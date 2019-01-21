Top 50 Bible verses for exam success, studying, and preparation

Bible verses for exams success help students believe in themselves and God throughout the examination season. After spending a lot of time preparing for exams, they need motivating words and exam success wishes from loved ones.

Since students experience anxiety and tension when sitting for the test, send them Bible verses for exam success to calm their nerves, build their confidence, and encourage them to find inner peace. Believe that God's words will give them the stamina to learn and remember essential things.

The top 50 Bible verses for success in exams

There is a positive relationship between religiosity and academic success. Studies show most religious students score better grades and complete school than their less religious peers.

Short Bible verses on success in exams

These Bible verses for success in exams will assure your child that you love and support them:

"Do not grieve, for the joy of the Lord is your strength." - Nehemiah 8:10

Set your minds on things above, not on earthly things. - Colossians 3:2

Now may the Lord of peace himself give you peace at all times and in every way. The Lord be with all of you. - 2 Thessalonians 3:16

But thanks be to God! He gives us victory through our Lord Jesus Christ. - 1 Corinthians 15:57

So we fix our eyes not on what is seen but on what is unseen since what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal. - 2 Corinthians 4:18

When you lie down, you will not be afraid; when you lie down, your sleep will be sweet. - Proverbs 3:24

"For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. - Jeremiah 29:11

"As the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways and my thoughts than your thoughts." - Isaiah 55:9

Some trust in chariots and some in horses, but we trust in the name of the Lord our God. - Psalm 20:7

The Sovereign Lord is my strength; he makes my feet like the feet of a deer. He enables me to tread on the heights. - Habakkuk 3:19

Motivating Bible verse about success in school

God wants humans to study, know the truth, invent, and innovate. Therefore, find a motivating Bible verse about success in studies from this list and affirm every word daily:

See, I lay a stone in Zion, a chosen and precious cornerstone, and the one who trusts in him will never be put to shame. - 1 Peter 2:6

A thousand may fall at your side, ten thousand at your right hand, but it will not come near you. - Psalm 91:7

And we know that in all things, God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose. - Romans 8:28

I lie down and sleep; I wake again because the Lord sustains me. - Psalm 3:5

In peace I will lie down and sleep, for you alone, Lord, make me dwell in safety. - Psalm 4:8

The student is not above the teacher, but everyone fully trained will be like their teacher. - Luke 6:40

For it is God who works in you to will and to act to fulfil his good purpose. -Philippians 2:13

So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand. - Isaiah 41:10

What, then, shall we say in response to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us? - Romans 8:31

All the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be. - Psalm 139:16

Bible verses about studying hard

Since God says humans are his co-creators and custodians of everything he made on earth and in the universe, you must seek knowledge. School give you the knowledge you need to accomplish God's assignment for you. Therefore, let these energizing Bible verses on academic success inspire you:

Is anything too hard for the Lord? - Genesis 18:14

He gives strength to the weary and increases the power of the weak. - Isaiah 40:29

Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled, and do not be afraid. - John 14:27

Cast your cares on the Lord; he will sustain you and never let the righteous be shaken. - Psalm 55:22

The name of the Lord is a fortified tower; the righteous run to it and are safe. - Proverbs 18:10

Never be lacking in zeal, but keep your spiritual fervour, serving the Lord. Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer. - Romans 12:11-12

He is my loving God and my fortress, my stronghold and my deliverer, my shield, in whom I take refuge, who subdues peoples under me. - Psalm 144:2

Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified, for the Lord your God goes with you; he will never leave or forsake you. - Deuteronomy 31:6

My God is my rock, in whom I take refuge, my shield and the horn of my salvation. He is my stronghold, refuge and saviour—from violent people, you save me. - 2 Samuel 22:3

My help comes from the Lord, the Maker of heaven and earth. - Psalm 121:2

Powerful Bible verses for exams success

Learners endure many challenges to reach their final year of each level of study. Therefore, find an inspiring Bible verse for exam success from this list to help them understand that God wants them to prosper and progress to the highest level of education they wish to attain

Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me. - Psalm 23:4

You intended to harm me, but God intended it for good to accomplish what is now being done, the saving of many lives. - Genesis 50:20

Do not fear, for I have redeemed you; I have summoned you by name; you are mine. - Isaiah 43:1

However, as it is written: “What no eye has seen, what no ear has heard, and what no human mind has conceived”— the things God has prepared for those who love him. - 1 Corinthians 2:9

But blessed is the one who trusts in the Lord, whose confidence is in him. They will be like a tree planted by the water that sends out its roots by the stream. It does not fear when heat comes; its leaves are always green. It has no worries in a year of drought and never fails to bear fruit. - Jeremiah 17:7-8

No discipline seems pleasant at the time but painful. Later on, however, it produces a harvest of righteousness and peace for those who have been trained by it. - Hebrews 12:11

Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways, submit to him, and he will make your paths straight. - Proverbs 3:5-6

Seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well. Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. - Matthew 6:33-34

So then, just as you received Christ Jesus as Lord, continue to live your lives in him, rooted and built up in him, strengthened in the faith as you were taught, and overflowing with thankfulness. - Colossians 2:6-8

I remain confident of this: I will see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living. Wait for the Lord; be strong and take heart and wait for the Lord. - Psalm 27:13-14

His pleasure is not in the strength of the horse nor his delight in the legs of the warrior; the Lord delights in those who fear him, who put their hope in his unfailing love. - Psalm 147:10-11

Prayer for exam success Bible verses

Religiously engaged students, especially adolescents, perform better in class because they demonstrate habits that help them get better grades. Hence, use these beautiful Bible verses on academic success to help your child focus on education:

The Lord watches over you—the Lord is your shade at your right hand. Psalm 121:5

I keep my eyes always on the Lord. With him at my right hand, I will not be shaken. - Psalm 16:8

“Do not be afraid, you who are highly esteemed,” he said. “Peace! Be strong now; be strong.” When he spoke to me, I was strengthened and said, “Speak, my lord, since you have given me strength.” - Daniel 10:19

Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty. - Psalm 91:1

Though I walk in the midst of trouble, you preserve my life. You stretch out your hand against the anger of my foes; with your right hand, you save me. - Psalm 138:7

But let all who take refuge in you be glad; let them ever sing for joy. Spread your protection over them, that those who love your name may rejoice in you. - Psalm 5:11

But one thing I do: Forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead, I press on toward the goal, to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus. - Philippians 3:13-14

I sought the Lord, and he answered me; he delivered me from all my fears. - Psalm 34:4

Then Samuel took a stone and set it up between Mizpah and Shen. He named it Ebenezer, saying, “Thus far the Lord has helped us.” - 1 Samuel 7:12

Who of you, by worrying, can add a single hour to your life? Since you cannot do this very little thing, why do you worry about the rest? - Luke 12:25-26

Bible verse about studying

A January 2012 study revealed that religious people have higher self-esteem and better psychological adjustment than people who aren't. Therefore, use an uplifting Bible verse about achievement in school from this list to encourage students to believe that besides their efforts and intelligence, God helps also attain good grades:

Do you not know? Have you not heard? The Lord is the everlasting God, the Creator of the ends of the earth. He will not grow tired or weary, and his understanding no one can fathom. - Isaiah 40:28

Seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well. Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. - Matthew 6:33-34

Therefore we do not lose heart. Though outwardly, we are wasting away, inwardly, we are being renewed day by day. For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all. 2 Corinthians 4:16-17

But God chose the foolish things of the world to shame the wise; God chose the weak things of the world to shame the strong. God chose the lowly things of this world and the despised things—and the things that are not—to nullify the things that are so that no one may boast before him. - 1 Corinthians 1: 27-29

But we have this treasure in jars of clay to show that this all-surpassing power is from God and not from us. We are hard-pressed on every side, but not crushed; perplexed, but not in despair; persecuted, but not abandoned; struck down, but not destroyed. - 2 Corinthians 4:7-9

Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters, since you know that you will receive an inheritance from the Lord as a reward. It is the Lord Christ you are serving. - Colossians 3:23-24

For Christ’s love compels us, because we are convinced that one died for all, and therefore all died. And he died for all, that those who live should no longer live for themselves but for him who died for them and was raised again. - 2 Corinthians 5:14-15

But he said to me, “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.” Therefore I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses so that Christ’s power may rest on me. - 2 Corinthians 12:9

Humble yourselves, therefore, under God’s mighty hand, that he may lift you up in due time. Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you. 1 Peter 5:6-7

Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. - Philippians 4:6

Bible verses for exam success teach students that God desires them to experience abundant prosperity and joy in their education. In addition, the scriptures protect them from losing faith as they sit for exams. them with everything they need to succeed.

