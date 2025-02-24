JAMB has explained that it sustained the use of National Identity Number (NIN) for registration of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to checkmate examination malpractices

Ogun state JAMB coordinator, Hakeem AbdulHameed, stressed that the use of NIN is a prerequisite for UTME 2025 registration

Legit.ng reports that according to AbdulHameed, the initiative was also for security purposes

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said the National Identification Number (NIN) is “compulsory” for all Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2025 applicants.

JAMB, in its weekly bulletin released on Monday, February 24, 2025, obtained by Legit.ng, said NIN is the first item that must be obtained by any prospective tertiary institution candidate.

The Ogun state coordinator of JAMB, Hakeem AbdulHameed, reiterated the board's stance that all applicants must obtain their respective National Identification Number (NIN) to be eligible for all operational processes with the board including admission to either regular or non-regular programmes of any institution of higher learning in Nigeria.

This was contained in his address recently when he received a delegation of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) Abeokuta state study centre, in his office in the Ogun state capital.

UTME 2025: Why NIN is important in JAMB

In his explanation, AbdulHameed stressed that NIN is needed to generate aprofile code which is obtainable by sending NIN in capital letters followed by a space, then, the eleven identification number through the unique phone number of the applicant to either of the Board's Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) codes: 55019 or 66019.

The generation of a profile code, like the NIN, is also mandatory for registration. This, according to the coordinator, was part of the measures put in place by the board to safeguard candidates' data against the unwholesome practices of some nefarious characters who go about pilfering personal data for sordid gains.

AbdulHameed further asserted that the programmes of the National Open University of Nigeria, such as sandwich, distance learning andpart-time programmes of regular universities, are categorised as non-regular programmes for the purpose of admission. He stated that whether regular or non-regular, all admissions to tertiary institutions in Nigeria must be documented by JAMB.

Speaking earlier, the director of the Abeokuta NOUN study centre, Professor Oyekunle Oluwayemisi Adegboyega, expressed appreciation to JAMB 'for putting a data security check in place to ensure a safe and retrievable database'.

He also noted that NOUN, like JAMB. does not joke with the sanctity of its data, saying that the institution had never issued certificates to its students who had graduated with dubious data, particularly those with disparities in names.

In the entourage of the NOUN director were Noah Chiemezie, a principal assistant registrar, and Mrs. Bukunolami Oyeniyi-Ayeleso, an assistant registrar.

JAMB candidates who would be barred

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB stressed that candidates whose biometrics verification is unsuccessful on the examination day would not be permitted to sit the UTME or its mock version.

JAMB noted that no parent or proxy is allowed to make any transaction on candidates' profiles or interfere with the registration "to avoid alterations and data mismatch".

To curtail registration infractions, the board reiterated the readiness of its surveillance mechanisms to track down uncooperative operators noting that a seamless registration exercise is a requirement for a successful examination.

