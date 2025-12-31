An educationist in Nigeria has warned that the federal government may again fail to implement its agreement with ASUU despite recent resolutions

He said ASUU often keeps to agreements, while the government abandons implementation years after signing

The 2009 agreement between the federal government and ASUU remains at the centre of recurring disputes in Nigeria’s university system

A Nigerian educationist, Musa Zubairu, has expressed strong doubts that the federal government will fully implement its agreement with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), despite recent assurances and resolutions reached with the union.

ASUU announced on Wednesday, December 24, that the new agreement was finalised on December 23, 2025, after prolonged talks with the federal government.

According to ASUU, the renegotiated agreement is scheduled to take effect from January 1, 2026, and will be subject to review every three years.

The union said the new deal places strong emphasis on improved welfare for academic staff and enhanced funding for public universities across the country.

However, speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Zubairu said the federal government has a long-standing record of failing to honour agreements it freely negotiated and signed with ASUU

He stressed that the current situation appears no different from previous experiences.

According to him, ASUU has consistently shown commitment to agreements reached with the government, while successive administrations have repeatedly failed to meet their own obligations.

“In most cases, ASUU sticks to the agreements reached, but the federal government does not fulfil its own part.

“This has been the pattern over the years, and that is why many Nigerians are sceptical whenever a new resolution is announced.” Zubairu told Legit.ng.

No transparency

Zubairu criticised what he described as the government’s poor communication and lack of transparency, arguing that Nigerians are rarely updated on the status of agreements years after they are signed.

“They should be telling Nigerians, year after year, what has been implemented and what has not. Once an agreement is signed, it is celebrated in the media, but after that, there is silence. The public is left in the dark.”

The Kaduna-based educationist further decried the level of attention given to the education sector, describing it as inadequate for a country of Nigeria’s size and aspirations.

“Education is not given the attention it deserves. You cannot develop any nation without strong investment in education, yet the sector is treated as an afterthought.” he added.

ASUU are being betrayed

Zubairu also noted that ASUU has often been portrayed negatively during industrial disputes, despite what he described as the union’s straightforward approach.

“ASUU is usually more direct and clear about its demands. Ironically, the government itself designs many of these agreements, sits at the negotiation table, signs them, and then turns around to abandon implementation,” he explained.

Zubairu warned that unless the government breaks from this tradition and demonstrates genuine political will, the current resolution may end up like previous ones.

He urged the federal government to prioritise education funding and restore trust by fully implementing agreements reached with ASUU, stressing that stability in the university system is critical to national development.

The 2009 FG–ASUU Agreement

The pact was signed after prolonged negotiations aimed at reviving the nation’s public universities, which were plagued by poor funding, decaying infrastructure, inadequate staff welfare, and weak research capacity.

Key components of the 2009 agreement included improved funding for public universities, better conditions of service for academic staff, revitalisation of university infrastructure, and increased government commitment to research and development. It also addressed issues of university autonomy and academic freedom.

However, ASUU has repeatedly accused successive governments of failing to fully implement the agreement, leading to several industrial actions over the years.

The union argues that most strikes embarked upon since 2009 are directly linked to the government’s inability or unwillingness to honour the terms of the deal.

Other key agreements reached by FG, ASUU

Legit.ng earlier reported that other key provisions in the agreement include strengthened university autonomy and academic freedom, as well as the election of academic leaders such as deans and provosts, with eligibility restricted to professors.

The agreement also provides assurances that no academic staff member will be victimised for participating in past industrial actions.

ASUU called on the federal government to ensure the prompt and faithful implementation of the agreement, stressing that delays could undermine trust and stability in the university system.

ASUU gives final warning to FG

Also, Legit.ng earlier reported that ASUU has warned that it would resume a nationwide strike if the Federal Government does not meet lecturers’ demands before the expiration of its one-month ultimatum.

The union criticised the slow pace of renegotiations and misrepresentation of its engagement with the government.

ASUU called on the FG to place a moratorium on the establishment of state universities without adequate funding.

