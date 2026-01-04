Armed bandits attacked traders at the Kasuwan Daji market in Demo community, Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State

Many people were killed, and others were kidnapped during the deadly terrorist attack

The spokesperson of the Niger State Police Command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, shared more details about the attack

Niger State - Armed bandits killed 30 persons, including women, during an attack in Kasuwan Daji market in Demo community, Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

The gunmen also kidnapped many people and set the market ablaze on Saturday, January 3, 2026.

It was reported that the attackers also stole foodstuffs and other valuables worth millions of naira.

The terrorists operated without resistance until the early hours of Sunday, January 4, 2026.

As reported by Daily Trust, a resident of the area, who spoke on the telephone, said the terrorists tied and killed more than 50 people.

The terrorists reportedly invaded the market from the National Park in Borgu LGA.

The State Police spokesperson, SP Wasiu Abiodun, said over 30 people lost their lives, while several others were kidnapped.

“On 03/01/2026 at about 9 pm, information received revealed that at about 4:30 pm of the same date, suspected bandits from the National Park forest along Kabe District invaded Kasuwan-Daji, located at Demo Village via Kabe, and burnt the market, looted shops, and carted away food items.

“On 04/01/2026 at about 8 am, a report indicated that a joint security team visited the scene, and over 30 victims lost their lives during the attack. Some people were also kidnapped. Efforts are ongoing to rescue the kidnapped victims. Further developments will be communicated."

Source: Legit.ng