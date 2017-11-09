Benefits of thanksgiving Bible verses: Best 50 scriptures

The benefits of thanksgiving Bible verses are massive. You should always show gratitude to God for small and big achievements. You do not overcome challenges because of your intelligence, riches, education qualifications, etc. God's grace covers you and makes a way where there seems to be no way.

If you make thanking God a habit, you will start doing it effortlessly. Does the phrase "thank God" often slip out of your mouth and pop into your brain? Do not ever think that God does not appreciate it. It seems like a simple and common phrase, but it delights God to see you thanking him subconsciously.

Benefits of thanksgiving Bible verses

Add reading thanksgiving Bible verses to your daily routine. Maintaining a thankful attitude boosts dopamine and serotonin (the brain neurotransmitters that improve your mood and give you positive feelings of pleasure and happiness). Discover the benefits of giving thanks to God from this article.

Powerful thanksgiving Bible verses

Thinking about things and people you appreciate triggers the parasympathetic or calming part of the nervous system, which has protective benefits to the body. Unlock the phycological benefits of thanksgiving by reading scriptures that focus on the bright side of life. Optimism and positive emotions strengthen your immune system, while pessimism and negative emotions weaken it. Check out this list of benefits of thanksgiving Bible verses.

A gratitude scripture lessens anxiety.

Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. - Philippians 4:6-7

A thanksgiving Bible scripture reduces depression.

Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance. Let perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything. - James 1:2-4

A thanksgiving verse builds one's self-esteem.

The LORD is my strength and my shield; my heart trusts in him, and he helps me. My heart leaps for joy, and with my song I praise him. - Psalms 28:7

A thanksgiving Bible verse makes you courageous.

Thanks be to God! He gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ. - 1 Corinthians 15:57

A thanksgiving scripture helps you feel at peace.

The LORD bless you and keep you; the LORD make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the LORD turn his face toward you and give you peace. - Numbers 6:24-26

Bible scriptures increase your energy.

For who makes you different from anyone else? What do you have that you did not receive? And if you did receive it, why do you boast as though you did not? Already you have all you want! Already you have become rich! You have begun to reign—and that without us! How I wish that you really had begun to reign so that we also might reign with you! - 1 Corinthians 4:7-8

An inspiring scripture improves your happiness.

Be filled with the Spirit, speaking to one another in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing and making melody with your hearts to the Lord; always giving thanks for all things in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ to our God and Father. - Ephesians 5:18-20

A gratitude Bible verse brightens the morning.

This is the day that the LORD has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it. - Psalm 118:24

A thanksgiving scripture puts one in a good mood the entire day.

Let the morning bring me word of your unfailing love, for I have put my trust in you. Show me the way I should go, for to you I entrust my life.- Psalm 143:8

A thanksgiving verse makes you optimistic about life.

Give thanks in all circumstances, for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus. - 1 Thessalonians 5:18

A gratitude scripture restores your trust in God.

Because of the LORD’s great love we are not consumed, for his compassions never fail. They are new every morning; great is your faithfulness. - Lamentations 3:22-23

Bible verses improve your health.

A cheerful heart is good medicine, but a crushed spirit dries up the bones. - Proverbs 17:22

Thank God for your life using a thanksgiving verse.

No one can redeem the life of another or give to God a ransom for them— the ransom for a life is costly, no payment is ever enough. - Psalm 49:7-8

Appreciate God for making you wisdom using a thanksgiving verse.

Why should fools have money in hand to buy wisdom, when they are not able to understand it? - Proverbs 17:16

Thanksgiving Bible verse about material things

God wants you to be wealthy material-wise and spiritually. He created everything in this world and put human beings on earth to care for his creation. Therefore, always thank him for enabling you and giving you everything you need to sustain yourself.

Thank God for food.

Let them give thanks to the LORD for his unfailing love and his wonderful deeds for mankind, for he satisfies the thirsty and fills the hungry with good things. - Psalms 107:8-9

Be grateful for having a source of income.

The LORD your God, for it is he who gives you the ability to produce wealth, and so confirms his covenant, which he swore to your ancestors, as it is today. - Deuteronomy 8:18

Appreciate God for your possessions, even if they are not enough.

Better the little that the righteous have than the wealth of many wicked; for the power of the wicked will be broken, but the LORD upholds the righteous. - Psalms 37:16-17

Thank God for making your land fertile.

Land that drinks in the rain often falling on it and that produces a crop useful to those for whom it is farmed receives the blessing of God. - Hebrews 6:7

Thank God for giving you properties.

Command those who are rich in this present world not to be arrogant nor to put their hope in wealth, which is so uncertain, but to put their hope in God, who richly provides us with everything for our enjoyment. - 1 Timothy 6:17

Gratitude Bible verse for fertile soil.

The LORD will send a blessing on your barns and on everything you put your hand to. The LORD your God will bless you in the land. - Deuteronomy 28:8

Appreciate the Almighty God for blessing you with what to eat and drink.

Whether you eat or drink or whatever you do, do it all for the glory of God. - 1 Corinthians 10:31

Thank God for your talents because you can make money out of them.

Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows. - James 1:17

Appreciate God for blessing your domestic animals.

Be sure you know the conditions of your flocks, give careful attention to your herds; for riches do not endure forever, and a crown is not secure for all generations. - Proverbs 27:34-35

Be grateful for having basic needs.

Therefore I tell you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or drink; or about your body, what you will wear. Is not life more than food, and the body more than clothes? - Matthew 6:25

Thank God for protecting your wealth from destruction.

We are receiving a kingdom that cannot be shaken, let us be thankful, and so worship God acceptably with reverence and awe, for our "God is a consuming fire." - Hebrews 12:28

Thank God for bringing rain to your land.

The LORD will open the heavens, the storehouse of his bounty, to send rain on your land in season and to bless all the work of your hands. You will lend to many nations but will borrow from none. - Deuteronomy 28:12

Thanksgiving verses for providing seeds.

Then God said, “I give you every seed-bearing plant on the face of the whole earth and every tree that has fruit with seed in it. They will be yours for food. - Genesis 1:29

Thank God for the rain and animals.

He will also send you rain for the seed you sow in the ground, and the food that comes from the land will be rich and plentiful. In that day your cattle will graze in broad meadows. - Isaiah 30:23

Appreciate God for food.

He gives food to every creature. His love endures forever. - Psalms 136:25

Thank God for saving you from food poisoning.

For everything God created is good, and nothing is to be rejected if it is received with thanksgiving, because it is consecrated by the word of God and prayer. - 1 Timothy 4:4-5

Thank God for your farm's yields.

Then God said, "Let the land produce vegetation: seed-bearing plants and trees on the land that bear fruit with seed in it, according to their various kinds." And it was so. - Genesis 1:11

Thank God for the fruitful land.

When you have eaten and are satisfied, praise the LORD your God for the good land he has given you. - Deuteronomy 8:10

Thanksgiving scriptures about friendship

Thank God for giving you a vibrant community of friends who love, support, encourage, and uplift you through all twists and turns of life. God brings you friends so that you do not go through life alone. Good friends make life colourful, fun, and memorable.

Thank God for supportive friends.

One who has unreliable friends soon comes to ruin, but there is a friend who sticks closer than a brother. - Proverbs 18:24

Be grateful for friends who give you good pieces of advice.

Perfume and incense bring joy to the heart, and the pleasantness of a friend springs from their heartfelt advice. - Proverbs 27:9

Thank the Almighty God for the unity you have with your friends.

How good and pleasant it is when God’s people live together in unity! - Psalms 133:1

Appreciate your heavenly father for friends who become family.

A friend loves at all times, and a brother is born for a time of adversity. - Proverbs 17:17

Thank Jesus Christ for guiding you towards wise friends.

Walk with the wise and become wise, for a companion of fools suffers harm. - Proverbs 13:20

Appreciate God for friends who give you opportunities and ideas.

As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another. - Proverbs 27:17

Express your gratitude to God for friends who save you from destruction.

The righteous choose their friends carefully, but the way of the wicked leads them astray. - Proverbs 12:26

Thank God for connecting you to friends who care about your spiritual life and growth.

My intercessor is my friend as my eyes pour out tears to God; on behalf of a man he pleads with God as one pleads for a friend. - Job 16:20-21

Pray for friends who are not envious of you and do not try to compete with you.

Love one another with brotherly affection. Outdo one another in showing honor. - Romans 12:10

Be grateful for friends who seek peace instead of creating war.

A perverse person stirs up conflict, and a gossip separates close friends. - Proverbs 16:28

Bible verses of thanksgiving for family

God created humans to live as a family unit. Family helps you get through many ups and downs. The Almighty God wants you to protect and bless each other no matter the family misunderstandings you encounter. Hence, never forget to thank him for blessing you with a family.

Thank God for relatives who look out for you.

Anyone who does not provide for their relatives, and especially for their own household, has denied the faith and is worse than an unbeliever. - 1 Timothy 5:8

Appreciate God for family members who always reconcile relatives.

Whoever brings ruin on their family will inherit only wind, and the fool will be servant to the wise. - Proverbs 11:29

Pray for your family members to never fall into the traps of greediness.

The greedy bring ruin to their households, but the one who hates bribes will live. - Proverbs 15:27

Thank God for protecting your family.

If GOD doesn’t build the house, the builders build shacks. If GOD doesn’t guard the city, the night watchman might as well nap. It’s useless to rise early and go to bed late, and work your worried fingers to the bone. Don’t you know he enjoys giving rest to those he loves? - Psalms 127:1-2

Short sermon on thanksgiving about marriage

Marriage is not a mere human agreement but a relationship in which God changes the status of a man and a woman from being single to being married. Here are some beautiful and insightful thanksgiving Bible verses about marriage.

Thank God for blessing you with children, adopted or biological.

God blessed them and said to them, “Be fruitful and increase in number; fill the earth and subdue it. Rule over the fish in the sea and the birds in the sky and over every living creature that moves on the ground.” - Genesis 1:28

Appreciate Jesus Christ for giving you a noble wife.

A wife of noble character is her husband’s crown, but a disgraceful wife is like decay in his bones. - Proverbs 12:4

Be grateful to God for a supportive spouse.

Two are better than one, because they have a good return for their labor: If either of them falls down, one can help the other up. But pity anyone who falls and has no one to help them up. Also, if two lie down together, they will keep warm. But how can one keep warm alone? - Ecclesiastes 4:9

Thank God for a prudent wife.

House and riches are the inheritance of fathers: and a prudent wife is from the Lord.” - Proverbs 19:14

Be grateful for having an industrious husband.

For I have chosen him, so that he will direct his children and his household after him to keep the way of the LORD by doing what is right and just, so that the LORD will bring about for Abraham what he has promised him.” - Genesis 18:19

Tell God you appreciate him for a wife who makes your life beautiful.

Enjoy life with your wife, whom you love, all the days of this meaningless life that God has given you under the sun—all your meaningless days. For this is your lot in life and in your toilsome labor under the sun. - Ecclesiastes 9:9

Thanksgiving sermons about children

People pray, fast, and cry day and night because they do not have children, while others have lost their children, and their children's behaviour hurts some people. Therefore, always thank God for giving you the fruit of the womb.

Thank God for rewarding you with children.

Children are a heritage from the LORD, offspring a reward from him. Like arrows in the hands of a warrior are children born in one’s youth. - Psalms 127:3-4

Thank God for giving you children who listen to your wise advice.

A wise son brings joy to his father, but a foolish man despises his mother. - Proverbs 15:20

What is thanksgiving in the Bible?

Thanksgiving is what you do to show you are grateful for God's goodness.

How do you give thanks to God?

Acts of love and kindness like donating/sharing your money and properties with the needy, friends, family, etc., and spending time with them touches God's heart. Some people give thanks to God through words of praise, songs, poems, and so on. Participating in church activities like joining the choir, preaching, and cleaning and caring for yourself and the environment are signs of gratitude to God.

What are the benefits of thanksgiving in the Bible?

Reading thanksgiving Bible scriptures has these benefits:

The scriptures uplift your faith and trust in God.

These Bible verses teach you the importance of family and fortifying relationships.

They help you learn how to value friends.

The scriptures teach you the benefits of looking after the environment.

These scriptures inspire you to take care of yourself more.

What are the benefits of thanksgiving sermons?

Listening to thanksgiving sermons has the following benefits:

They lessen anxiety and help you cope with negative thoughts.

They reduce depression.

They improve your self-esteem.

They increase one's energy and determination.

They increase your peace of mind and sleep quality.

The best benefits of thanksgiving Bible verses are mind and character transformation. Reading these scriptures makes you value God, the Christian faith, yourself, family, friends, the environment, etc., more. Ultimately, you become a better person for yourself and the world.

