Are you looking for prestigious private universities that offer nursing in Nigeria? Plenty of learning institutions provide modern laboratories, teaching hospitals, and opportunities for further students interested in joining the health industry. In this post, you will discover some of the best private universities that offer nursing across different regions of the country.

Choosing an institution accredited by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) guarantees that the university adheres to the established standards for nursing education. As the demand for qualified nurses grows, these private universities will equip you with the necessary skills to excel in the industry.

Private universities that offer nursing in Nigeria

Like federal universities, students pursuing nursing at private universities benefit from modern laboratories, teaching hospitals, and opportunities for further education through postgraduate programmes. According to the Nursing & Midwifery Council of Nigeria, below are some of the approved private universities that produce well-trained and competent nursing professionals.

1. Afe Babalola University

Founded: 2009

2009 Location: Olusegun Obasanjo Way, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Nigeria

Olusegun Obasanjo Way, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Nigeria Telephone: +234-812-777-2121

+234-812-777-2121 Email: info@abuad.edu.ng

info@abuad.edu.ng Website: www.abuad.edu.ng

Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), is a top private university in Nigeria, known for its diverse academic offerings and modern facilities. The learning institution was established in 2009 by the renowned lawyer and philanthropist Afe Babalola.

It boasts a comprehensive array of departments, including the College of Medicine and Health Sciences, which houses the Nursing department. The university provides numerous opportunities for students to advance to postgraduate studies, with a focus on research and specialisation in various medical fields.

2. Babcock University

Founded: 1959

1959 Location: Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, Nigeria

Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, Nigeria Telephone: +234 703 555 6536

+234 703 555 6536 Email: info@babcock.edu.ng

info@babcock.edu.ng Website: www.babcock.edu.ng

Babcock University, established in 1959, is one of Nigeria's oldest private universities. The learning institution offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes and has over 21,000 alumni as of 2024.

The School of Nursing at Babcock University is renowned for its high academic standards and commitment to producing competent nursing professionals. Babcock University also has a modern teaching hospital where students can gain practical experience.

3. Bingham University

Founded: 2005

2005 Location: Karu, Abuja – Keffi Express Way Kodope, Nasarawa State, Nigeria

Karu, Abuja – Keffi Express Way Kodope, Nasarawa State, Nigeria Telephone: +234 706 861 5119

+234 706 861 5119 Email: registrar@binghamuni.edu.ng

registrar@binghamuni.edu.ng Website: www.binghamuni.edu.ng

Bingham University is a private Christian university founded in 2005. It offers a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, including a well-regarded School of Health Sciences. The learning institution has 15 faculties of education, 51 departments, and 80 programmes.

Bingham University’s commitment to medical education is evident in its modern facilities, including a teaching hospital where nursing students gain valuable clinical experience. Additionally, the university offers opportunities for further education in nursing and other medical fields through its postgraduate programmes.

4. Bowen University

Founded: 2001

2001 Location: Iwo, Osun State, Nigeria

Iwo, Osun State, Nigeria Telephone: +234 903 312 8744

+234 903 312 8744 Email: admissions@bowen.edu.ng

admissions@bowen.edu.ng Website: www.bowen.edu.ng

Bowen University is among the best nursing schools in Nigeria. Its nursing programme is designed to provide students with a solid foundation in theoretical knowledge and practical skills.

The university’s teaching hospital serves as a training ground for nursing students by allowing them to gain hands-on experience in a real-world setting. This reputable learning institution also provides avenues for postgraduate studies, enabling students to further their education.

5. Lead City University

Founded: 2005

2005 Location: Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria

Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria Telephone: +234 899 9145, +234 908 899 9149

+234 899 9145, +234 908 899 9149 Email: admissions@lcu.edu.ng

admissions@lcu.edu.ng Website: www.lcu.edu.ng

Lead City University is a private institution founded in 2005 in Ibadan, Oyo State. The university offers a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The Faculty of Health Sciences comprise the Department of Nursing, among other medical courses, including Medicine, dentistry, and pharmacy.

6. Adeleke University

Founded: 2011

2011 Location: Ede, Osun State, Nigeria

Ede, Osun State, Nigeria Telephone: 09069631925, 07026115005, 09039372372, 07039103732

09069631925, 07026115005, 09039372372, 07039103732 Email: admissions@adelekeuniversity.edu.ng, registrar@adelekeuniversity.edu.ng

admissions@adelekeuniversity.edu.ng, registrar@adelekeuniversity.edu.ng Website: www.adelekeuniversity.edu.ng

Adeleke University is a private university located in Ede, Osun State. The learning institution offers a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across various faculties, including the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, which houses the nursing department. Adeleke University also provides opportunities for postgraduate studies in nursing and related fields.

7. Achievers University

Founded: 2007

2007 Location: Owo, Ondo State, Nigeria

Owo, Ondo State, Nigeria Telephone: +234 703 847 7064

+234 703 847 7064 Email: info@achievers.edu.ng

info@achievers.edu.ng Website: www.achievers.edu.ng

Achievers University is among the best nursing schools in Nigeria. The Nigerian university offers a variety of academic programmes, including a strong Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences, which offers a Bachelor of Nursing Science (BNSc) degree.

8. Ajayi Crowther University

Founded: 2005

2005 Location: Oyo, Oyo State, Nigeria

Oyo, Oyo State, Nigeria Telephone: +234 816 394 5354, +234 810 440 8768

+234 816 394 5354, +234 810 440 8768 Email: info@acu.edu.ng

info@acu.edu.ng Website: www.acu.edu.ng

In 2023, Ajayi Crowther University was ranked 89th in university rankings in Nigeria. Ajayi Crowther University also offers opportunities for postgraduate studies in nursing and other medical fields, allowing students to advance their education and careers.

9. Al-Ansar University

Founded: 2020

2020 Location: Maiduguri, Borno State, Nigeria

Maiduguri, Borno State, Nigeria Telephone: +234 803 077 7310

+234 803 077 7310 Email: info@aum.edu.ng

info@aum.edu.ng Website: www.aum.edu.ng

Al-Ansar University, Maiduguri, is a new private university established in 2020. Despite its recent inception, the university has quickly gained recognition for its commitment to providing quality education in Northern Nigeria.

Academic activities commenced in the 2022/2023 session with three colleges and twenty-two undergraduate programs. AUM has four colleges offering twenty-nine academic programs, including a Bachelor of Nursing Science (BNSc) degree.

10. Igbinedion University

Founded: 1999

1999 Location: Okada, Edo State, Nigeria

Okada, Edo State, Nigeria Telephone: +234 703 292 4219

+234 703 292 4219 Email: admissions@iuokada.edu.ng

admissions@iuokada.edu.ng Website: www.iuokada.edu.ng

Igbinedion University, Okada, established in 1999, is the first private university in Nigeria. It offers a diverse range of academic programs and majors, including nursing. The university’s programs have received accreditation from the National Universities Commission (NUC). Besides undergraduate programmes, the learning institution offers postgraduate programmes in nursing and other medical fields.

11. Madonna University

Founded: 1999

1999 Location: Elele, Rivers State, Nigeria

Elele, Rivers State, Nigeria Telephone: +234 816 465 8758

+234 816 465 8758 Email: info@madonnauniversity.edu.ng

info@madonnauniversity.edu.ng Website: www.madonnauniversity.edu.ng

Madonna University is one of Nigeria’s leading private universities established in 2011. The university operates under three campuses: Elele, Rivers State campus, Okija campus, and Akpugo campus. The Elele campus in Rivers State is known for its strong emphasis on medical sciences, including a well-regarded Nursing programme.

12. Trinity University

Founded: 2019

2019 Location: Yaba, Lagos State, Nigeria

Yaba, Lagos State, Nigeria Telephone: +234 703 216 6707

+234 703 216 6707 Email: info@trinityuniversity.edu.ng

info@trinityuniversity.edu.ng Website: www.trinityuniversity.edu.ng

Trinity University, Lagos, was established in 2019. You should consider joining this learning institution for a 5-year nursing degree because it has a reputation for being one of the new higher institutions offering the program in the country. It provides excellent studying opportunities for Nigerians and international students.

13. Wesley University

Founded: 2007

2007 Location: Ondo, Ondo State, Nigeria

Ondo, Ondo State, Nigeria Telephone: +234 806 419 4811, +234 803 482 7190, +234 810 884 5632

+234 806 419 4811, +234 803 482 7190, +234 810 884 5632 Email: admission@wesleyuni.edu.ng

admission@wesleyuni.edu.ng Website: www.wesleyuni.edu.ng

Wesley University offers B.Sc Community Health Sciences programs, B. MLS Medical Laboratory Sciences, and B. NSC Nursing. It has over 26 departments and 7 colleges. This Christian university is known for equipping learners with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in the healthcare industry.

14. New Gate University

Founded: 2022

2022 Location: Minna, Niger State, Nigeria

Minna, Niger State, Nigeria Telephone: +234 817 881 2480

+234 817 881 2480 Email: admin@newgateuniversityminna.edu.ng

admin@newgateuniversityminna.edu.ng Website: www.newgateuniversityminna.edu.ng

New Gate University is among Nigeria's top private universities offering nursing. The nursing department works with local and national health providers to provide high-quality education. Hence, this hub of learning is where professional practice and research converge to address the evolving healthcare industry.

15. Edusoko University

Founded: 2021

2021 Location: Bida, Niger State, Nigeria

Bida, Niger State, Nigeria Telephone: +234 816 817 1409

+234 816 817 1409 Email: info@edusokouniversity.edu.ng

info@edusokouniversity.edu.ng Website: www.edusokouniversity.edu.ng

Edusoko University is among the private universities in Nigeria that offers diverse undergraduate programmes. The university was established in 2021. Its modern infrastructure and experienced faculty reflect its commitment to quality education.

What is the best private nursing school in Nigeria?

Some of the best private nursing schools in Nigeria are Babcock University in Ilishan-Remo, Afe Babalola University in Ado-Ekiti and Bingham University in Abuja. These universities offer a comprehensive curriculum, excellent practical training opportunities, and a strong focus on research, making them a top priority for aspiring nurses.

Which university in Nigeria has the lowest cut-off mark for nursing?

The cut-off marks for nursing programmes in Nigerian universities vary yearly depending on the institution's admission policies. However, some private universities, known for having more flexible cut-off marks than federal institutions, include Lead City University, Ibadan, and Achievers University, Owo.

Which university can you study nursing with 160 in Nigeria?

One of the renowned learning institutions offering nursing with a cut-off mark of 160 in 2024/2025 admission is Olabisi Onabanjo University. The majority of universities’ cut-off marks for nursing range between 230 and 250.

How many years is nursing in a private university in Nigeria?

Nursing programmes in private universities in Nigeria last five years. This duration includes four years of academic coursework and one year of internship or clinical training, during which students gain practical experience in a real-world healthcare setting.

These private universities that offer nursing in Nigeria offer students various options that suit different needs and preferences. These universities have modern facilities and experienced faculty, and many provide opportunities for further education through postgraduate programmes.

