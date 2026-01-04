"I am Among Those Marked by US for Elimination”: Gumi Cries Out in Trending Video
Kaduna State - An Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi, claimed that the United States government is plotting to kill him with an airstrike.
Gumi said he received the information from a top official in Abuja, the nation’s capital.
The Kaduna-based cleric called on Northern leaders and clerics to speak up against these lies
The controversial cleric stated this while addressing his congregation in a video that has gone viral and was posted by X user @General_Somto on Sunday, January 4, 2026.
“I received a call from a top official in Abuja informing me that I am among those marked by the US for elimination through an American airstrike, as part of boko haram. Northern leaders and clerics must speak up against these lies.”
