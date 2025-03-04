The Obafemi Awolowo University e-portal is the official platform for students to access academic services, including checking their admission status. If you have applied to OAU, confirming your admission status on the portal is a crucial step. This guide will walk you through the process and outline the next steps after gaining admission.

Obafemi Awolowo University was established in 1992. Photo: Luliia Burmistrova/Getty Images, @OAUniversity on Facebook (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Admission requires meeting cut-off marks and screening.

Obafemi Awolowo University's admission list for the 2024/2025 can be accessed through the JAMB e-facility or the university's e-portal.

or The Obafemi Awolowo University charges an acceptance fee of ₦20,000 .

. The acceptance fee is payable after confirming admission and completing registration.

Students on the admission list should proceed with course registration and fee payment.

Checking admission status on the Obafemi Awolowo University e-portal

Admission to the state university is ongoing. You can either access the results on the Obafemi Awolowo University e-portal or the JAMB e-facility portal. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to check your admission status the e-portal.

A screenshot of the Obafemi Awolowo University e-portal home page. Photo: eportal.oauife.edu.ng

On your browser, search for the Obafemi Awolowo University home page. Click on the 'Check 2023/2024 Admission Status' button. You will be redirected to the OAU e-portal for prospective students. Enter your student matric number or UTME number in the required field. Enter your password or surname if you had not set a password. Choose your academic year from the drop-down. Select the semester you are requesting admission for. Click on 'Submit' to access your profile. On the Menu, click on 'Check Admission Status' to view your admission status. If you experience any difficulty accessing your admission status, visit the JAMB accredited centre nearest to you.

Alternatively, you can access the results on the JAMB's Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS). Follow these steps to find out your status:

The JAMB E-facility portal. Photo: efacility.jamb.gov.ng

Open your browser and visit the JAMB e-facility portal. Enter your email address and password to log in to your JAMB account. If you do not have an account, click the 'Create An Account' option to complete the registration process first. Scroll down to locate the 'Check Admission Status' button and click on it. Select the examination year corresponding to your UTME attempt (e.g., 2025). Enter your JAMB registration number in the specified field. Click on the 'Admission Status' button to view your results. If you have been offered admission, proceed to click 'ACCEPT' or 'REJECT' to indicate acceptance or rejection of the admission offer. Click on 'Access My CAPS' for more information about your admission status. Proceed to print your JAMB admission letter. Once printed, proceed to the OAU portal to verify your admission status.

Obafemi Awolowo University fee payment

A screenshot of payment details from the Obafemi Awolowo University e-portal. Photo: eportal.oauife.edu.ng

Once you have confirmed your admission status and printed your admission letter. Visit the OAU portal to make appropriate payment as displayed. Please note that part payment of two equal instalments is allowed.

Log on to the OAU portal with your matric number or UTME number. On the menu, select 'Payment Activities' Once prompted, click on 'Pay Via Remita' Enter the payment details, including the type of payment, registration number, student name, email, semester and session you are paying for. Proceed to pay. View your payment status and download the payment slip for the Cash Office.

Has OAU released an admission list for 2024?

Successful candidates will be notified of their admission status via text message. Alternatively, they can check their admission status on the OAU portal or the JAMB Central Admissions Processing System.

How does OAU give admission?

OAU admits UTME candidates with a minimum score of 200 and Direct Entry applicants with at least an Upper Credit. Meeting the OAU cut-off mark is essential for consideration.

The Obafemi Awolowo University e-portal lists the names of all successful candidates who have been offered provisional admission to the university's programmes. Candidates can also check and confirm their admission status through the JAMB e-facility portal.

