UTME 2026: JAMB Releases Registration Guidelines for Prospective Candidates, Details Emerge
- JAMB has released detailed guidelines for the registration of candidates for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)
- Prospective candidates are required to have a National Identification Number (NIN), an email address, among others
- Legit.ng reports that the JAMB 2026 UTME form will be on sale from Friday, January 31, 2026, until Saturday, March 8, 2026
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Sunday, December 7, released detailed guidelines for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration process.
JAMB is Nigeria's flagship university entrance examination, as it conducts a UTME, the primary entry requirement for virtually all higher institutions in the country.
How to register for JAMB's UTME 2026
Per The Punch, the announcement, made via JAMB's official X (formerly Twitter) handle, aims to assist prospective candidates in preparing for the upcoming registration.
POS operators reject CAC plan to seize, shutdown terminals over registration, ready for court battle
PM News quoted JAMB as saying:
“Candidates should ensure their personal details, including National Identification Number (NIN), email, and A-Level results, are accurate before generating a profile code.”
The examination board urged interested candidates to send their 11-digit NIN to 55019 or 66019 (e.g., NIN 00000011111 to 55019/66019).
UTME 2026: Procedure for registration
Once a profile code is generated, it cannot be changed, and biodata is automatically retrieved from the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).
Candidates should then proceed to the nearest JAMB office or any approved computer-based test (CBT) Centre to begin registration.
JAMB said:
"E-PINs must be purchased only from authorised channels, such as online platforms, banks, or vendors at the registration centres.
"Ensure that the correct registration template is provided and all details are accurate before final submission at the centre."
Furthermore, JAMB emphasised the importance of accurate data, warning that mismatched information could lead to complications.
JAMB 2026 registration: Key points
Candidates should make all necessary corrections with NIMC early and confirm that the changes have been reflected on their portal before registration (for example, name, date of birth, gender, and state of origin).
The education agency added:
"Mobile numbers and email addresses are unique identifiers; they cannot be changed or shared and must be functional before registration.
"Candidates who encounter biometric issues during registration should visit the nearest JAMB office. No CBT centre should register a candidate forcefully.
"Ensure a dual screen is used during registration and confirm that your passport photograph and biometrics are captured correctly."
JAMB 2026 registration: Likely challenges
Meanwhile, JAMB highlighted frequent issues during profile code generation.
It said:
“Error 550/66019: Indicates an incorrectly formatted request; candidates should use the correct command (e.g., NIN 00000011111 to 55019/66019).
“Number already registered: Suggests the phone number is linked to another profile; candidates should retrieve the SIM card or use a new number.
“Unable to verify NIN: Candidates are advised to wait and retry later.”
Read more JAMB and UTME news:
- JAMB changes 2025 public universities’ admissions deadline, new date emerges
- Brilliant girl who scored 293 in JAMB, 60% in post-UTME denied admission after 2 attempts, cries out
- Drama as JAMB officials storm out of reps hearing amid heated exchange
JAMB announces 2025 admissions deadline
Legit.ng earlier reported that JAMB announced the date that public universities are to complete and forward their recommendations of suitably-qualified candidates.
JAMB's spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, explained that other tiers of tertiary institutions need sufficient time to conduct their admissions.
Benjamin said the decision on admissions deadline was taken at the 2025 policy meeting chaired by the minister of education, Tunji Alausa.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.