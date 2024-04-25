A Nigerian lady shared her friends' reactions after she disclosed that she had purchased a new car, a revelation that swiftly captured the online audience's interest

The clip depicted her friends' elation as some eagerly stepped into the vehicle for the first time

One scene showed a friend breaking into a dance, thrilled at the realisation that she had become a car owner

The Nigerian lady showed excitement on seeing the car for the first time. Photo credit: @funketijanni

Source: TikTok

Lady buys new car

In one of the clips, a lady danced with excitement upon learning that her friend had a new car.

The joyous moment was captured and shared, creating a buzz on social media platforms, as shown by @funketijanni.

Ibk said:

“Not me smiling like I'm the one who got the car.”

Khadija wrote:

“Guuurl the way they genuinely happy for you ?? Keep them for life.”

Maanaa commented:

“The way they are excited and genuinely happy for you is so beautiful.”

Your Grace:

“Awww l love Black Women soo much! & Congratsss girl.”

Kitenge:

“Your laugh the entire time.”

Kit8383:

“The way they had you laughing from start to finish you're so blessed.”

A.P83838:

“Congrats girlie! I love yoUr support system you better never lose these girls!”

Jmk Signature:

“Awww this is so beautiful. Congratulations.”

Lady buys another brand new car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a heartwarming video of a Nigerian woman who broke down in tears as she unveiled her new car has become a viral sensation on TikTok.

The diligent lady had worked hard for years to save up for her dream vehicle, a stunning upgrade from her old one.

The video showed her excitement and gratitude as she revealed her shiny and luxurious car, which had a sleek design and a spacious interior.

There is also a story of a Nigerian lady has teamed up with her husband to buy a brand-new car for her mother.

Source: Legit.ng