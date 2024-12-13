Top 20 universities that accept 150 cut-off mark and what courses you can study

Securing admission into a university can be challenging, especially when competitive cut-off marks limit opportunities. However, numerous universities in Nigeria have set their cut-off mark at 150 for the 2024/2025 academic year, making it an accessible option for students aiming to gain admission with modest UTME scores. This article explores some of the top universities that accept a 150 cut-off mark.

Universities that accept 150 cut-off marks maintain a student-friendly approach, providing quality education while accommodating individuals who may need to meet the higher benchmarks of other schools. These universities span the federal, state and private sectors. Familiarising yourself with these institutions will aid you in making informed decisions about where to apply.

Universities that accept 150 cut-off mark

A university's cut-off mark is the minimum JAMB score required for a candidate to be considered for admission. The courses available for students with a 150-cut-off mark vary across disciplines, ranging from arts and social sciences to vocational and technical programs.

However, competitive courses like medicine, law, and engineering may require higher scores. Below are some universities that accept the 150-cut-off mark in the 2024/2025 academic year.

1. Federal University, Wukari, Taraba State (FUWukari)

Founded : 2011

: 2011 Location : Taraba, Nigeria

: Taraba, Nigeria Telephone : +234 907 823 8896

: +234 907 823 8896 Email : info@fuwukari.edu.ng

: info@fuwukari.edu.ng Website: www.fuwportal.edu.ng

The Federal University Wukari is among the Federal government institutions with a cut-off mark of 150. The university has six faculties comprising 25 departments. The faculties include Agriculture and Life Sciences, Humanities, Management, and Social Sciences, and Pure and Applied Sciences.

2. Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO)

Founded: 1980

1980 Location : Owerri, Ihiagwa, Nigeria

: Owerri, Ihiagwa, Nigeria Telephone : +234 807 249 9419

: +234 807 249 9419 Email : info@futo.edu.ng

: info@futo.edu.ng Website: www.futo.edu.ng

FUTO is one of the best Nigerian federal universities. It was founded in 1980, and its main campus is located in Owerri West, Imo State. FUTO sets the cut-off mark at 150 for all courses, including Chemical engineering, Geology, Microbiology and Agricultural economics.

3. Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH)

Founded : 2008

: 2008 Location : Okitipupa, Ondo State, Nigeria

: Okitipupa, Ondo State, Nigeria Telephone : +234(0)7098809476

: +234(0)7098809476 Email : info@oaustech.edu.ng

: info@oaustech.edu.ng Website: www.oaustech.edu.ng

Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology is one of the most prestigious universities in Nigeria. It offers several undergraduate and postgraduate programmes focusing on science and technology. All courses at OAUSTECH have a cut-off mark of 150.

4. Benue State University (BSU)

Founded : 1992

: 1992 Location : Benue, Nigeria

: Benue, Nigeria Telephone : +234 809 936 2108

: +234 809 936 2108 Email : directorict@bsum.edu.ng

: directorict@bsum.edu.ng Website: www.bsum.edu.ng

Benue State University is a state-owned university in Makurdi, Benue State, Nigeria. For the 2024/2025 academic session, the university's cut-off Mark for undergraduate aspirants is set at 150 only for selected courses.

Courses such as B.N. Nursing Science, B.Sc. Medical laboratory science, radiography, and radiation science have a cut-off mark of 200 or above.

5. Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE)

Founded : 2007

: 2007 Location : Delta, Nigeria

: Delta, Nigeria Telephone : +234 811 796 7118, +234 707 755 0302

: +234 811 796 7118, +234 707 755 0302 Email : info@fupre.edu.ng

: info@fupre.edu.ng Website: www.fupre.edu.ng

The Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun was established and approved in 2007. The university has three colleges for science, technology, maritime engineering, and offshore studies. The FUPRE 2024/2025 cut-off mark for all courses is 150.

6. University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED)

Founded : 2015

: 2015 Location : Ondo City, Ondo State, Nigeria

: Ondo City, Ondo State, Nigeria Telephone: +234-706-957-3618, +234-905-826-3636

+234-706-957-3618, +234-905-826-3636 Email : info@unimed.edu.ng

: info@unimed.edu.ng Website: www.unimed.edu.ng

UNIMED is a university of medical sciences in Ondo City, Nigeria, established in 2015. It is the third specialised medical university in Africa. With a cut-off mark of 150, the university offers 26 programmes, making it the university with the largest collection of health and medical courses.

7. Muhammad Kamalud-deen University (MKU)

Founded: 1942

1942 Location: Ilorin, Kwara State, Nigeria

Ilorin, Kwara State, Nigeria Telephone : +234 803 360 3485

: +234 803 360 3485 Email : info@mku.edu.ng

: info@mku.edu.ng Website: www.mku.edu.ng

MKU is located in Ilorin, Kwara State. For the 2024/2025 academic session, the university's cut-off mark is 150 for all programs, making it a competitive choice among Nigerian institutions. The university offers a range of courses across its two faculties: Science, Computing and Information Technology and Faculty of Humanities, Management and Social Sciences.

8. University on the Niger (UNINIGER)

Founded : 2001

: 2001 Location : Anambra State, Nigeria

: Anambra State, Nigeria Telephone: +234(0)705 555 4202

+234(0)705 555 4202 Email: info@uniniger.edu.ng

info@uniniger.edu.ng Website: www.uniniger.edu.ng

UNINIGER accepts a minimum JAMB UTME score of 150 for the 2024/2025 academic session. The institution offers 20 programs across its 6 faculties, including Science and Computing, Medicine and Dentistry, Allied Health Sciences, Management and Social Sciences and Law.

9. Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE)

Founded : 2009

: 2009 Location : Rivers, Nigeria

: Rivers, Nigeria Telephone : +234 903 563 4858

: +234 903 563 4858 Email : mailto:info@iaue.edu.ng

: mailto:info@iaue.edu.ng Website: www.iaue.edu.ng

IAUE set its general cut-off mark at 150 for the 2024/2025 academic year. The university provides many programs, primarily focusing on education, arts, sciences, and social sciences. Students can explore courses such as Business Education, Computer Science, Theatre Arts, Sociology, and various education disciplines.

10. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBU)

Founded : 2005

: 2005 Location : Minna, Niger, Nigeria

: Minna, Niger, Nigeria Telephone : +234 814 307 4330

: +234 814 307 4330 Email : info@ibbu.edu.ng

: info@ibbu.edu.ng Website: www.ibbu.edu.ng

IBBU set a general JAMB cut-off mark of 150 for the 2024/2025 academic session. This cut-off applies to most of its courses, although some departments, like Biochemistry, Microbiology, and Mass Communication, require higher scores of 160 or more to qualify for admission.

11. Mercy Medical University, Osun (MMU)

Founded : 2023

: 2023 Location : Iwara, Iwo, Osun State, Nigeria

: Iwara, Iwo, Osun State, Nigeria Telephone : 0816 601 4034, 0816 007 9367

: 0816 601 4034, 0816 007 9367 Email : registrar@mercymedicaluniversity.edu.ng

: registrar@mercymedicaluniversity.edu.ng Website: www.mercymedicaluniversity.edu.ng

MMU is a specialised private institution focusing on medical and healthcare-related education. Established in 2023, it offers various undergraduate programs for the 2024/2025 academic session with a minimum UTME cut-off mark of 150.

MMU provides courses in Medicine and Surgery (MBBS), Nursing Sciences, Public Health, Medical Laboratory Science, Complementary and Alternative Medicine, and Health Administration and Hospital Management.

12. Gerar University of Medical Science, Imope-Ijebu (GUMED)

Location : Ijebu Ode, Ogun State

: Ijebu Ode, Ogun State Telephone : 08126307303

: 08126307303 Email : info@gumed.edu.ng

: info@gumed.edu.ng Website: www.gumed.edu.ng

GUMED is another university with a cut-off mark of 150 for all courses. The university offers undergraduate courses under two main faculties: Allied Health Sciences and Basic Medical Sciences. The courses available include a Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science, Optometry (O.D.), Anatomy, Pharmacology, and Physiology.

13. Imo State University (IMSU)

Founded : 1981

: 1981 Location : Owerri, Nigeria

: Owerri, Nigeria Telephone : +234 704 304 4988

: +234 704 304 4988 Email : info@imsuonline.edu.ng

: info@imsuonline.edu.ng Website: www.imsuonline.edu.ng

Imo State University is known for its strong research focus and commitment to academic excellence and innovation. The IMSU cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 academic period is 150. The institution has 14 faculties and 63 academic programs. With this cut-off mark, you can study courses like History and International Studies, and Social Science Education.

14. Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUTMinna)

Founded: 1983

1983 Location: Minna, Niger, Nigeria

Minna, Niger, Nigeria Telephone: +234(0) 703 586 2582

+234(0) 703 586 2582 Email: registrar@futminna.edu.ng

registrar@futminna.edu.ng Website: www.futminna.edu.ng

FUTMinna specialises in technological education and offers bachelor's and master's degrees in various technology-inclined fields. While the institution accepts the cut-off mark of 150, this applies only to selected options. Some of the courses offered at the institution include Computer Science, Biochemistry, Civil Engineering, and Agricultural Engineering.

15. Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa State (FUD)

Founded : 2011

: 2011 Location : Dutse, Nigeria

: Dutse, Nigeria Telephone : +234-8024225737, +234-8036217558,

: +234-8024225737, +234-8036217558, Email : registrar@fud.edu.ng

: registrar@fud.edu.ng Website: www.fud.edu.ng

The Federal University of Dutse is a public institution of higher learning located in Dutse, Jigawa State, Nigeria. With a cut-off mark of 150, the university offers various undergraduate and postgraduate courses across various faculties and departments, including Economics, Political Science, Business Administration and Software Engineering.

16. Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State(FUKashere)

Founded: 2010

2010 Location : Gombe State, Nigeria

: Gombe State, Nigeria Telephone : +234 8133773793

: +234 8133773793 Email: info@fukashere.edu.ng

info@fukashere.edu.ng Website: www.fukashere.edu.ng

FUKashere is a public conventional university located in the northeastern part of Nigeria. The institution offers various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across its six faculties. Some courses offered include Mass Communication, Biological Science, and English and Literary Studies. All courses at FUKashere have a cut-off mark of 150.

17. Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State (FUNAI)

Founded: 2011

2011 Location : Ikwo, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State

: Ikwo, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State Telephone : +234 803 268 6617

: +234 803 268 6617 Email: pro@funai.edu.ng

pro@funai.edu.ng Website: www.funai.edu.ng

FUNAI is a Nigerian higher institution located in Ndufu-Alike Ikwo of Ebonyi State. The university has 13 Faculties, 50 departments, 58 academic programmes, a college of Medical Sciences, and a School of Postgraduate Studies. Its cut-off mark is 150 for only selected courses.

18. Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State (FUOYE)

Founded : 2011

: 2011 Location : Ekiti State, Nigeria

: Ekiti State, Nigeria Telephone : +2348165396888

: +2348165396888 Email : info@fuoye.edu.ng

: info@fuoye.edu.ng Website: www.fuoye.edu.ng

The government-owned university has two campuses at Oye-Ekiti and Ikole-Ekiti, with eight faculties and 51 departments. These faculties include Agriculture, College of Medicine and Sciences, Law, Social Sciences, Engineering, Education and Management Sciences.

The 2024/2025 cut-off mark at Federal University Oye Ekiti is 150. However, the cut-off mark for all courses varies depending on the number of applicants in an academic year.

19. Bingham University

Founded : 2005

: 2005 Location : Nasarawa, Nigeria

: Nasarawa, Nigeria Telephone : +234 803 261 3576

: +234 803 261 3576 Email : vc@binghamuni.edu.ng

: vc@binghamuni.edu.ng Website: www.binghamuni.edu.ng

Bingham University is a private institution established by the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) in 2005. For the 2024/2025 academic year, the general JAMB cut-off mark for admission into its programs is 150, though specific programs like Medicine and Law require higher scores, ranging from 200 to 220.

20. Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU)

Founded : 2000

: 2000 Location : Anambra State, Nigeria

: Anambra State, Nigeria Telephone : 08037741403, 08037373569

: 08037741403, 08037373569 Email : info@coou.edu.ng

: info@coou.edu.ng Website: www.coou.edu.ng

Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, formerly Anambra State University, is a Nigerian tertiary institution located in Anambra State, Nigeria. For the 2024/2025 academic year, COOU has set its general JAMB cut-off mark at 150. However, the departmental cut-off marks may be higher for specific courses, such as Accounting, Economics, and other competitive programs.

Which Nigerian universities accept the 150 cut-off mark?

Various universities accept the cut-off mark, including Federal University Wukari (FUWUKARI), Mercy Medical University, Federal University Dutse (FUD), Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) and Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO).

Which federal university accepts 150 cut-mark

Numerous federal universities in Nigeria accept the cut-off mark of 150, including the Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUTMinna), Federal University Dutse, Jigawa State (FUD) and Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State (FUNAI).

What course can I study with 150 in JAMB in Nigeria?

Some courses you can study in Nigeria with a JAMB score of 150 include Education and Islamic Studies, Accounting, Sociology, and English Language.

Which state university can I go to with 150?

Various state universities in Nigeria, including Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH) and the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED), accept the 150 cut-off mark.

FUWukari, FUTO, and OAUSTECH are among the universities that accept a 150 cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 academic year. Most of these institutions offer opportunities for students who scored within this range to pursue various competitive programs, as illustrated in this piece.

