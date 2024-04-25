Nigerian actor Williams Uchemba has taken to social media to air his grievances about the outfits ladies wear to the gym

In a video posted online, the movie star lamented over how these ladies rock revealing clothes to tempt men

After Uchemba’s video was posted, many netizens camped in his comment section to share their different takes on the matter

Nollywood actor Williams Uchemba recently sparked a discussion about the outfits ladies wear to the gym.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the movie star aired his grievances about how many ladies rock revealing outfits while working out in public places.

According to Uchemba, things have gotten out of hand and he went on to question if ladies no longer want men to come to the gym. The movie star went on to advise women to do better with their choice of clothes at the gym because the men want to make heaven.

The Nollywood actor explained that every time he goes to the gym, he must always see something he didn’t plan to see, especially because women are usually the majority there.

In his words:

“Ladies how far? Should all the men not come to the gym again? Because it’s getting out of hand and becoming appalling, I don tire. Make una try to dey wear beta cloth come gym nau, what is this? There are men that have made up their minds to make the heavenly race and na una dey plenty for gym. Whoever that sells these clothes to you people, their shop go burn down because what is going on? Every single time one comes to the gym, wetin you no plan see you must see am. Una don make up una mind say no man in this Nigeria will make heaven but It won’t work because I’ve left the gym for una, I’ve set up a gym in my house because I cannot cope, I want to make heaven. You will have 20 people in the gym, 300 are women, doing exercises I cannot find in the manual. Make una dey pity us nau, and you have good clothes in your cupboard.”

On a final note, Uchemba advised the ladies to have conscience and pity the men at the gym. He said:

“Have conscience, men are people’s children too, I’m speaking for all the men and we need to make heaven.”

Netizens react to Uchemba’s video

Williams Uchemba’s take on what women wear to the gym sparked a discussion in his comment section. Read what some netizens had to say about it below:

owumzarts:

“20 people in the gym, 300 are women .”

afolabienoch:

“Exercise I can't find in the Exercise book.. ”

blessinggodwin.okeke:

“The background music. Loose women are on the hunt for responsible men everywhere. Men, flee like Joseph! Women, watch, pray and protect your marriage!!!!”

sylvia.ok:

“I am a 58 year old woman that goes to the gym and my eyes have seen pepper! These women might as well come naked to the gym. They don’t understand that one exudes sexiiness when decently dressed but looks absolutely tacky and sleazy when scantily clad. Ladies, cover yourselves and avoid contracting crapp at the gym. Keep your privates, private! ☹️”

wisdom_oge23:

“They actually know what they're doing.”

Bams_treats:

“Sometimes I just open my mouth in amazement at what I see.”

daddyzubby:

“ if Gym will make you to sin cut it off .”

oluchinathan:

“Unfortunately, They know what they’re doing. They do!!!”

cakesby_jay_:

“Sometimes I genuinely pray for men because it’s not easy. They are going through a lot. even as a lady when I see the way some of my fellow women dress up, I feel ashamed. It takes a high level of discipline and fear of God for you to just remain focused.”

realjudy__:

“The Werey girls are deliberately doing that shiit , dem wan catch fish , na Mumu dey fall for such cheap trap.”

