Global site navigation

Local editions

UNILAG courses offered, fees and their requirements
Study

UNILAG courses offered, fees and their requirements

by  Adrianna Simwa

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) is a prestigious public research university in Lagos, Nigeria. Founded in 1962, it is one of the first-generation universities in the country and consistently ranks among the top universities in Africa. Here are some of the UNILAG courses, fee structure and general requirements.

Female students reading
Female students reading. Photo: pexels.com, @Christina Morillo (modified by author)
Source: UGC

The University of Lagos has become one of the best universities in Nigeria. It is a major research institution focusing on health, science, technology, and social sciences. It offers its students excellent facilities that inspire learning.

UNILAG courses and requirements

The university offers various undergraduate and postgraduate programs in multiple disciplines. They also offer part-time courses through Open and Distance Learning mode.

What are the faculties in UNILAG and their courses?

Here is a look at the various faculties in UNILAG and their courses.

Faculty of Arts

The Faculty of Arts has a number of courses. They include:

Read also

"Apply now": Nigerian Air Force announces recruitment, releases guidelines

  • Creative Arts
  • English
  • European Languages and Integration Studies
  • History and Strategic Studies
  • Linguistics African Asian Studies
  • Philosophy

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

The following are the courses offered under the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences.

  • Anatomy
  • Anatomic and Molecular Pathology
  • Biochemistry
  • Medical Microbiology and Parasitology
  • Medical Laboratory Science
  • Physiology

Faculty of Management Sciences

The Faculty of Management Sciences has a number of courses. They include:

  • Accounting
  • Actuarial Science and Insurance
  • Banking and Finance
  • Business Administration
  • Industrial Relations and Personnel Management

Faculty of Clinical Sciences

Below is a list of science courses offered in UNILAG under the Faculty of Clinical Sciences.

  • Anaesthesia
  • Clinical pathology
  • Community Health and Primary Care
  • Haematology and blood transfusion
  • Medicine
  • Nursing
  • Obstetrics and Gynaecology
  • Ophthalmology
  • Paediatrics
  • Psychiatry
  • Physiotherapy
  • Radiology
  • Surgery

Faculty of Dental Sciences

Treating of a tooth with braces
Treating of a tooth with braces. Photo: pexels.com, @cottonbro studio
Source: UGC

The Faculty of Dental Sciences has several programmes, which include:

  • Child Dental Health
  • Oral Pathology/Biology
  • Oral And Maxillofacial Surgery
  • Preventive Dentistry
  • Restorative Dentistry

Read also

Best state university in Nigeria: list of top 10 contenders

Faculty of Education

The various courses offered under the Faculty of Education include:

  • Adult Education
  • Arts and Social Science Education
  • Human Kinetics and Health Education
  • Education Administration
  • Educational Foundations
  • Science Tech. Education

Faculty of Engineering

The Faculty of Engineering offers the following engineering programmes:

  • Biomedical Engineering
  • Chemical Engineering
  • Civil and Environmental
  • Electrical and Electronics
  • Mechanical Engineering
  • Metallurgical and Materials
  • Surveying and Geo-Informatics
  • Systems Engineering

Faculty of Environmental Sciences

The major courses offered under the Faculty of Environmental Sciences include:

  • Architecture
  • Building
  • Estate
  • Quantity Surveying
  • Urban and Regional Planning

Faculty of Law

The Faculty of Law at the University of Lagos is one of Nigeria and Africa's most prestigious and respected law schools. Founded in 1962, the faculty has produced some of the country's most prominent lawyers, judges, and academics.

Faculty of Pharmacy

Below is a list of science courses offered in UNILAG under the Faculty of Pharmacy.

Read also

World Cleanup Day: Coca-Cola partners NGOs, recovers over 900kg of plastic waste

  • Pharmacognosy
  • Pharmaceutics and Pharmaceutical Technology
  • Pharmaceutical Chemistry
  • Clinical Pharmacy and Biopharmacy

Faculty of Social Sciences

A student holding economics course book
A student holding an economics course book. Photo: pexels.com, @Mikhail Nilov
Source: UGC

The courses offered under the Faculty of Social Sciences include:

  • Economics
  • Geography
  • Mass Communication
  • Psychology
  • Political Science
  • Sociology

Faculty of Science

The Faculty of Science has the following programmes:

  • Biochemistry
  • Botany
  • Cell Biology and Genetics
  • Chemistry
  • Computer Sciences
  • Geosciences
  • Mathematics
  • Marine Science
  • Microbiology
  • Physics
  • Zoology

UNILAG part-time courses

UNILAG offers a variety of part-time courses through Open and Distance Learning modes. The available programmes include:

  • B.Sc. Accounting
  • B.Sc. Business Administration
  • B.Sc. Economics
  • B.Sc. Public Administration
  • B.Sc. (Ed.) Biology
  • B.Sc. (Ed.) Business Studies
  • B.Sc. (Ed.) Chemistry
  • B.Sc. (Ed.) Early Childhood Education
  • B.Sc. (Ed.) Economics
  • B.A. (Ed.) English
  • B.Sc. (Ed.) Mathematics
  • B.Sc. (Ed.) Physics

Undergraduate admission requirements

To be eligible for full-time undergraduate programs at the University of Lagos, you must meet the following criteria:

  • Must apply through either the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) or the Direct Entry (DE) scheme.
  • Have at least five O-Level credits, with specific subjects required depending on your chosen program of study. You can find these specific requirements on the department's website.
  • Must score a minimum of 200 points in the UTME, and your information must be sent to the University of Lagos by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).
  • Must also take the University of Lagos' post-UTME exam and achieve the required minimum score.
  • Must be at least 16 years old by October 31st of the year you wish to start your studies.

Read also

Inside the life of Cynthia Frelund: age, height, NFL career, and a sneak peek into her relationship status

University of Lagos postgraduate courses admission requirements

A student in the library
A student in the library. Photo: pexels.com, @Pixabay
Source: UGC

To be eligible for a postgraduate diploma or master's degree by coursework at the University of Lagos, you must meet the following general requirements:

  • Hold a bachelor's degree, either from the University of Lagos or another recognized university.
  • Possess recognized qualifications. In exceptional cases, the university senate may consider applicants with alternative qualifications even if they don't have a bachelor's degree.
  • Pass additional evaluation (if applicable). Some programs may require written or oral exams as part of the admissions process.

Don't apply if:

  • You haven't completed or are currently enrolled in any postgraduate program.
  • You are still awaiting your bachelor's degree results.
  • Your bachelor's degree was obtained from an outreach/satellite campus.

To be eligible for the M.Phil or Ph.D program at the University of Lagos, you must meet the following general requirements:

Master of Philosophy (M.Phil)

  • Possess a bachelor's degree with at least a second class (Upper division) from the University of Lagos or any other recognized university.
  • Hold a master's degree (if applicable) with a minimum CGPA of 3.50.
  • Pass additional evaluation (if applicable).

Read also

10 key facts about Godwin Obaseki, top contender in Edo governorship election

Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D)

  • Hold a master's degree with a minimum CGPA of 4.0, either in M.Phil or Master of Science (MSc).
  • Pass additional evaluation (if applicable).

Note: Admission for both M.Phil and Ph.D. programs occurs at the start of each semester. All applicants must submit official transcripts of their master's degrees or other formal documentation demonstrating master's-level performance.

Admission requirements for part-time courses

A university student looking through the window
A university student looking through the window. Photo: pexels.com, @LinkedIn Sales Navigator
Source: UGC

The admission requirements for Open Distance Learning mode include:

  • Have a degree from the University of Lagos or any other recognized university in a relevant field.
  • Have a Higher National Diploma (HND), National Diploma (ND), or National Certificate in Education (NCE) in a relevant discipline.
  • Have certain professional qualifications such as ACA, ANAN, ACCA, ACMA, ACIA, ACIS, ACIB, and CII.
  • Have passed five subjects at the O' Level, including English Language, Mathematics, and any three other relevant subjects. This must also be achieved in a maximum of two sittings.

Read also

Steven Greener’s biography: Age, nationality, net worth, wife

UNILAG fees

UNILAG fees differ depending on the student's level of education and whether they are new or continuing students. The tables below show the UNILAG adjusted obligatory fees for new and returning undergraduate students.

Fees for new undergraduate students

The compulsory fees for a single academic session or year, applicable to new undergraduate students, are as outlined below:

Type of chargeApproved charges for courses without lab/studioApproved charges for courses with lab/studio
TuitionNilNil
RegistrationN25,000N25,000
Identity CardN5,000N5,000
Result VerificationN5,500N5,500
ExaminationsN15,000N15,000
Library ServicesN15,000N15,000
Information Technology and EntrepreneurshipN15,000N15,000
Students’ HandbookN5,000N5,000
Laboratory/Studio-N49,975
AccreditationN5,825N5,825
Medical ServicesN10,000N10,000
TISHIPN5,000N5,000
SportsN10,000N10,000
MatriculationN5,000N5,000
Endowment FundN5,000N5,000
TotalN126,325N176,300

Note: The fee for a toxicology test for screening is N10,000, and the fee for utility charges is N20,000.

Read also

All we know about E Jean Carroll: Age, Trump lawsuit, is she married?

Fees for returning undergraduate students

The obligatory fees for a single academic session or year, applicable to returning undergraduate students, include:

Type of chargesApproved charges for courses without lab/studioApproved charges for courses with lab/studioApproved charges for medical students
TuitionNilNilNil
RegistrationN15,000N15,000N15,000
Identity CardN5,000N5,000N5,000
ExaminationsN15,000N15,000N15,000
Library ServicesN15,000N15,000N15,000
Information Technology and Entrepreneurship N15,000N15,000N15,000
Students’ Handbook---
Laboratory/Studio-N39,500N89,500
AccreditationN5,750N5,750N5,750
Medical ServicesN10,000N10,000N10,000
TISHIPN5,000N5,000N5,000
SportsN10,000N10,000N10,000
Endowment FundN5,000N5,000N5,000
TotalN100,750N140,250N190,250

Note: All returning undergraduate students must pay a utility charge fee of N20,000, while final-year students must pay a convocation fee of N30,000. Charges for field trips, mandated by the course of study, will be determined as necessary.

What course does UNILAG offer?

Read also

Kevin Chamberlin bio: Age, net worth, wife, movies, death rumors

UNILAG offers a diverse range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs encompassing areas like arts, sciences, engineering, education, law, pharmacy, and dental sciences.

How much is it to pay for UNILAG school fees?

Fresh students enrolled in courses without labs/studios are required to pay a total of N126,325, whereas returning students in the same category pay N100,750. For those with lab/studio, new students incur a fee of N176,300, while returning students in this category pay N140,250. Students pursuing medicine courses are charged N190,250.

Does UNILAG offer music as a course?

UNILAG offers a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) Honours Degree in Music. This program is a 4-year program designed to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of music, including performance, theory, history, and composition.

Knowing the available UNILAG courses, requirements, and current fees will help you decide if you can join the institution. The renowned institution offers various undergraduate and postgraduate courses across various disciplines.

Read also

Olamilekan "Laycon" Agbeleshe’s bio: BBNaija 2020 WINNER profile

Legit.ng recently published the NDA course cut-off marks for the 2024/2025 admission period. Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) is a military university in Kaduna, Nigeria.

The institution was established in 1964 to train officers for commissioning into one of the three Nigerian Armed Forces services—the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, and Nigerian Air Force. Knowing the NDA course cut-off marks will help determine if you qualify to enrol in the Nigerian military university.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel