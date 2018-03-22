UNILAG courses offered, fees and their requirements
The University of Lagos (UNILAG) is a prestigious public research university in Lagos, Nigeria. Founded in 1962, it is one of the first-generation universities in the country and consistently ranks among the top universities in Africa. Here are some of the UNILAG courses, fee structure and general requirements.
The University of Lagos has become one of the best universities in Nigeria. It is a major research institution focusing on health, science, technology, and social sciences. It offers its students excellent facilities that inspire learning.
UNILAG courses and requirements
The university offers various undergraduate and postgraduate programs in multiple disciplines. They also offer part-time courses through Open and Distance Learning mode.
What are the faculties in UNILAG and their courses?
Here is a look at the various faculties in UNILAG and their courses.
Faculty of Arts
The Faculty of Arts has a number of courses. They include:
- Creative Arts
- English
- European Languages and Integration Studies
- History and Strategic Studies
- Linguistics African Asian Studies
- Philosophy
Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences
The following are the courses offered under the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences.
- Anatomy
- Anatomic and Molecular Pathology
- Biochemistry
- Medical Microbiology and Parasitology
- Medical Laboratory Science
- Physiology
Faculty of Management Sciences
The Faculty of Management Sciences has a number of courses. They include:
- Accounting
- Actuarial Science and Insurance
- Banking and Finance
- Business Administration
- Industrial Relations and Personnel Management
Faculty of Clinical Sciences
Below is a list of science courses offered in UNILAG under the Faculty of Clinical Sciences.
- Anaesthesia
- Clinical pathology
- Community Health and Primary Care
- Haematology and blood transfusion
- Medicine
- Nursing
- Obstetrics and Gynaecology
- Ophthalmology
- Paediatrics
- Psychiatry
- Physiotherapy
- Radiology
- Surgery
Faculty of Dental Sciences
The Faculty of Dental Sciences has several programmes, which include:
- Child Dental Health
- Oral Pathology/Biology
- Oral And Maxillofacial Surgery
- Preventive Dentistry
- Restorative Dentistry
Faculty of Education
The various courses offered under the Faculty of Education include:
- Adult Education
- Arts and Social Science Education
- Human Kinetics and Health Education
- Education Administration
- Educational Foundations
- Science Tech. Education
Faculty of Engineering
The Faculty of Engineering offers the following engineering programmes:
- Biomedical Engineering
- Chemical Engineering
- Civil and Environmental
- Electrical and Electronics
- Mechanical Engineering
- Metallurgical and Materials
- Surveying and Geo-Informatics
- Systems Engineering
Faculty of Environmental Sciences
The major courses offered under the Faculty of Environmental Sciences include:
- Architecture
- Building
- Estate
- Quantity Surveying
- Urban and Regional Planning
Faculty of Law
The Faculty of Law at the University of Lagos is one of Nigeria and Africa's most prestigious and respected law schools. Founded in 1962, the faculty has produced some of the country's most prominent lawyers, judges, and academics.
Faculty of Pharmacy
Below is a list of science courses offered in UNILAG under the Faculty of Pharmacy.
- Pharmacognosy
- Pharmaceutics and Pharmaceutical Technology
- Pharmaceutical Chemistry
- Clinical Pharmacy and Biopharmacy
Faculty of Social Sciences
The courses offered under the Faculty of Social Sciences include:
- Economics
- Geography
- Mass Communication
- Psychology
- Political Science
- Sociology
Faculty of Science
The Faculty of Science has the following programmes:
- Biochemistry
- Botany
- Cell Biology and Genetics
- Chemistry
- Computer Sciences
- Geosciences
- Mathematics
- Marine Science
- Microbiology
- Physics
- Zoology
UNILAG part-time courses
UNILAG offers a variety of part-time courses through Open and Distance Learning modes. The available programmes include:
- B.Sc. Accounting
- B.Sc. Business Administration
- B.Sc. Economics
- B.Sc. Public Administration
- B.Sc. (Ed.) Biology
- B.Sc. (Ed.) Business Studies
- B.Sc. (Ed.) Chemistry
- B.Sc. (Ed.) Early Childhood Education
- B.Sc. (Ed.) Economics
- B.A. (Ed.) English
- B.Sc. (Ed.) Mathematics
- B.Sc. (Ed.) Physics
Undergraduate admission requirements
To be eligible for full-time undergraduate programs at the University of Lagos, you must meet the following criteria:
- Must apply through either the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) or the Direct Entry (DE) scheme.
- Have at least five O-Level credits, with specific subjects required depending on your chosen program of study. You can find these specific requirements on the department's website.
- Must score a minimum of 200 points in the UTME, and your information must be sent to the University of Lagos by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).
- Must also take the University of Lagos' post-UTME exam and achieve the required minimum score.
- Must be at least 16 years old by October 31st of the year you wish to start your studies.
University of Lagos postgraduate courses admission requirements
To be eligible for a postgraduate diploma or master's degree by coursework at the University of Lagos, you must meet the following general requirements:
- Hold a bachelor's degree, either from the University of Lagos or another recognized university.
- Possess recognized qualifications. In exceptional cases, the university senate may consider applicants with alternative qualifications even if they don't have a bachelor's degree.
- Pass additional evaluation (if applicable). Some programs may require written or oral exams as part of the admissions process.
Don't apply if:
- You haven't completed or are currently enrolled in any postgraduate program.
- You are still awaiting your bachelor's degree results.
- Your bachelor's degree was obtained from an outreach/satellite campus.
To be eligible for the M.Phil or Ph.D program at the University of Lagos, you must meet the following general requirements:
Master of Philosophy (M.Phil)
- Possess a bachelor's degree with at least a second class (Upper division) from the University of Lagos or any other recognized university.
- Hold a master's degree (if applicable) with a minimum CGPA of 3.50.
- Pass additional evaluation (if applicable).
Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D)
- Hold a master's degree with a minimum CGPA of 4.0, either in M.Phil or Master of Science (MSc).
- Pass additional evaluation (if applicable).
Note: Admission for both M.Phil and Ph.D. programs occurs at the start of each semester. All applicants must submit official transcripts of their master's degrees or other formal documentation demonstrating master's-level performance.
Admission requirements for part-time courses
The admission requirements for Open Distance Learning mode include:
- Have a degree from the University of Lagos or any other recognized university in a relevant field.
- Have a Higher National Diploma (HND), National Diploma (ND), or National Certificate in Education (NCE) in a relevant discipline.
- Have certain professional qualifications such as ACA, ANAN, ACCA, ACMA, ACIA, ACIS, ACIB, and CII.
- Have passed five subjects at the O' Level, including English Language, Mathematics, and any three other relevant subjects. This must also be achieved in a maximum of two sittings.
UNILAG fees
UNILAG fees differ depending on the student's level of education and whether they are new or continuing students. The tables below show the UNILAG adjusted obligatory fees for new and returning undergraduate students.
Fees for new undergraduate students
The compulsory fees for a single academic session or year, applicable to new undergraduate students, are as outlined below:
|Type of charge
|Approved charges for courses without lab/studio
|Approved charges for courses with lab/studio
|Tuition
|Nil
|Nil
|Registration
|N25,000
|N25,000
|Identity Card
|N5,000
|N5,000
|Result Verification
|N5,500
|N5,500
|Examinations
|N15,000
|N15,000
|Library Services
|N15,000
|N15,000
|Information Technology and Entrepreneurship
|N15,000
|N15,000
|Students’ Handbook
|N5,000
|N5,000
|Laboratory/Studio
|-
|N49,975
|Accreditation
|N5,825
|N5,825
|Medical Services
|N10,000
|N10,000
|TISHIP
|N5,000
|N5,000
|Sports
|N10,000
|N10,000
|Matriculation
|N5,000
|N5,000
|Endowment Fund
|N5,000
|N5,000
|Total
|N126,325
|N176,300
Note: The fee for a toxicology test for screening is N10,000, and the fee for utility charges is N20,000.
Fees for returning undergraduate students
The obligatory fees for a single academic session or year, applicable to returning undergraduate students, include:
|Type of charges
|Approved charges for courses without lab/studio
|Approved charges for courses with lab/studio
|Approved charges for medical students
|Tuition
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Registration
|N15,000
|N15,000
|N15,000
|Identity Card
|N5,000
|N5,000
|N5,000
|Examinations
|N15,000
|N15,000
|N15,000
|Library Services
|N15,000
|N15,000
|N15,000
|Information Technology and Entrepreneurship
|N15,000
|N15,000
|N15,000
|Students’ Handbook
|-
|-
|-
|Laboratory/Studio
|-
|N39,500
|N89,500
|Accreditation
|N5,750
|N5,750
|N5,750
|Medical Services
|N10,000
|N10,000
|N10,000
|TISHIP
|N5,000
|N5,000
|N5,000
|Sports
|N10,000
|N10,000
|N10,000
|Endowment Fund
|N5,000
|N5,000
|N5,000
|Total
|N100,750
|N140,250
|N190,250
Note: All returning undergraduate students must pay a utility charge fee of N20,000, while final-year students must pay a convocation fee of N30,000. Charges for field trips, mandated by the course of study, will be determined as necessary.
What course does UNILAG offer?
UNILAG offers a diverse range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs encompassing areas like arts, sciences, engineering, education, law, pharmacy, and dental sciences.
How much is it to pay for UNILAG school fees?
Fresh students enrolled in courses without labs/studios are required to pay a total of N126,325, whereas returning students in the same category pay N100,750. For those with lab/studio, new students incur a fee of N176,300, while returning students in this category pay N140,250. Students pursuing medicine courses are charged N190,250.
Does UNILAG offer music as a course?
UNILAG offers a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) Honours Degree in Music. This program is a 4-year program designed to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of music, including performance, theory, history, and composition.
Knowing the available UNILAG courses, requirements, and current fees will help you decide if you can join the institution. The renowned institution offers various undergraduate and postgraduate courses across various disciplines.
