Best university for Computer Science in Nigeria in 2022
Many growing children desire to join institutions of higher learning after completing primary and secondary education. Among the most prestigious courses to pursue in Nigeria is computer science. Computer scientists research and analyse how computers store and use information. If this is your dream job, you should find out the best university for computer science in Nigeria.
The institution you attend affects your academic and non-academic behaviour and performance. If you wish to become a competent computer scientist, you should join the best university for computer science in Nigeria.
There are several universities that offer computer science in Nigeria. Some are better than others because they are well-equipped, adequately staffed, and the learning environment is favourable. Below is a list of institutions of higher learning with the best computer science programmes.
10. Covenant University
- Location: Ota, Ogun State
- Year of establishment: 2002
- Type: Private
- Motto: Raising a New Generation of Leaders
Covenant University is a leading private university in Nigeria. It has a Department of Computer and Information Sciences that fosters creativity and innovation. It produces qualified and competent graduates.
9. Obafemi Awolowo University
- Location: Ile-Ife, Osun State
- Year of establishment: 1961
- Type: Public
- Motto: For Learning and Culture
The Faculty of Technology at Obafemi Awolowo University offers multiple programmes, including computer science. The faculty nurtures a teaching and learning community and advances the frontiers of knowledge in technology.
8. Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA)
- Location: Akure, Ondo State
- Year of establishment: 1981
- Type: Public
- Motto: Technology for Self Reliance
FUTA has the country's first-ever School of Computing recognised for competitive, innovative, and market-responsive computing education. Its aim is to produce technologically–oriented, self-reliant and relevant specialists in this field.
7. University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN)
- Location: Nsukka, Enugu State
- Year of establishment: 1955
- Type: Public
- Motto: To restore the dignity of man
If you are looking for the best computer science university in Nigeria, consider UNN among your top 10 options. The scope of application of computer science in the modern scientific and technological context is infinitely wide. This institution ensures it produces graduates who can apply the skills and knowledge acquired in multiple workplaces.
6. University of Ilorin
- Location: Ilorin, Kwara State
- Year of establishment: 1975
- Type: Public
- Motto: Better by far
The University of Ilorin has a Department of Computer Science that is committed to the University’s mission of teaching, learning, research and community development services. It develops confidence in handling problems associated with information and communication technologies among students.
5. University of Lagos (UNILAG)
- Location: Lagos
- Year of establishment: 1962
- Type: Public
- Motto: In deed and in truth
UNILAG is among the top institutions of higher learning in the country. Its Department of Computer Sciences is located in a three-storey building in the Science Complex. UNILAG is well-staffed with the best lecturers and trainers and has the infrastructure needed by students.
4. University of Jos (UNIJOS)
- Location: Jos, Plateau State
- Year of establishment: 1975
- Type: Public
- Motto: Discipline and Dedication
UNIJOS is among the universities offering computer science in Nigeria. It has multiple faculties, including the Faculty of Natural Sciences, with a Computer Science department. This federal university has all the human and non-human resources and facilities needed for optimal learning.
3. University of Ibadan
- Location: Ibadan
- Year of establishment: 1948
- Type: Public
- Motto: Recte Sapere Fons (For Knowledge and Sound Judgement)
The University of Ibadan is a premier institution in Nigeria. If you wish to pursue computer science in Nigeria, consider joining this institution. It offers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in this course, with several specialisation options, including software engineering, internet security, data mining, and knowledge discovery.
2. Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH)
- Location: Ogbomoso, Oyo State
- Year of establishment: 1990
- Type: Public
- Motto: Excellence, Integrity and Service
LAUTECH is one of the state universities that offer computer science in Nigeria in 2022. It has a Faculty of Computing and Informatics that offers multiple programmes in information systems, cyber security science, and computer science.
1. University of Benin (UNIBEN)
- Location: Benin City, Edo State
- Year of establishment: 1970
- Type: Public
- Motto: Knowledge for Service
The Department of Computer Science at UNIBEN was established in the 1998/99 session. It is known for producing competent computer scientists and information technologists. It is well-staffed and has top-tier trainers and lecturers. As a result, it is considered the best university to study computer science in Nigeria in 2022.
Other universities offering computer science in Nigeria
If you do not get into the ten institutions above, you can choose other universities that offer the same programme. They are listed below.
- Abia State University
- Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba
- Amborose Alli University, Ekpoma
- Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria
- Anambra State University
- Bauchi State University
- Bornu State University
- Crawford University, Igbesa
- Delta State University
- Ebonyi State University
- Lagos State University
- Kwara State University
- University of Abuja, Gwagwalada
- University of Calabar
Which University is the best to study Computer Science in Nigeria?
The best institutions to pursue this course are the University of Benin, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, the University of Ibadan, the University of Jos, and the University of Lagos.
What is the computer science cut-off mark?
The cut-off mark is 180. You should target grades above 200. However, if you have at least 180, you can apply for this course.
Choosing the best university for computer science in Nigeria is crucial because it determines the skills and knowledge you will acquire. We hope the list above helps you to choose the best institution to help you attain your dreams.
