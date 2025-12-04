How to check admission on the Taraba State University portal and next steps

Taraba State University portal makes it easy to check whether you’ve been offered admission. Log in with your JAMB registration number or application number to confirm your status, then download your admission letter and proceed with registration if you’ve been accepted.

As a prospective student, you can check your admission status on either the Taraba State University admission portal or the JAMB CAPS portal .

or the . Taraba State University (TSU) admission lists are released in batches, and all the batches for the 2025/2026 session have already been released.

After accepting admission, you should pay the acceptance fee, complete online registration, register for your courses, and undergo physical clearance and document verification.

Checking admission status on the Taraba State University portal

The Nigerian university releases its admission lists in batches each year. For the 2025/2026 academic session, all three batches have already been announced. Although the school traditionally uploads PDF lists on the admission portal, there is currently no visible 2025/2026 PDF list available.

How to check admission status on the JAMB CAPS portal

The most reliable way to confirm your admission status is through the JAMB CAPS portal. Below is a simple step-by-step guide on how to check.

Open your browser and go to the JAMB e-Facility portal. Enter your email address and password to log in to the portal. If you don't have an account, register by clicking on 'Create Account'. Choose the exam year corresponding to your UTME attempt. Enter your registration number in the field provided. Click 'Check Admission Status' to view your results. If you have been offered admission, select 'ACCEPT' or 'REJECT' to indicate acceptance or rejection of the admission offer. For more details, click on 'Access My CAPS'. Print your JAMB admission letter.

Next steps after gaining admission to Taraba State University

Once you confirm that you have been admitted to Taraba State University, you should accept or reject the admission via JAMB CAPS. Here is how to accept admission via JAMB CAPS:

Visit the JAMB e-facility. Log in with your email address and password. Click 'Check Admission Status.' Select the year you sat for your Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). Click 'Check Admission Status.' When you see the notification 'Congratulations, you have been offered provisional admission,' click 'Accept' or 'Reject.' Click 'Accept,' and a new page will load asking you to confirm your decision. Click 'Yes.'

After accepting your admission, you can visit the TSU admissions office for details on course registration, payment of school fees, and other enrolment requirements.

How do I access the TSU portal?

To access the Taraba State University (TSU) portal for admission updates, registration, or student services, follow the steps below:

Open your web browser and go to the official TSU website. On the homepage, look for a section labelled 'Portals'. Select 'Undergraduate', which will take you to the student login page. Log in with your username and password.

If you’ve forgotten your login details, you can contact the Help Desk or use the 'Forgot Password' option on the login page if it’s available.

Is Taraba State University's admission list out?

Taraba State University has released its 2025/2026 admission lists, with the final batch published on 20 November 2025. Candidates can now check their admission status via JAMB CAPS.

What is the Taraba State University cut-off mark for all courses?

For the 2025/2026 session, the cut-off mark at Taraba State University (TSU) for all courses is 150 in the JAMB examination.

Is Taraba State University doing post-UTME?

Taraba State University (TSU) is not currently conducting an open Post-UTME/DE screening exercise. The university opened its online screening for the 2025/2026 session on 1 August 2025, and the registration period officially closed on 15 September 2025.

Prospective candidates who have applied to TSU can easily check their admission status online. The Taraba State University portal provides a streamlined platform for managing all applicant activities. Once admitted, candidates can accept their offer, pay the required fee, complete the registration process, and begin their courses.

