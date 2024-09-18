Nursing is one of the most competitive courses in higher education and medical professions. It allows graduates to find jobs both locally and internationally. There are closely related courses, and professionals can easily switch to nursing. But which courses allow transfer to nursing in Nigerian universities?

University students transfer from one course to another for reasons like passion, finances, and the complexity of the course. Several universities in Nigeria offer the course and other closely related courses. These universities allow students to transfer from one course to another if they are related.

Which courses allow transfer to nursing in Nigerian universities?

Nursing is one of the most sought-after courses in Nigeria. The career is offered in private and state universities. It is never too late to join, especially if you feel it's your calling. Below is a list of courses that allow transfer to nursing.

Psychology

Psychology is one of the courses that allows you to transfer to nursing. The course enables you to understand why patients act as they do. Knowledge of psychology helps the nurse manage patients' mental wellness and be compassionate when caring for patients.

Microbiology

Microbiology concentrates on knowledge about different microorganisms, such as bacteria and viruses. This course will benefit nurses by helping them understand infection and disease management.

Medical Laboratory Science

Medical Laboratory is a course that deals with diagnostic testing and analysis, which is vital in the healthcare team. The course is essential since nurses depend on lab results for their clinical choices.

Physiotherapy

People who have studied physiotherapy know how to check, treat, and help patients with physical problems. Nurses, as caregivers, can use this knowledge to better help patients.

Statistics

Statistics is a great course to equip you with analysis and interpretation skills in data. This may help you assess research outcomes and understand the evidence on issues.

Pharmacy

Pharmacy is a great course that can benefit you in the nursing profession because patients will get the best out of the two courses. It gives you a strong foundation in medication management, enabling optimal patient care. Knowing how medicines work, their doses and their side effects is vital to the career.

Biomedical Sciences

Biomedical Science is another course you can transfer from and succeed in your career. It instils skills in human health and illness support.

Pathophysiology

Although this course is not well known, it can help you become a better nurse. The training enables you to understand the physiological processes of diseases.

Biochemistry

Biochemistry is another course that allows transfers. It teaches you to understand chemical processes, which you will use to manage diseases and chronic conditions.

Chemistry

Chemistry could be a stepping stone to becoming a nurse. The course helps one understand the chemical processes of living organisms, which will help a nurse understand how medicine reacts and what treatment is needed.

Sociology

Sociologists can have a fresh start in nursing. They understand how people behave socially and culturally and the environmental factors affecting health.

Nutrition and Dietetics

This is another beneficial course that can be transferred to nursing. The course helps one understand proper nutrition and its function in healing and recovery.

Occupational Therapy

Occupational therapy and nursing go well together as they teach you how to help patients become independent. This will enhance a holistic approach to patient care in hospitals.

Radiography

Knowledge of radiography will help you understand medical imaging techniques. This is an excellent skill for operating theatres and emergency rooms. One skill is interpreting images to assist patients.

Health Education

Health Education helps you gain the skills to help the community make informed health decisions. Later, you can encourage preventive care and community wellness in hospitals and the environs.

Midwifery

A midwife's job is closely related to a nurse's job as it involves caring for pregnant mothers and newborns. This means the course adds value to nursing and equips you with the knowledge to better deal with new mothers and babies.

Paramedic Sciences

The course will be helpful when dealing with emergency care before patients get to the hospital. You will know the dos and don'ts during emergencies.

What other course is close to nursing?

In the medical field, there are various university courses closely related to nursing, including:

Sonography

Radiologic Technology

Clinical Technology

Physical Therapy

Can I switch from microbiology to nursing in Nigeria?

It is possible to switch from microbiology to nursing in Nigeria. However, you need to meet the following requirements first:

You must have completed 18 months of training at an approved nursing school in Nigeria.

Pass the Council's Professional Examinations

If you pass the Council's Professional Examinations, you must pay the registration and licensing fees.

What are the requirements for nursing in Nigeria?

The requirements for nursing differ and may change based on the university and the specific nursing program. However, you may encounter a few standard requirements across the board.

Students are required to have a minimum GPA of 2.5 or higher and the needed subject requirements.

Good grades in prerequisite courses that include anatomy, microbiology, psychology and physiology.

Potential nursing students may be required to submit standardized test scores and a recommendation letter.

You must also provide a statement explaining why you want to switch to nursing and whether you fit the profession.

A nursing entrance exam in some schools.

A background check to look into whether you meet or exceed their rules.

How many years is nursing in Nigeria?

The years taken to study a nursing program in Nigeria depend on the program type and the admission method. There are two nursing programs, and their duration is as follows:

Bachelor of Nursing Science (B.N. Sc.)

This is a five-year nursing degree program, so you must get university admission first. Students are admitted to the program through the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). However, some students take four years to complete after being admitted through Direct Entry (DE).

National Diploma in Nursing

The diploma program, equivalent to an Associate degree in the United States, takes two years to complete. Once students graduate with the diploma, they are eligible for the registered nursing exam, which allows them to become professional registered Nurses.

If you are considering a career shift, knowing which courses allow transfer to nursing in Nigerian universities is essential. With many related fields offering a pathway into nursing, it's never too late to pursue your passion for healthcare.

