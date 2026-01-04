Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano State - At least 23 bandits fleeing Kano State have been killed after coordinated attacks on Shanono and Tsanyawa local government areas in Kano State

Troops of the Joint Task Force (JTF), in collaboration with the Air Component of Operation Fansan Yamma, carried out the airstrike against the terrorists.

As reported by Daily Trust, the armed bandits launched the attacks against the communities on the night of Thursday, extending into the early hours of Friday

The Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 3 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Maj. Zubairu Babatunde made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, January 4, 2025, in Kano.

Babatunde said the troops inflicted heavy casualties on the assailants before tracking the fleeing bandits to Karaduwa village in Matazu Local Government Area of neighbouring Katsina State.

He disclosed that intelligence reports revealed that the bandits had gathered at Dan Marke in Matazu LGA to bury some of their members killed during the encounter with troops.

“The Air Component Sector 2 Operation Fansan Yamma located the bandits and trailed their movement until their motorcycles converged after crossing a dry river bed.

“A precision air strike was thereafter conducted, resulting in the neutralisation of at least 23 terrorists, while several others were believed to have sustained injuries.”

He added that the operation, supported by aerial Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, also led to the destruction of several weapons and equipment belonging to the bandits.

Source: Legit.ng