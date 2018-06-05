Many growing children desire to join institutions of higher learning after completing primary and secondary education. Among the most prestigious courses to pursue in Nigeria is computer science. Computer scientists research and analyse how computers store and use information. If this is your dream job, you should find out the best university for computer science in Nigeria.

A happy lady on her graduation day. Photo: pexels.com, @Olia Danilevich (modified by author)

The institution you attend affects your academic and non-academic behaviour and performance. If you wish to become a competent computer scientist, you should join the best university for computer science in Nigeria.

Best university for Computer Science in Nigeria in 2022

There are several universities that offer computer science in Nigeria. Some are better than others because they are well-equipped, adequately staffed, and the learning environment is favourable. Below is a list of institutions of higher learning with the best computer science programmes.

10. Covenant University

The Covenant University logo. Photo: @covenantuniversityota

Location: Ota, Ogun State

Ota, Ogun State Year of establishment: 2002

2002 Type: Private

Private Motto: Raising a New Generation of Leaders

Covenant University is a leading private university in Nigeria. It has a Department of Computer and Information Sciences that fosters creativity and innovation. It produces qualified and competent graduates.

9. Obafemi Awolowo University

The Obafemi Awolowo University logo. Photo: @oauniversity

Location: Ile-Ife, Osun State

Ile-Ife, Osun State Year of establishment: 1961

1961 Type: Public

Public Motto: For Learning and Culture

The Faculty of Technology at Obafemi Awolowo University offers multiple programmes, including computer science. The faculty nurtures a teaching and learning community and advances the frontiers of knowledge in technology.

8. Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA)

The FUTA logo. Photo: @futacommunity

Location: Akure, Ondo State

Akure, Ondo State Year of establishment: 1981

1981 Type: Public

Public Motto: Technology for Self Reliance

FUTA has the country's first-ever School of Computing recognised for competitive, innovative, and market-responsive computing education. Its aim is to produce technologically–oriented, self-reliant and relevant specialists in this field.

7. University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN)

The UNN logo. Photo: @universityofnigeriansukka

Location: Nsukka, Enugu State

Nsukka, Enugu State Year of establishment: 1955

1955 Type: Public

Public Motto: To restore the dignity of man

If you are looking for the best computer science university in Nigeria, consider UNN among your top 10 options. The scope of application of computer science in the modern scientific and technological context is infinitely wide. This institution ensures it produces graduates who can apply the skills and knowledge acquired in multiple workplaces.

6. University of Ilorin

The University of Ilorin logo. Photo: @UniversityOfIlorin

Location: Ilorin, Kwara State

Ilorin, Kwara State Year of establishment: 1975

1975 Type: Public

Public Motto: Better by far

The University of Ilorin has a Department of Computer Science that is committed to the University’s mission of teaching, learning, research and community development services. It develops confidence in handling problems associated with information and communication technologies among students.

5. University of Lagos (UNILAG)

The UNILAG logo. Photo: @UNILAG

Location: Lagos

Lagos Year of establishment: 1962

1962 Type: Public

Public Motto: In deed and in truth

UNILAG is among the top institutions of higher learning in the country. Its Department of Computer Sciences is located in a three-storey building in the Science Complex. UNILAG is well-staffed with the best lecturers and trainers and has the infrastructure needed by students.

4. University of Jos (UNIJOS)

The UNIJOS logo. Photo: @Unijos

Location: Jos, Plateau State

Jos, Plateau State Year of establishment: 1975

1975 Type: Public

Public Motto: Discipline and Dedication

UNIJOS is among the universities offering computer science in Nigeria. It has multiple faculties, including the Faculty of Natural Sciences, with a Computer Science department. This federal university has all the human and non-human resources and facilities needed for optimal learning.

3. University of Ibadan

The University of Ibadan logo. Photo: @UNIIbadan

Location: Ibadan

Ibadan Year of establishment: 1948

1948 Type: Public

Public Motto: Recte Sapere Fons (For Knowledge and Sound Judgement)

The University of Ibadan is a premier institution in Nigeria. If you wish to pursue computer science in Nigeria, consider joining this institution. It offers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in this course, with several specialisation options, including software engineering, internet security, data mining, and knowledge discovery.

2. Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH)

The LAUTECH logo. Photo: @lautechofficial (modified by author)

Location: Ogbomoso, Oyo State

Ogbomoso, Oyo State Year of establishment: 1990

1990 Type: Public

Public Motto: Excellence, Integrity and Service

LAUTECH is one of the state universities that offer computer science in Nigeria in 2022. It has a Faculty of Computing and Informatics that offers multiple programmes in information systems, cyber security science, and computer science.

1. University of Benin (UNIBEN)

the UNIBEN logo. Photo: @greatuniben (modified by author)

Location: Benin City, Edo State

Benin City, Edo State Year of establishment: 1970

1970 Type: Public

Public Motto: Knowledge for Service

The Department of Computer Science at UNIBEN was established in the 1998/99 session. It is known for producing competent computer scientists and information technologists. It is well-staffed and has top-tier trainers and lecturers. As a result, it is considered the best university to study computer science in Nigeria in 2022.

Other universities offering computer science in Nigeria

If you do not get into the ten institutions above, you can choose other universities that offer the same programme. They are listed below.

Abia State University

Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba

Amborose Alli University, Ekpoma

Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria

Anambra State University

Bauchi State University

Bornu State University

Crawford University, Igbesa

Delta State University

Ebonyi State University

Lagos State University

Kwara State University

University of Abuja, Gwagwalada

University of Calabar

Which University is the best to study Computer Science in Nigeria?

The best institutions to pursue this course are the University of Benin, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, the University of Ibadan, the University of Jos, and the University of Lagos.

What is the computer science cut-off mark?

The cut-off mark is 180. You should target grades above 200. However, if you have at least 180, you can apply for this course.

Choosing the best university for computer science in Nigeria is crucial because it determines the skills and knowledge you will acquire. We hope the list above helps you to choose the best institution to help you attain your dreams.

