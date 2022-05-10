How to write the best application letter for a job vacancy in 2023?

People spend a significant amount of their time at work. That is why it is crucial to find a job that suits you well. When you finally decide on the job you want, and the company you would like to work for, another thing that comes to mind is how to write an application letter for a job. Here is how to create an amazing job application letter to get you the desired job.

Photo: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

An application letter is the first correspondence you will have with your possible boss. An employer will judge you based on your application letter. Always remember that competition for jobs is very tough. Therefore, your application letter must stand out because employers usually deal with hundreds of job applications for a single vacant position.

How to write an application letter for a job

A correctly written application letter will undoubtedly increase your chances of getting the job of your dreams. While your curriculum vitae should necessarily summarize all your relevant work history, education, and specific details about your job qualifications, the application letter should state why you stand out from the rest of the candidates. Here is how to write an application letter to a company.

Application letter format and tips

An application letter serves as an introduction to the employer or admissions committee and provides an opportunity to showcase your qualifications, skills, and interest in the position or program.

Here is the format and tips you need to follow to write an application letter to a company. Your chances of being invited to a job interview are high if you follow these recommendations.

1. Always write your contact information at the top

Make it easy for your potential employer to find your contact information quickly. Try to include as much contact information as possible at the top of the letter. The details you should include are:

Full name

Residential address

Email

Personal website

LinkedIn profile (If relevant)

2. Address the employer directly

Include the employer's name, title, and company name in your application letter. This shows that you have tailored the application letter to that company and the post in question.

This is especially important because it helps recruiters distinguish between applicants who took the time to create a letter for their job and those who just copy-pasted a previous letter they had.

3. Get straight to the point

While writing the main body of the article, take note of the following points:

Your primary interest should be expressed in the very first paragraph. Every day, employers read plenty of application letters. A hiring manager usually skims through them very quickly, deciding if your application letter will be sent to the trash or the "keep" heap.

Many recruitment experts recommend writing an application letter in the form of a news article. Therefore, your first sentence should be a declarative statement. It must inform the hiring manager that you are euphoric to be applying for (position name) at (company name).

Always be precise and short while writing about what attracted you to this vacancy. It is highly recommended that you write where you got the information about the job vacancy (job site, newspaper advertisement, friend's recommendation, etc.).

State why you would be the best pick for the specific job you are applying for.

Describe your skills that show why you should be hired for the job. Refer the recruiter to your resume for more explanations of your skills and experience. Always include only the most relevant features of your career.

4. Finishing off

As you wind up your letter, put the following in mind:

Finish your application letter with a one-sentence summary which should explain why you are the perfect candidate.

While explaining what value you can add to the company, remember to put yourself in the hiring manager's shoes. Talk about how your contributions will benefit the company, not vice versa.

Ask the hiring manager to call you back.

Show self-confidence by informing the manager that you are ready to talk further.

Sign your application letter correctly.

On the last line, write your name and add your signature. The signature will show your future employer that you treat the job interview very seriously.

Example of a formal letter for a job application

Woman writing in a notebook. Photo: pexels.com, @Tirachard Kumtanom

Source: UGC

Below is a sample of how to write an application for employment.

Elizabeth Johnson

12 Jones Street, Portland, Maine

04101 · 555-555-5555

elizabethjohnson@email.com

January 14, 2018

Mark Smith

Manager, Human Resources

Veggies to Go

238 Maine Street

Portland, Maine 04101

Dear Mr. Smith,

I was so excited when my former coworker, Jay Lopez, told me about your opening for an administrative assistant in your Portland offices. A long-time Veggies to Go customer and an experienced admin, I would love to help the company achieve its mission of making healthy produce as available as takeout.

I've worked for small companies my entire career, and I relish the opportunity to wear many hats and work with a team to succeed. In my latest role as an administrative assistant at Beauty Corp, I saved my employer thousands of dollars in temp workers by implementing a self-scheduling system for the customer service reps that cut down on cancelled shifts. I also learned web design and timesheet coding and perfected my Excel skills.

I've attached my resume for your consideration and hope to speak with you soon about your needs for the role.

Sincerely,

Elizabeth Johnson

How to write an application letter for a job for a fresh graduate

People often mistakenly think nobody will hire them if they have no job experience. This is not true. Many companies need fresh graduates because they have plenty of new ideas that will help to improve their businesses.

Here is a simple application letter sample for fresh graduates you can use.

22 H Venture St.,

Diliman, Quezon City

Philippines

April 17, 2015

Mr. Vincent Chua

Hiring Manager

Bank of the Philippines Islands (BPI)

12/F Ayala Life-FGU Center, Ayala Ave.

Makati City 1226

Dear Mr. Chua,

I am writing to express my interest in the position of Recruitment Assistant in your esteemed company.

Having recently obtained my Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration, majoring in Human Resource Development Management (BSBA-HRDM) at the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP), I wish to bring my knowledge, skills and commitment to excellence to your company's innovative environment.

As a Business Administration student majoring in HR management, I've become equipped with the necessary knowledge that comes with the position, including manpower recruitment, workforce organization, personnel training and compensation, legal provisions and other labour concerns.

My internship at San Miguel Corporation also afforded me the crucial skills to work with some of the best professionals in the recruitment and human resources industry. Being a trainee has developed enthusiasm and a true passion for human resources and has subsequently convinced me that human resource management is my true calling.

Please review my attached resume for additional details regarding my qualifications and expertise.

Thank you for taking the time to consider this application, and I look forward to hearing from you.

Sincerely,

(Signature)

Jessica Cenadoza

Note: Apart from the application letter, remember that a correctly written CV also takes part in landing you an amazing job opportunity in Nigeria.

What is the difference between an application letter and a cover letter for employment?

A hand of a man writing. Photo: pexels.com, @Pixabay

Source: UGC

Cover letters carry out simple functions and only define your professional capacity as a sender, a recipient, and the purpose of the letter. Application letters perform three main functions: to draw the attention of the potential recruiter, to reflect you as the perfect fit for the position, and to secure the interview.

The cover letter format includes the following:

A formal salutation

An introduction of the applicant and their objective

A paragraph that details the applicant's strengths

Closing paragraph, where the applicant proposes an interview

Signature

What is a cover note for a CV?

A cover note for a CV is a brief introductory letter or email accompanying your CV when you apply for a job or internship. The main purpose of a cover note is to introduce yourself to the prospective employer, highlight your relevant skills and experiences, and explain why you are interested in the job and how you can add value to the company.

How to write an application letter for a teaching job?

When it comes to how to write an application letter for a teaching job, the steps above still apply. In addition to these, take note of the following points:

Mention any training or certifications.

Include related work outside the classroom.

Here is an example of an application letter for a teaching job.

Alissa McIntire

87 Washington Street

Smithfield, CA 08055

555-555-5555 (h)

123-123-1234

alissa.mcintire@email.com

September 1, 2018

Mr. John Doe

Smithfield Elementary School

Main Street

Smithfield, CA 08055

Dear Mr. Doe,

I am interested in applying for an elementary-level teaching position in your school district. As a 20XX graduate of XX College, I have student teaching experience on the third- fourth-, and sixth-grade levels in both suburban and urban school districts. I believe my teaching experience and passion for community engagement make me an ideal candidate for a teaching position at your school.

I have experience teaching elementary-level students in a variety of settings. I am currently teaching third-grade children at an inner-city charter school. As a former education coordinator at a local museum, I also have experience teaching fourth-grade students in a small suburban school system. Your school emphasizes its unique position as a school that caters to both inner-city and suburban students, so I think my varied experiences would make me an asset to your program.

Your school also strives to engage students in the larger community. I have lots of experience incorporating community service projects into my classrooms. For example, as a student teacher, I led a unit for third-graders on plant life, and we volunteered at a local community garden. I would love to find ways to integrate service learning into my lesson plans.

My goal is to combine my range of experience with my ability to be a compassionate, enthusiastic, intelligent teacher who will positively contribute to your school district and the larger community. I would welcome an interview and hope to hear from you at your earliest convenience.

Sincerely,

(Signature)

Alissa McIntire

How to write an application letter to a company

Blank paper with pen and coffee cup on wood table. Photo: pexels.com, @Kaboompics .com

Source: UGC

Here are the steps to follow when writing such a letter:

Conduct research to find out more about the company and the vacant position.

Use a professional format.

Address the letter to the hiring manager/recruiter.

Begin the letter by describing your interest.

Give a brief outline of your experience and qualifications.

Include aspects of your personality to make yourself stand out.

Express appreciation.

Close the letter.

How do I start an application letter in Nigeria?

Starting an application letter in Nigeria follows a similar structure to the cover letter mentioned earlier. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to start an application letter in Nigeria:

Your contact information: At the top of the letter, include your contact information, such as your name, address, phone number, and email address.

At the top of the letter, include your contact information, such as your name, address, phone number, and email address. Date: Below your contact information, write the date you are writing the application letter.

Below your contact information, write the date you are writing the application letter. Employer's contact information: Include the employer or company you are applying to. Address it to a specific person, such as the hiring manager or department head.

Include the employer or company you are applying to. Address it to a specific person, such as the hiring manager or department head. Salutation: Start the letter with a professional salutation, such as "Dear Mr./Ms. [Last Name]".

Start the letter with a professional salutation, such as "Dear Mr./Ms. [Last Name]". Introduction: Begin the letter with a brief introduction that clearly states the purpose of your application.

Begin the letter with a brief introduction that clearly states the purpose of your application. Interest in the company: Express your interest in the company or organization.

Express your interest in the company or organization. Key skills and experience: Highlight relevant skills, experiences, and qualifications that make you a suitable candidate.

Highlight relevant skills, experiences, and qualifications that make you a suitable candidate. Passion: Show enthusiasm for the job and the company. Explain why you are excited about the opportunity and how you can contribute to the company's success.

Show enthusiasm for the job and the company. Explain why you are excited about the opportunity and how you can contribute to the company's success. Closing: In the closing paragraph, thank the employer for considering your application and express your eagerness to discuss your qualifications further in an interview.

In the closing paragraph, thank the employer for considering your application and express your eagerness to discuss your qualifications further in an interview. Closing marks: End the letter with a professional closing, such as "Sincerely," "Regards," or "Yours faithfully."

End the letter with a professional closing, such as "Sincerely," "Regards," or "Yours faithfully." Signature: Physically sign the letter if you are sending a printed version.

What is the purpose of an application letter?

An application letter aims to introduce you to a potential employer, demonstrate your interest in the position, and showcase your skills and relevant experience. It acts as a formal request to be considered for the position and enhances your CV or resume by adding more context and demonstrating your excitement for the position.

How can I make my application letter stand out from other applicants?

To make your application letter stand out, always address your application letter to a specific person, as this demonstrates that you have done the necessary research. Keep the letter to one page, be concise and to the point, and leave out any extraneous information.

Should I include my contact information in the application letter if it's already in my CV?

Yes, including your contact information in the application letter is essential, even if it's present in your CV. The contact details help the employer easily access your information without having to refer back to your CV immediately.

What is the recommended length for an application letter?

The recommended length for an application letter is typically one page. It should be concise and focused, providing a clear introduction, highlighting relevant qualifications, and expressing genuine interest in the position. By keeping the letter to one page, you make sure that the employer will immediately understand your main points without being overloaded with details.

If you keenly followed this informative guide, you now know how to write an application letter. As long as you follow the guidelines outlined above, you will definitely be able to write an amazing letter that will guarantee you the job you wish.

Legit.ng recently featured an article on effective ways to engage in a chat with a girl you have feelings for. Initiating a conversation with someone you are attracted to can be daunting, especially for those who are naturally shy.

Developing the ability to communicate with someone you like is crucial. Introducing enjoyable topics of mutual interest can help keep the conversation engaging and prevent boredom. Icebreakers like movies, books, celebrities, and politics can be excellent starting points.

Source: Legit.ng