An Oyibo lady made people emotional after she shared a video of the moment she met Anthony Joshua and Latif Ayodele

She explained that she went to the beach for something but saw some men, not realizing that one of them was Anthony Joshua

The video and the things she said to him at the beach are now trending online as people react to the death of the boxer’s friends

An Oyibo lady got many people emotional as she shared a video of Anthony Joshua and his friends, Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami, after she saw them at the beach without knowing who they were.

She took to social media to mourn the death of his friends and shared her experience with the boxer.

Oyibo lady gets emotional sharing encounter with Anthony Joshua and friends. Photo Source: Tiktok/excusemykarizma_, Twitter/BashirAhmaad, Forbes

Source: TikTok

Lady recalls seeing Anthony Joshua

In the video she posted on her page @excusemykarizma_, the lady added a caption explaining that she had actually gone to the beach in search of monkeys, only to see some fine men, and she took videos of them without knowing who they were.

The caption of the video read:

“The time we pulled up to the beach on jet skis looking for a monkey and found Anthony Joshua and the gang.”

As the video played, she complimented Anthony Joshua and his friends.

A long time after the incident, she took to social media to share the video after hearing about the accident involving the boxer and the death of his friends.

Oyibo lady shares video of Anthony Joshua before he lost his friends. Photo Source: The Mirror

Source: Twitter

She wrote:

“Life is truly so short! Initially we didn’t have a clue who they were, just a group full of fine sht. Eventually realizing he was a famous boxer but still didn’t know him. Years later I was genuinely happy to see Anthony Joshua getting praise throughout the US after his latest fight, just to almost instantly deal with such a tragic loss. They were all so kind. RIP Sima & Latz. Prayers to everyone involved & affected.”

Reactions as lady recalls meeting Anthony Joshua

Fjolla dhated:

'Latif was so Handsome too. To think What happened to his face…'

Sybrenet noted:

"Imagine the conspiracies are true and he signed a deal for that Jake Paul money, to have his friends sacrificed. That would be crazy."

Jasmin said:

"Not me seeing this after his 2 Boxing trainers, Siva and Latif sadly passed away in the car accident Life can be so cruel."

Realise wrote:

"The one you se at the start of the video sitting on the little boat thing (forgot what it’s called)"

Muscle-x noted:

"Please man , head missing or not . Can everyone let it be and let brother latz and sina rest in peace inshallah . It was not a nice scene and tragic - this should be laid to rest now . Try understand this does not help nothing no one and not in their final destination.'

MyIvyFindstore added:

"Rest in peace my guys. May Mr. Joshua’s mind and spirit heal from this pain. This is a hard loss."

𝐢𝐢𝐚𝐦._.𝐧𝐢𝐫𝐫𝐚𝐚 stated:

"Omg this is so sad seeing this now after the accident… that video was so graphic and just so sad he had to see his day ones like that… may they RIP."

meash_1 said:

"The way one of them had their whole head ripped off and detached. Insane."

Deneisa Dynamics shared:

"Y'all saying this right in front of them is taking me out RIP Latz & Sina Speedy recovery to Anthony."

Fiction Rift noted:

"The first one on the jetski and the last one died in a car crash and the tallest one in the middle survived for those who are confused."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian man who witnessed Anthony Joshua’s car crash spoke about what was inside the truck his car collided with.

Eyewitness reveals Joshua’s reaction after crash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that an eyewitness who saw Anthony Joshua’s car crash along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway spoke about how the boxer reacted after realising his friends had died.

The man, identified as Ajala Yusuf, explained that Joshua was shocked and could not speak immediately after the accident.

Source: Legit.ng