sc. Pharmacology

Physiology

Faculty of Biological Sciences

The Faculty of Biological Sciences was created in 2015 and has the following courses.

B.Sc. Genetics and Biotechnology

B.Sc. Microbiology

Plant and Ecological Studies

Science Laboratory Technology

B.Sc. Zoology and Environmental Biology

Faculty of Education

Students pursuing courses under the Faculty of Education earn relevant skills in various subjects. If one desires, they can advance from the following undergraduate and pursue other University of Calabar postgraduate courses offered.

B.Edu. Adult Education

B.Edu. Agricultural Science and Education

B.Edu. Business Education

B.Edu. Education & Economics

B.Edu. Education and Mathematics

B.Edu. Education and Physics

B.Edu. Education and Religious Studies

B.Edu. Education and Social Science

B.Edu. Education and Biology

B.Edu. Education and Chemistry

B.Edu. Education and English Language

B.Edu. Education and French

B.Edu. Education and Geography/Physics

B.Edu. Education and History

B.Edu. Education and Political Science

B.Edu. Education and Social Studies

B.Edu. Education Arts Education

B.Edu. Foundation, and Guidance, and Counselling

B.Edu. Educational Management and Planning

B.Edu. Educational Technology

B.Edu. Elementary Education

B.Edu. Environmental Education

B.Edu. Physical and Health Education

B.Edu. Special Education

B.Edu. Technology and Vocational Education

Faculty of Engineering/Technology/Environmental

Engineering includes some of the most intensive programmes any university can offer, as it has a broad scope of study. The University of Calabar has the following engineering/technology/environmental courses.

B.Sc. Banking and Finance

B.Sc. Geography and Environmental Science

Agric & Bioresource Engineering

Chemical Engineering

Civil & Environmental Engineering

Computer Engineering

Electrical & Electronics Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Petroleum Engineering

Faculty of Law/Legal Studies

The Faculty of Law offers programmes that prepare students for professional careers in the legal sector.

Faculty of Sciences

The Faculty of Sciences is one of the biggest and holds many University of Calabar courses. These include:

B.Sc. Applied Chemistry

B.Sc. Applied Geophysics

B.Sc. Botany

B.Sc. Chemistry

B.Sc. Computer Science

B.Sc. Electronics and Computer Technology

B.Sc. Geology

B.Sc. Library and Information Science

B.Sc. Mathematics/Statistics

B.Sc. Physics

B.Sc. Statistics

Faculty of Social Sciences

Social sciences deal with human behaviour and cultural aspects. Students undertaking these courses study societies and the relationships among individuals within those societies.

B.Sc. Accounting

B.Sc. Business Management/ Management Science

B.Sc. Economics

B.Sc. Environmental Protection Resources Management

B.Sc. Policy and Administrative Studies

B.Sc. Political Science

B.Sc. Public Administration

B.Sc. Social Work

B.Sc. Sociology

Faculty of Oceanography

The faculty includes various research areas, which include:

Physical Oceanography

Chemical Oceanography

Faculty of Pharmacy

This faculty offers courses relating to pharmaceutical studies. They include:

Pharmaceutics & Pharmaceutical Technology

Clinical Pharmacy & Pharmacy Administration

Pharmacognosy & Traditional Medicine

Pharmaceutical & Medicinal Chemistry

Pharmaceutical Micro Biology & Biotechnology

Social and Administrative Pharmacy

University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH)

UCTH is a tertiary healthcare institution located in Calabar, Nigeria. Established in 1979, it's affiliated with the University of Calabar and plays a vital role in the region's medical education, research, and patient care. Some of the available departments include:

Haematology

Obstetrics and Gynaecology

Radiology

Paediatrics

Orthopaedic

Histopathology

Urology

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

Accounts

Pharmacy

What are the UNICAL requirements?

The university has specific requirements for anyone interested in taking their courses. Pre-degree and 100-level students must satisfy the following criteria:

A credit pass in at least five SSCE/NECO/O'level subjects, including English, Mathematics and three other relevant subjects at no more than two sittings.

Attain the prescribed JAMB cut-off mark for the preferred course.

200 level or direct entry-level students should satisfy the following requirements:

All the provisions as mentioned above.

National Diploma from a recognized institution in Nigeria.

Nigerian Certificate in Education (NCE) in sub-subjects related to the desired field with one unit and two passes minimum.

How many departments are in UNICAL?

The University of Calabar has one graduate school, over ten faculties and three institutes. All these faculties have several departments depending on the courses under every category.

How do I register for UNICAL courses?

The registration process for UNICAL courses is straightforward, and you can do it via the university's student portal using the following steps.

Visit the official UNICAL website and click on the student's portal. Input your JAMB number in the space provided and create your profile. Click continue when you are done. After paying your acceptance fee, use the payment code to log back into the portal and click continue. Complete your biodata and any other information required by the learning institution. Pay your school fees using your ATM card and register for courses. Print the registration form and submit the form to your department.

What course can you study with 150 in UNICAL?

Different courses require different subject combinations in UTME. Scoring 150 might be enough for some courses with less competitive combinations but not for others requiring higher scores in specific subjects.

What is the UNICAL cut-off mark for Mass Communication 2024?

UNICAL has not fixed departmental cut-off marks. Hence, you can contact the Department of Mass Communication for further clarification.

What is the University of Calabar cut-off mark for nursing?

The official departmental cut-off mark for nursing hasn't been released. However, it's generally higher than the JAMB cut-off, often around 210 and above, due to the competitiveness of the course.

How is the UNICAL aggregate score calculated?

The calculation of the UNICAL aggregate score is straightforward. For example, if your JAMB score is 150 and your Post-UTME score is 70, then your UNICAL aggregate score will be as follows:

UNICAL aggregate score = (JAMB score + Post-UTME score) / 2

UNICAL aggregate score =150 + 70 =(220/2) 110

Have UNICAL started giving admission for 2024?

The 2023/2024 admission lists are already out. You can check your admission status on the UNICAL admission checking portal using your JAMB registration number. The application portal for the 2024/2025 admission has closed.

Contact and address of the University of Calabar

You can reach out to the university using the following contact details.

Physical address: University Of Calabar, Cross River State, Etagbor, PMB 1115, Nigeria

University Of Calabar, Cross River State, Etagbor, PMB 1115, Nigeria Contact number: +234-812-630-5234/+234-817-846-5080

+234-812-630-5234/+234-817-846-5080 Email: enquiries@unical.edu.ng

University of Calabar courses are some of the most popular in Nigeria. As a result, the university has established itself as a premier institution of higher learning for students in Nigeria. Also, the university has been making relevant changes to ascertain that its courses are at par with the latest developments in the job market.

