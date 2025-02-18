A 94-year-old Adedapo Idowu, who is determined to fulfill his lifelong dream of attending a tertiary institution, has now registered for the 2025 UTME

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

A 94-year-old man identified as Adedapo Idowu, has registered for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

94-year-old Idowu set to take 2025 UTME

Idowu’s story was featured in the latest bulletin of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

As reported by The Punch on Tuesday, February 18, Mr Idowu expressed excitement about finally pursuing tertiary education.

He described the UTME registration process as smooth and efficient and commended JAMB for integrating the National Identity Number (NIN), which he believed has eliminated discrimination against the elderly, underprivileged, and people with disabilities.

Idowu said:

“I can now attain my dream at an advanced age.”

“The registration staff gave me a sense of belonging through the warm reception at the registration venue.”

Speaking further, 94-year-old man Idowu encouraged JAMB to maintain its seamless registration system and expressed confidence in taking the examination and achieving success.

Mr. Idown also advised other candidates to embrace professionalism and contentment in their academic journey.

The 2025 UTME registration which commenced on January 31, was postponed to February 3, and according to JAMB, over 700,000 candidates have already registered, including 11,000 underage applicants.

Legit.ng reported that JAMB said exceptionally brilliant candidates below 16 years can also sit for its annual UTME.

Is-haq Oloyede, the registrar of the board, in his interview, said the board has created what he described as the “exceptionally brilliant window” that will create a room for gifted under-16 candidates to write the UTME.

