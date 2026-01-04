Africa Digital Media Awards

Nigeria

"I am Among Those Marked by US for Elimination”: Gumi Cries Out in Trending Video

by  Adekunle Dada
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kaduna State - An Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi, claimed that the United States government is plotting to kill him with an airstrike.

Gumi said he received the information from a top official in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The Kaduna-based cleric called on Northern leaders and clerics to speak up against these lies

The controversial cleric stated this while addressing his congregation in a video that has gone viral and was posted by X user @General_Somto on Sunday, January 4, 2026.

“I received a call from a top official in Abuja informing me that I am among those marked by the US for elimination through an American airstrike, as part of boko haram. Northern leaders and clerics must speak up against these lies.”

Boko HaramUSASheikh Ahmed Gumi
