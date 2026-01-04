Adekunle Razaq Aderibigbe resigns from NNPP, citing personal values and governance reform ambitions

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ikorodu, Lagos State - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Adekunle Razaq Aderibigbe, the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) candidate for Ikorodu Constituency I in the 2023 election, has resigned from the party.

In a letter addressed to the NNPP chairman, Ipakodo Ward, Ikorodu Local Government Area (LGA) of Lagos State, and exclusively obtained by Legit.ng on Sunday, January 4, 2026, Aderibigbe said his exit from the party "reflects my intention to contribute to Nigeria’s development through policy research, governance reform, institutional strengthening, and thought leadership, outside partisan political structures."

Adekunle Razaq Aderibigbe exits NNPP

The letter was addressed to the NNPP’s Lagos State party executives and its National Working Committee (NWC).

Aderibigbe said:

"This decision also applies to my resignation from all roles, responsibilities, committees, and party activities at every level within the party structure.

"My decision comes after careful reflection and deep consideration of my personal values, professional responsibilities, and long-term aspirations in public policy, governance, and national development. While my time with the NNPP has been meaningful and instructive, I believe this step is necessary to enable me pursue broader engagements that align with my evolving career path and public interest commitments."

Ex-house of assembly aspirant leaves NNPP

Aderibigbe continued:

"I remain grateful to the party leadership, members, and supporters for the trust, cooperation, and opportunities accorded to me, particularly during my period of active participation and service. The experience has enriched my understanding of grassroots politics, democratic engagement, and the realities of political organisation in Nigeria. This resignation should not be interpreted as a withdrawal from national service or civic responsibility. Rather, it reflects my intention to contribute to Nigeria’s development through policy research, governance reform, institutional strengthening, and thought leadership, outside partisan political structures."

The former Lagos State House of Assembly aspirant concluded:

"I respectfully request that this resignation be accepted and duly noted in the records of the party. I also take this opportunity to wish the NNPP continued progress and success in its future endeavours."

