UNILAG courses offered, fees and their requirements

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) is a prestigious public research university in Lagos, Nigeria. Founded in 1962, it is one of the first-generation universities in the country and consistently ranks among the top universities in Africa. Here are some of the UNILAG courses, fee structure and general requirements.

The University of Lagos has become one of the best universities in Nigeria. It is a major research institution focusing on health, science, technology, and social sciences. It offers its students excellent facilities that inspire learning.

UNILAG courses and requirements

The university offers various undergraduate and postgraduate programs in multiple disciplines. They also offer part-time courses through Open and Distance Learning mode.

What are the faculties in UNILAG and their courses?

Here is a look at the various faculties in UNILAG and their courses.

Faculty of Arts

The Faculty of Arts has a number of courses. They include:

Creative Arts

English

European Languages and Integration Studies

History and Strategic Studies

Linguistics African Asian Studies

Philosophy

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

The following are the courses offered under the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences.

Anatomy

Anatomic and Molecular Pathology

Biochemistry

Medical Microbiology and Parasitology

Medical Laboratory Science

Physiology

Faculty of Management Sciences

The Faculty of Management Sciences has a number of courses. They include:

Accounting

Actuarial Science and Insurance

Banking and Finance

Business Administration

Industrial Relations and Personnel Management

Faculty of Clinical Sciences

Below is a list of science courses offered in UNILAG under the Faculty of Clinical Sciences.

Anaesthesia

Clinical pathology

Community Health and Primary Care

Haematology and blood transfusion

Medicine

Nursing

Obstetrics and Gynaecology

Ophthalmology

Paediatrics

Psychiatry

Physiotherapy

Radiology

Surgery

Faculty of Dental Sciences

The Faculty of Dental Sciences has several programmes, which include:

Child Dental Health

Oral Pathology/Biology

Oral And Maxillofacial Surgery

Preventive Dentistry

Restorative Dentistry

Faculty of Education

The various courses offered under the Faculty of Education include:

Adult Education

Arts and Social Science Education

Human Kinetics and Health Education

Education Administration

Educational Foundations

Science Tech. Education

Faculty of Engineering

The Faculty of Engineering offers the following engineering programmes:

Biomedical Engineering

Chemical Engineering

Civil and Environmental

Electrical and Electronics

Mechanical Engineering

Metallurgical and Materials

Surveying and Geo-Informatics

Systems Engineering

Faculty of Environmental Sciences

The major courses offered under the Faculty of Environmental Sciences include:

Architecture

Building

Estate

Quantity Surveying

Urban and Regional Planning

Faculty of Law

The Faculty of Law at the University of Lagos is one of Nigeria and Africa's most prestigious and respected law schools. Founded in 1962, the faculty has produced some of the country's most prominent lawyers, judges, and academics.

Faculty of Pharmacy

Below is a list of science courses offered in UNILAG under the Faculty of Pharmacy.

Pharmacognosy

Pharmaceutics and Pharmaceutical Technology

Pharmaceutical Chemistry

Clinical Pharmacy and Biopharmacy

Faculty of Social Sciences

The courses offered under the Faculty of Social Sciences include:

Economics

Geography

Mass Communication

Psychology

Political Science

Sociology

Faculty of Science

The Faculty of Science has the following programmes:

Biochemistry

Botany

Cell Biology and Genetics

Chemistry

Computer Sciences

Geosciences

Mathematics

Marine Science

Microbiology

Physics

Zoology

UNILAG part-time courses

UNILAG offers a variety of part-time courses through Open and Distance Learning modes. The available programmes include:

B.Sc. Accounting

B.Sc. Business Administration

B.Sc. Economics

B.Sc. Public Administration

B.Sc. (Ed.) Biology

B.Sc. (Ed.) Business Studies

B.Sc. (Ed.) Chemistry

B.Sc. (Ed.) Early Childhood Education

B.Sc. (Ed.) Economics

B.A. (Ed.) English

B.Sc. (Ed.) Mathematics

B.Sc. (Ed.) Physics

Undergraduate admission requirements

To be eligible for full-time undergraduate programs at the University of Lagos, you must meet the following criteria:

Must apply through either the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) or the Direct Entry (DE) scheme.

Have at least five O-Level credits, with specific subjects required depending on your chosen program of study. You can find these specific requirements on the department's website.

Must score a minimum of 200 points in the UTME, and your information must be sent to the University of Lagos by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Must also take the University of Lagos' post-UTME exam and achieve the required minimum score.

Must be at least 16 years old by October 31st of the year you wish to start your studies.

University of Lagos postgraduate courses admission requirements

To be eligible for a postgraduate diploma or master's degree by coursework at the University of Lagos, you must meet the following general requirements:

Hold a bachelor's degree, either from the University of Lagos or another recognized university.

Possess recognized qualifications. In exceptional cases, the university senate may consider applicants with alternative qualifications even if they don't have a bachelor's degree.

Pass additional evaluation (if applicable). Some programs may require written or oral exams as part of the admissions process.

Don't apply if:

You haven't completed or are currently enrolled in any postgraduate program.

You are still awaiting your bachelor's degree results.

Your bachelor's degree was obtained from an outreach/satellite campus.

To be eligible for the M.Phil or Ph.D program at the University of Lagos, you must meet the following general requirements:

Master of Philosophy (M.Phil)

Possess a bachelor's degree with at least a second class (Upper division) from the University of Lagos or any other recognized university.

Hold a master's degree (if applicable) with a minimum CGPA of 3.50.

Pass additional evaluation (if applicable).

Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D)

Hold a master's degree with a minimum CGPA of 4.0, either in M.Phil or Master of Science (MSc).

Pass additional evaluation (if applicable).

Note: Admission for both M.Phil and Ph.D. programs occurs at the start of each semester. All applicants must submit official transcripts of their master's degrees or other formal documentation demonstrating master's-level performance.

Admission requirements for part-time courses

The admission requirements for Open Distance Learning mode include:

Have a degree from the University of Lagos or any other recognized university in a relevant field.

Have a Higher National Diploma (HND), National Diploma (ND), or National Certificate in Education (NCE) in a relevant discipline.

Have certain professional qualifications such as ACA, ANAN, ACCA, ACMA, ACIA, ACIS, ACIB, and CII.

Have passed five subjects at the O' Level, including English Language, Mathematics, and any three other relevant subjects. This must also be achieved in a maximum of two sittings.

UNILAG fees

UNILAG fees differ depending on the student's level of education and whether they are new or continuing students. The tables below show the UNILAG adjusted obligatory fees for new and returning undergraduate students.

Fees for new undergraduate students

The compulsory fees for a single academic session or year, applicable to new undergraduate students, are as outlined below:

Type of charge Approved charges for courses without lab/studio Approved charges for courses with lab/studio Tuition Nil Nil Registration N25,000 N25,000 Identity Card N5,000 N5,000 Result Verification N5,500 N5,500 Examinations N15,000 N15,000 Library Services N15,000 N15,000 Information Technology and Entrepreneurship N15,000 N15,000 Students’ Handbook N5,000 N5,000 Laboratory/Studio - N49,975 Accreditation N5,825 N5,825 Medical Services N10,000 N10,000 TISHIP N5,000 N5,000 Sports N10,000 N10,000 Matriculation N5,000 N5,000 Endowment Fund N5,000 N5,000 Total N126,325 N176,300

Note: The fee for a toxicology test for screening is N10,000, and the fee for utility charges is N20,000.

Fees for returning undergraduate students

The obligatory fees for a single academic session or year, applicable to returning undergraduate students, include:

Type of charges Approved charges for courses without lab/studio Approved charges for courses with lab/studio Approved charges for medical students Tuition Nil Nil Nil Registration N15,000 N15,000 N15,000 Identity Card N5,000 N5,000 N5,000 Examinations N15,000 N15,000 N15,000 Library Services N15,000 N15,000 N15,000 Information Technology and Entrepreneurship N15,000 N15,000 N15,000 Students’ Handbook - - - Laboratory/Studio - N39,500 N89,500 Accreditation N5,750 N5,750 N5,750 Medical Services N10,000 N10,000 N10,000 TISHIP N5,000 N5,000 N5,000 Sports N10,000 N10,000 N10,000 Endowment Fund N5,000 N5,000 N5,000 Total N100,750 N140,250 N190,250

Note: All returning undergraduate students must pay a utility charge fee of N20,000, while final-year students must pay a convocation fee of N30,000. Charges for field trips, mandated by the course of study, will be determined as necessary.

What course does UNILAG offer?

UNILAG offers a diverse range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs encompassing areas like arts, sciences, engineering, education, law, pharmacy, and dental sciences.

How much is it to pay for UNILAG school fees?

Fresh students enrolled in courses without labs/studios are required to pay a total of N126,325, whereas returning students in the same category pay N100,750. For those with lab/studio, new students incur a fee of N176,300, while returning students in this category pay N140,250. Students pursuing medicine courses are charged N190,250.

Does UNILAG offer music as a course?

UNILAG offers a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) Honours Degree in Music. This program is a 4-year program designed to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of music, including performance, theory, history, and composition.

Knowing the available UNILAG courses, requirements, and current fees will help you decide if you can join the institution. The renowned institution offers various undergraduate and postgraduate courses across various disciplines.

