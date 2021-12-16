University of Ibadan courses, cut off mark and requirements in 2024/2025
The University of Ibadan, commonly abbreviated UI, is a public research university in Nigeria. It was founded in 1948 as part of the constituent colleges of the University of London and began operating as an independent institution in 1963. Since then, UI has played a significant role in Nigeria's economic, cultural, political, and industrial growth. Learn more about the various University of Ibadan courses and their respective requirements.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- University of Ibadan courses and fees
- Faculty of Agriculture and Forestry
- Faculty of Arts
- Faculty of Education
- College of Medicine
- Faculty of Pharmacy
- Faculty of Science
- Faculty of Social Science
- Faculty of Veterinary Medicine
- Faculty of Law
- Faculty of Technology
- Faculty of Environmental Design and Management
- Faculty of Renewable Natural Resources
- What is the UnIbadan school fees for freshers?
- University of Ibadan cut-off mark
- What are the requirements for the University of Ibadan?
- Is the University of Ibadan private?
- How do you sign in to the UI portal?
Students can gain admission through direct entry or through the conventional UMTE way. Direct entry candidates typically have NCE, ND, HND, BSc. JUPEB or IJMB certificates and are looking to further their studies.
University of Ibadan courses and fees
The institution has several programmes for interested candidates. Below are the University of Ibadan postgraduate school courses and undergraduate courses under various faculties.
Faculty of Agriculture and Forestry
Here is a look at the various courses under the UI’s Faculty of Agriculture and Forestry.
- Animal Science
- Agricultural Economics
- Agronomy
- Forest Resource Management
Faculty of Arts
The Faculty of Arts at Ibadan University is among the widest in the number of courses. Here is a look at the various available courses.
- Music
- Religious Studies
- Arabic and Islamic Studies
- Communication and Language Arts
- European Studies
- History
- Theater Arts
- Philosophy
Faculty of Education
There are several courses under UI’s Faculty of Education. Here is a look at them.
- Adult Education
- Educational Management
- Guidance and Counselling
- Human Kinetics and Health Education
- Library and Information Science
- Science Education
- Social Studies Education
- Teacher Education (Arts)
- Teacher Education (Science)
- Vocational and Technical Education
College of Medicine
Here is a look at the UI courses under the College of Medicine.
- Anatomy
- Anesthesia
- Biochemistry
- Chemical Pathology
- Community Medicine
- Dentistry
- Forensic Medicine
- Human Nutrition
- Medicine
- Microbiology
- Obstetrics and Gynaecology
- Ophthalmology
- Oral Pathology
- Orthopedics and Traumatology
- Paediatrics
- Pharmacology
- Physiology
- Physiotherapy
- Psychiatry
- Radiology
- Surgery
Faculty of Pharmacy
The Faculty of Pharmacy has several programmes:
- Clinical Pharmacy and Pharmacy Administration
- Pharmaceutical Chemistry
- Pharmaceutics and Industrial Pharmacy
- Pharmaceutical Microbiology
- Pharmacognosy
- Pharmacology and Toxicology
Faculty of Science
The Faculty of Science at UI has several programs. They include:
- Biochemistry
- Botany
- Chemistry
- Computer Science
- Electronics
- Food Science and Technology
- Geology
- Geophysics
- Mathematics
- Microbiology
- Physics
- Statistics
- Zoology
Faculty of Social Science
There are five programs under the Faculty of Social Science.
- Economics
- Geography
- Political Science
- Psychology
- Sociology
Faculty of Veterinary Medicine
This faculty is home to the veterinary medicine program. The available courses include:
- Veterinary Physiology and Biochemistry
- Veterinary Pharmacology and Toxicology
- Veterinary Anatomy
Faculty of Law
The faculty has the following programmes:
- International Law
- Jurisprudence and Legal Theory
- Private Law
- Public Law
Faculty of Technology
The Faculty of Technology has the following programmes:
- Electrical and Electronics Engineering
- Mechanical Engineering
- Industrial and Production Engineering
- Agricultural and Environmental Engineering
- Civil Engineering
- Food Technology
- Petroleum Engineering
- Wood Products Engineering
- Automotive Engineering
Faculty of Environmental Design and Management
The available programmes under this faculty include the following:
- Architecture
- Estate Management
- Urban and Regional Planning
- Quantity Surveying
Faculty of Renewable Natural Resources
The Faculty of Renewable Natural Resources has various courses one can pursue. They are:
- Aquaculture and Fisheries Management
- Forest Resources Management
- Wildlife & Ecotourism Management
- Social and Environmental Forestry
What is the UnIbadan school fees for freshers?
The current fees for the University of Ibadan have not yet been officially released. You can contact the institution or check out the UI portal for updates.
University of Ibadan cut-off mark
Below are various faculties' 2023-24 UI undergraduate admission cut-off marks.
|Faculty
|Cut off marks
|Agriculture
|50 - 55
|Arts
|50 - 63.75
|College of Medicine
|61.5 - 79
|Economics & Mgt Science
|60
|Education
|50 - 55
|Environmental Design Mgt
|50 - 50.75
|Law
|67.25
|Pharmacy
|69.625
|Renewable Natural Resources
|50
|Science
|50 - 70.75
|Social Sciences
|50 - 58.875
|Technology
|50 - 62.625
|Veterinary Medicine
|60.125
What are the requirements for the University of Ibadan?
Like other institutions of higher learning, UI has several requirements that prospective students must meet to be considered for admission. Here is a look.
- Complete results for your NABTEB, NECO, WAEC, SSCE, or O-Level studies.
- A duly filled JAMB form in favour of the University of Ibadan.
- Select UI as your first-choice university.
- Choose a course, register for the post-UTME exam, and sit for the same.
- Ensure you get 200 and above in the post-UTME exam to be considered for admission.
Requirements for a masters degree
The general admission requirements for master's programme courses include the following:
- You must have a first degree from UI or another recognized university/institution in the relevant discipline.
- You might need remedial courses if your qualification isn't directly related to the chosen program.
- Most programs require a minimum CGPA of 4.0 (B average) from your undergraduate studies.
- If your degree wasn't taught in English, you must submit an English language proficiency test score like TOEFL or IELTS.
- Holders of NCE must have credit passes in WASC or credit or merit passes in TC II (obtained between 1967 and 1981) in English Language and four other relevant matriculation subjects.
Is the University of Ibadan private?
The University of Ibadan is a public research university in Ibadan, Nigeria.
How do you sign in to the UI portal?
Signing into the portal is a straightforward process.
- Open the UI admissions portal.
- Sign in using your username and password. Your username is your Jamb Registration Number.
- Click "Sign in" and proceed.
The University of Ibadan is not only the oldest university in Nigeria but also one of the best. The numerous University of Ibadan courses are spread throughout the various faculties and departments. The fact that it is a government-owned facility makes it relatively affordable compared to most privately operated universities in Nigeria.
