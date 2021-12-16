University of Ibadan courses, cut off mark and requirements in 2024/2025

The University of Ibadan, commonly abbreviated UI, is a public research university in Nigeria. It was founded in 1948 as part of the constituent colleges of the University of London and began operating as an independent institution in 1963. Since then, UI has played a significant role in Nigeria's economic, cultural, political, and industrial growth. Learn more about the various University of Ibadan courses and their respective requirements.

Students can gain admission through direct entry or through the conventional UMTE way. Direct entry candidates typically have NCE, ND, HND, BSc. JUPEB or IJMB certificates and are looking to further their studies.

University of Ibadan courses and fees

The institution has several programmes for interested candidates. Below are the University of Ibadan postgraduate school courses and undergraduate courses under various faculties.

Faculty of Agriculture and Forestry

Here is a look at the various courses under the UI’s Faculty of Agriculture and Forestry.

Animal Science

Agricultural Economics

Agronomy

Forest Resource Management

Faculty of Arts

The Faculty of Arts at Ibadan University is among the widest in the number of courses. Here is a look at the various available courses.

Music

Religious Studies

Arabic and Islamic Studies

Communication and Language Arts

European Studies

History

Theater Arts

Philosophy

Faculty of Education

There are several courses under UI’s Faculty of Education. Here is a look at them.

Adult Education

Educational Management

Guidance and Counselling

Human Kinetics and Health Education

Library and Information Science

Science Education

Social Studies Education

Teacher Education (Arts)

Teacher Education (Science)

Vocational and Technical Education

College of Medicine

Here is a look at the UI courses under the College of Medicine.

Anatomy

Anesthesia

Biochemistry

Chemical Pathology

Community Medicine

Dentistry

Forensic Medicine

Human Nutrition

Medicine

Microbiology

Obstetrics and Gynaecology

Ophthalmology

Oral Pathology

Orthopedics and Traumatology

Paediatrics

Pharmacology

Physiology

Physiotherapy

Psychiatry

Radiology

Surgery

Faculty of Pharmacy

The Faculty of Pharmacy has several programmes:

Clinical Pharmacy and Pharmacy Administration

Pharmaceutical Chemistry

Pharmaceutics and Industrial Pharmacy

Pharmaceutical Microbiology

Pharmacognosy

Pharmacology and Toxicology

Faculty of Science

The Faculty of Science at UI has several programs. They include:

Biochemistry

Botany

Chemistry

Computer Science

Electronics

Food Science and Technology

Geology

Geophysics

Mathematics

Microbiology

Physics

Statistics

Zoology

Faculty of Social Science

There are five programs under the Faculty of Social Science.

Economics

Geography

Political Science

Psychology

Sociology

Faculty of Veterinary Medicine

This faculty is home to the veterinary medicine program. The available courses include:

Veterinary Physiology and Biochemistry

Veterinary Pharmacology and Toxicology

Veterinary Anatomy

Faculty of Law

The faculty has the following programmes:

International Law

Jurisprudence and Legal Theory

Private Law

Public Law

Faculty of Technology

The Faculty of Technology has the following programmes:

Electrical and Electronics Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Industrial and Production Engineering

Agricultural and Environmental Engineering

Civil Engineering

Food Technology

Petroleum Engineering

Wood Products Engineering

Automotive Engineering

Faculty of Environmental Design and Management

The available programmes under this faculty include the following:

Architecture

Estate Management

Urban and Regional Planning

Quantity Surveying

Faculty of Renewable Natural Resources

The Faculty of Renewable Natural Resources has various courses one can pursue. They are:

Aquaculture and Fisheries Management

Forest Resources Management

Wildlife & Ecotourism Management

Social and Environmental Forestry

What is the UnIbadan school fees for freshers?

The current fees for the University of Ibadan have not yet been officially released. You can contact the institution or check out the UI portal for updates.

University of Ibadan cut-off mark

Below are various faculties' 2023-24 UI undergraduate admission cut-off marks.

Faculty Cut off marks Agriculture 50 - 55 Arts 50 - 63.75 College of Medicine 61.5 - 79 Economics & Mgt Science 60 Education 50 - 55 Environmental Design Mgt 50 - 50.75 Law 67.25 Pharmacy 69.625 Renewable Natural Resources 50 Science 50 - 70.75 Social Sciences 50 - 58.875 Technology 50 - 62.625 Veterinary Medicine 60.125

What are the requirements for the University of Ibadan?

Like other institutions of higher learning, UI has several requirements that prospective students must meet to be considered for admission. Here is a look.

Complete results for your NABTEB, NECO, WAEC, SSCE, or O-Level studies.

A duly filled JAMB form in favour of the University of Ibadan.

Select UI as your first-choice university.

Choose a course, register for the post-UTME exam, and sit for the same.

Ensure you get 200 and above in the post-UTME exam to be considered for admission.

Requirements for a masters degree

The general admission requirements for master's programme courses include the following:

You must have a first degree from UI or another recognized university/institution in the relevant discipline.

You might need remedial courses if your qualification isn't directly related to the chosen program.

Most programs require a minimum CGPA of 4.0 (B average) from your undergraduate studies.

If your degree wasn't taught in English, you must submit an English language proficiency test score like TOEFL or IELTS.

Holders of NCE must have credit passes in WASC or credit or merit passes in TC II (obtained between 1967 and 1981) in English Language and four other relevant matriculation subjects.

Is the University of Ibadan private?

The University of Ibadan is a public research university in Ibadan, Nigeria.

How do you sign in to the UI portal?

Signing into the portal is a straightforward process.

Open the UI admissions portal.

Sign in using your username and password. Your username is your Jamb Registration Number.

Click "Sign in" and proceed.

The University of Ibadan is not only the oldest university in Nigeria but also one of the best. The numerous University of Ibadan courses are spread throughout the various faculties and departments. The fact that it is a government-owned facility makes it relatively affordable compared to most privately operated universities in Nigeria.

