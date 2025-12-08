The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) released step - by - step registration instructions for the 2026 UTME on its official X handle

JAMB warned candidates to ensure personal information linked to NIMC was accurate before generating profile codes

The Board provided solutions to common profile code issues and set the 2026 UTME registration period from January to March

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released detailed instructions for candidates preparing to register for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The guidance outlines step-by-step procedures, precautions, and solutions to common issues encountered during profile code generation.

JAMB issues detailed guidelines to guide candidates through the 2026 UTME registration process. Photo credit: Contribution

Source: Getty Images

It was published on the Board’s official X handle on Sunday, December 7.

Profile code generation must be accurate

JAMB emphasised that candidates must ensure all personal information, particularly details linked to the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), are correct before beginning registration.

“Ensure your details on NIMC and other documents, including O’Level/A-Level results, are the same. Send: NIN (leave one space) your 11-digit NIN number to 55019 or 66019. For example, NIN 00000011111 to 55019/66019,” the Board stated.

The Board also warned that once a profile code is generated, it cannot be changed, as the candidate’s biodata is automatically retrieved from NIMC’s database.

Step-by-step registration procedure

JAMB outlined the following steps for candidates:

Visit an approved centre – Candidates should proceed to the nearest JAMB office or an accredited CBT centre to begin registration. E-PIN vending – Only purchase e-PINs from authorised channels, including banks, approved vendors, or recognised online platforms. Use the correct template – “Ensure that you are given the correct registration template to fill out,” JAMB stressed. Final submission – Cross-check and confirm every detail before submitting the form at the centre.

Important tips for candidates

JAMB also issued precautionary guidelines to avoid errors:

Update and confirm personal information such as name, date of birth, gender, and state of origin with NIMC before registration. Use unique, functional GSM numbers and email addresses for registration. Candidates with biometric issues should visit the nearest JAMB office. A dual-screen system will be used to verify photographs and biometric data in real time.

Common challenges and solutions in profile code generation

The Board addressed frequent problems students encounter:

“Record Not Found” – Visit the nearest NIMC office for validation.

“Wrong Parameter” – Indicates an incorrect message format; resend using the correct format: NIN 00000011111.

“Your NIN has already been registered with GSM number…” – Retrieve the SIM card originally used and resend the request.

“Unable to verify your NIN at the moment [NIMC: UNKNOWN]” – Wait and try again later.

JAMB issues detailed guidelines to guide candidates through the 2026 UTME registration process. Photo credit: @JAMBHQ

Source: Twitter

The 2026 JAMB UTME registration form will be on sale from January to March 2026, giving candidates ample time to complete the process and avoid last-minute challenges.

JAMB announces 2025 admissions deadline

Legit.ng earlier reported that JAMB announced the date that public universities are to complete and forward their recommendations of suitably-qualified candidates.

JAMB's spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, explained that other tiers of tertiary institutions need sufficient time to conduct their admissions.

Benjamin said the decision on admissions deadline was taken at the 2025 policy meeting chaired by the minister of education, Tunji Alausa.

Source: Legit.ng