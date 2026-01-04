Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka has shared coach Eric Chelle's plans ahead of their Round of 16 match

Nigeria is set to take on the Mambas of Mozambique at the Complexe Sportif de Fes on Monday, January 5

The Super Eagles qualified for the knockout stage unbeaten, winning their first three games in the tournament

Nigerian coach Festus Allen believes the Franco-Malian gaffer can guide the country to their fourth title

Super Eagles star Frank Onyeka has shared some insights ahead of Nigeria’s Round of 16 clash against Mozambique at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Super Eagles enjoyed a perfect group-stage campaign, recording victories over Tanzania (3-1), Tunisia (3-2), and Uganda (3-1).

In their final group match against the Cranes, head coach Eric Chelle made eight changes to the starting lineup, with Paul Onuachu scoring his first goal in four years and Raphael Onyedika netting his second goal of the tournament for Nigeria, per Sofa Score.

Frank Onyeka and Hazem Mastouri during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) match between Nigeria and Tunisia at Fez Stadium in Fez. Photo by: Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Nothing will chance - Onyeka

Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka said the players will give their all when they face Mozambique on Monday evening, January 5.

According to Austin Okon, the Brentford midfielder, explained that the team is fully committed to bringing the title home, while the coaching crew is doing everything possible to ensure maximum points.

The former FC Ebedei player also believes that coach Eric Chelle will stick to the formula that has delivered positive results in the first three matches. He said:

"The team has been training in the last three days. I was on the bench yesterday but will work out in the morning.

"For Eric Chelle and the Super Eagles team, nothing will change. The players will play with all their strength, give our best, and, with God’s help, win and move on to the next stage.”

The 28-year-old said the abundance of quality players in the squad has raised the level of competition across all departments and played a key role in the team’s performances. He said:

“The high level of competition in the team has helped improve the squad. There are many skilled players, especially in the midfield and on the wings, and this is very good for the team.”

Frank Onyeka during the 2025 AFCON Group C match between Tunisia and Nigeria at Fes stadium, Fes, Morocco. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Mozambique is not match - Allen

Nigerian coach Festus Allen said the Super Eagles will overpower Mozambique in the Round of 16 clash.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Allen explained that despite the impressive performance of the Mambas, they are no match for Nigeria. He said:

"I have been reading it all over social media that Mozambique are ready to beat Nigeria after their President promised them a huge sum of money. I want to tell you that even if they are promised the entire earth, they cannot beat the Super Eagles.

"Nigeria are wounded lion, they missed their second consecutive World Cup and this AFCON is there only consolation.

"The three-time AFCON winners will overpower Mozambique and progress to the quarterfinals."

Amokachi mentions 3 outstanding players

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Super Eagles coach Daniel Amokachi has named Ibrahim Mbaye (Senegal), Raphael Onyedika (Nigeria), and Ayoub El Kaabi (Morocco) as the players who have impressed him at the ongoing 2025 AFCON.

The Besiktas legend explained that the trio stood out for their respective countries with impactful performances at the continental showpiece.

Source: Legit.ng