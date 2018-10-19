50 toast for wedding cards from the Bible: Choose the best Bible verse

When using Bible passages to communicate their love and dedication to one another, couples frequently discover that their actions come off as much more sincere. Below are some of the most treasured toast for wedding cards from the Bible you can use.

A bible. Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay

Source: UGC

If you need a good biblical toast for wedding cards, you have come to the right place! Bible always has answers for everything! Make sure you use the best words to talk about love and relationships! Find all of them here!

Samples of toast for wedding cards from the Bible

You may make your wedding invitation more special and lovely by including bible verses or loving expressions. These might be wonderful additions to your wedding vows or programme!

Do everything in love. - 1 Corinthians 16:14

Through love, serve one another. - Galatians 5:13

Love yesterday, today and forever. - Jeremiah 31:3

God has poured out his love into our hearts. - Romans 5:5

A cord of three strands is not easily broken. - Ecclesiastes 4:9-12

I am my beloved's, and my beloved is mine. - Song of Solomon 2:16

Hatred stirs up conflict, but love covers over all wrongs. - Proverbs 10:12

Therefore what God has joined together, let no one separate. - Mark 10:9

Whoever does not love does not know God because God is love. - 1 John 4:8

Love must be sincere. Hate what is evil; cling to what is good. - Romans 12:9

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Love toast for wedding cards from the Bible

An open bible. Photo: pexels.com, @jibarofoto (modified by author)

Source: UGC

These marriage toasts on the invitation cards to love are perfect for you if you want to include religious themes in your wedding. Look at the illustrations below.

Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies. - Proverbs 31:10

Be devoted to one another in love. Honour one another above yourselves. - Romans 12:10

I have loved you with an everlasting love; I have drawn you with unfailing kindness. - Jeremiah 31:3

And above all, put on love, which binds everything together in perfect harmony. - Colossians 3:14

Husbands, love your wives, just as Christ loved the church and gave himself up for her. - Ephesians 5:25

With all humility and gentleness, with patience, bearing with one another in love, eager to maintain the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace. - Ephesians 4:2-3

Therefore a man shall leave his father and his mother and hold fast to his wife, and they shall become one flesh. - Genesis 2:24

Owe no one anything, except to love each other, for the one who loves another has fulfilled the law. - Romans 13:8

And now, these three remain faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love. - 1 Corinthians 13:13

Christian wedding toast on invitation cards

An open bible. Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

When writing your vows or your invitations, you can communicate your feelings by using Bible verses about love and marriage. Below are biblical love quotes you can use.

A friend loves at all times, and a brother is born for adversity. - Proverbs 17:17

Above all things, have intense and unfailing love for one another. - Romans 12:10

Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love. - Ephesians 4:2

Above all, love each other deeply because love covers a multitude of sins. - 1 Peter 4:8

There is no fear in love. But perfect love drives out fear because fear has to do with punishment. The one who fears is not made perfect in love. We love because he first loved us. - 1 John 4: 18-19

This is my commandment that you love one another as I have loved you. - John 15:12

So they are no longer two, but one. Therefore what God has joined together, let man not separate. - Matthew 19:6

Let love and faithfulness never leave you; bind them around your neck and write them on your heart's tablet. - Proverbs 3:3

Long adorable love quotes in the Bible

Focus photo of an open bible on a white background. Photo: pexels.com, @joelsuper (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Bible contains many inspiring texts about love. Scripture verses about love are the ideal approach to demonstrate your dedication to both each other and your beliefs. Pick any of the wedding toast from the bible below.

Love is patient; love is kind. It does not envy; it does not boast; it is not proud. It does not dishonour others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, and it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts always hopes, and always perseveres. Love never fails. But where there are prophecies, they will cease; where there are tongues, they will be stilled; where there is knowledge, it will pass away. - 1 Corinthians 13:4-8

But Ruth said, "Do not urge me to leave you or to return from following you. For where you go, I will go, and where you lodge, I will lodge. Your people shall be my people, and your God my God. Where you die, I will die, and there will I be buried. May the LORD do so to me and more also if anything but death parts me from you. - Ruth 1:16-17

So God created man in his own image, in the image of God, he created him; male and female, he created them. And God blessed them. And God said to them, 'Be fruitful and multiply and fill the earth and subdue it and have dominion over the fish of the sea and over the birds of the heavens and over every living thing that moves on the earth'. - Genesis 1:27-28

Set me as a seal upon your heart, as a seal upon your arm, for love is strong as death, jealousy is fierce as the grave. Its flashes are flashes of fire, the very flame of the LORD. Many waters cannot quench love; neither can floods drown it. If a man offered for love all the wealth of his house, he would be utterly despised. - Song of Solomon 8:6-7

There are three things that amaze me—no, four things that I don't understand: how an eagle glides through the sky, how a snake slithers on a rock, how a ship navigates the ocean, and how a man loves a woman. - Proverbs 30:18-19

Two are better than one because they have a good return for their labour: If either of them falls down, one can help the other up. But pity anyone who falls and has no one to help them up. Also, if two lie down together, they will keep warm. But how can one keep warm alone? - Ecclesiastes 4:9

In the same way, you husbands must give honour to your wives. Treat your wife with understanding as you live together. She may be weaker than you are, but she is your equal partner in God's gift of new life. Treat her as you should so your prayers will not be hindered. - 1 Peter 3:7

As a prisoner for the Lord, then, I urge you to live a life worthy of the calling you have received. Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love. Make every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace. - Ephesians 4: 1-3

As the Father has loved me, so have I loved you. Now remain in my love. If you keep my commands, you will remain in my love, just as I have kept my father's commands and remain in his love. - John 15:9-10

Biblical wedding toast on invitation cards

A pink pencil on an open bible page. Photo: pexels.com, @jmark (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Bible verses serve as a good source of inspiration. The verses are spiritual reminders of the love you share with your friends and family,

Dear friends, let us love one another, for love comes from God. Everyone who loves has been born of God and knows God. - 1 John 4: 8

My command is this: Love each other as I have loved you. Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one's life for one's friends. - John 15: 12-13

So now faith, hope, and love abide, these three; but the greatest of these is love. - 1 Corinthians 13:13

Greater love has no one than this that someone lay down his life for his friends. - John 15:13

However, each one of you also must love his wife as he loves himself, and the wife must respect her husband. - Ephesians 5:33

Though one may be overpowered, two can defend themselves. A cord of three strands is not quickly broken. - Ecclesiastes 4:12

He who finds a wife finds what is good and receives favour from the Lord. - Proverbs 18:22

And over these virtues put on love, which binds them all together in perfect unity. - Colossians 3:14

For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life. - John 3:16

Beloved, let us love one another, for love is from God, and whoever loves has been born of God and knows God. - 1 John 4:7

Beautiful bible verse for wedding

Two wedding rings on an open bible. Photo: pexels.com, @caio (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Are you organising your own wedding or a friend's? Then, you might utilise the sweet Bible verses listed below on your invitation cards.

Place me like a seal over your heart, like a seal on your arm. For love is as strong as death, its jealousy as enduring as the grave. It burns like blazing fire, like a mighty flame. - Song of Solomon 8: 6-7

Let no debt remain outstanding, except the continuing debt to love one another, for whoever loves others has fulfilled the law. - Romans 13:8

No one has ever seen God, but if we love one another, God lives in us and his love is made complete in us. - 1 John 4:12

He brought me to the banqueting house, and his banner over me was love. - Song of Solomon 2:4

Let marriage be held in honour among all, and let the marriage bed be undefiled, for God will judge the s*xually immoral and adulterous. - Hebrews 13:4

Wives, understand and support your husbands in ways that show your support for Christ. - Ephesians 5:22-23

And said, 'Therefore a man shall leave his father and his mother and hold fast to his wife, and the two shall become one flesh? - Matthew 19:5

How do you write a wedding toast card?

When crafting a toast for a wedding, keep it short and positive. Get a suitable quote from the bible that fits your wedding's theme.

What is a good Bible verse for newlyweds?

Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love. Make every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace. - Ephesians 4:2-3

What is a good Bible verse for couples?

Steadfast love and faithfulness meet; righteousness and peace kiss each other. Faithfulness springs up from the ground, and righteousness looks down from the sky. - Psalm 85:10-11

What the Bible says about unity in marriage?

He who brings trouble to his family will inherit only wind, and the fool will be a servant to the wide. - Proverbs 11:29

Marriage is the unity of two souls. Because it establishes a family's basis and ensures the continuity of each generation, it is honoured everywhere around the globe. If you want to get married, the toast for wedding cards from the Bible suggested in this article will help you liven up the day and also warm your partner's heart.

READ ALSO: Great 50th birthday gift ideas for the men and women in your life

Legit.ng recently published an article on 50th birthday gifts for men and women. It can be challenging to choose the ideal 50th birthday present for someone.

Any 50th birthday gift should ultimately make the recipient feel honoured and sincerely valued. Check out this article for some sweet gift suggestions.

Source: Legit.ng