JAMB has released detailed guidelines for the registration of candidates for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

Prospective candidates are required to have a National Identification Number (NIN), an email address, among others

Legit.ng reports that the JAMB 2026 UTME form will be on sale from Friday, January 31, 2026, until Saturday, March 8, 2026

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Sunday, December 7, released detailed guidelines for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration process.

JAMB is Nigeria's flagship university entrance examination, as it conducts a UTME, the primary entry requirement for virtually all higher institutions in the country.

With UTME 2026 approaching, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede-led JAMB shares registration guidelines for prospective candidates. Photo credit: @JAMBHQ

Source: Twitter

How to register for JAMB's UTME 2026

Per The Punch, the announcement, made via JAMB's official X (formerly Twitter) handle, aims to assist prospective candidates in preparing for the upcoming registration.

PM News quoted JAMB as saying:

“Candidates should ensure their personal details, including National Identification Number (NIN), email, and A-Level results, are accurate before generating a profile code.”

The examination board urged interested candidates to send their 11-digit NIN to 55019 or 66019 (e.g., NIN 00000011111 to 55019/66019).

UTME 2026: Procedure for registration

Once a profile code is generated, it cannot be changed, and biodata is automatically retrieved from the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

Candidates should then proceed to the nearest JAMB office or any approved computer-based test (CBT) Centre to begin registration.

JAMB said:

"E-PINs must be purchased only from authorised channels, such as online platforms, banks, or vendors at the registration centres.

"Ensure that the correct registration template is provided and all details are accurate before final submission at the centre."

Furthermore, JAMB emphasised the importance of accurate data, warning that mismatched information could lead to complications.

JAMB 2026 registration: Key points

Candidates should make all necessary corrections with NIMC early and confirm that the changes have been reflected on their portal before registration (for example, name, date of birth, gender, and state of origin).

The education agency added:

"Mobile numbers and email addresses are unique identifiers; they cannot be changed or shared and must be functional before registration.

"Candidates who encounter biometric issues during registration should visit the nearest JAMB office. No CBT centre should register a candidate forcefully.

"Ensure a dual screen is used during registration and confirm that your passport photograph and biometrics are captured correctly."

JAMB unveils registration guidelines for 2026 UTME. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

JAMB 2026 registration: Likely challenges

Meanwhile, JAMB highlighted frequent issues during profile code generation.

It said:

“Error 550/66019: Indicates an incorrectly formatted request; candidates should use the correct command (e.g., NIN 00000011111 to 55019/66019).

“Number already registered: Suggests the phone number is linked to another profile; candidates should retrieve the SIM card or use a new number.

“Unable to verify NIN: Candidates are advised to wait and retry later.”

Read more JAMB and UTME news:

JAMB announces 2025 admissions deadline

Legit.ng earlier reported that JAMB announced the date that public universities are to complete and forward their recommendations of suitably-qualified candidates.

JAMB's spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, explained that other tiers of tertiary institutions need sufficient time to conduct their admissions.

Benjamin said the decision on admissions deadline was taken at the 2025 policy meeting chaired by the minister of education, Tunji Alausa.

Source: Legit.ng