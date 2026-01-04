Christopher Asor has bagged a first-class degree in Computer Science at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) in Imo State

Asor revealed the secret behind his academic success and excellence during his school days in the federal government owned institution

Asor disclosed the strategies, the study methods that worked best for him, and his journey to finding his way to success in his academics

Owerri, Imo State - Christopher Asor said studying 3am to 6am daily helped him bagged first-class in Computer Science at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) in Imo State.

Asor said he had to figure out a way to balance everything because of the freelance design jobs he was doing to stay afloat.

The first-class graduate said he doesn’t accept any work-related activities two weeks before examinations.

He disclosed that he used two weeks before examinations to fully focus on preparation.

As reported by The Punch, he stated this during an interview while speaking about his journey to academic excellence.

He said he decided to study computer science because Information Technology was the future and was becoming a very promising field of study.

Asor, who scored 307 in the post-UTME, said:

“The structure that worked for me was reading during the early hours of the morning—a compulsory three hours of deep reading daily from 3 am to 6 am.

“I also made sure I dropped all work-related activities two weeks before my examinations and fully focused on them. I do remember a time I was offered a UI/UX gig a week before my exam. At that moment, it was a lot of money for me, but I had to decline. Principles had to be upheld, and I told myself finishing strong was the priority for me."

