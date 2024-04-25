Days after Nigerian lifestyle influencer Nickie Da Barbie accused singers Skiibii and Mayorkun of drugging her, she has published evidence to confirm her allegations

In a series of posts shared on her social media pages, she doubled down on her allegations while alleging that her life was in danger

Nickie posted proof of her undergoing a drug test by posting a medical report that confirmed she had ingested high quantity of Indian hemp

The controversial case involving social media influencer Precious Kingsley, aka Nickie Da Barbie, and singers Skiibii and Mayrokun don't seem set to end anytime soon.

Days after, the lifestyle influencer went on social media to accuse Skiibii and Mayorkun of sedating her in a bid to use her for ritual. She has provided more evidence to confirm our allegation.

Lifestyle influencer Nickie DaBarbie posts her drug test report, confirming a high quantity of hashish in her bloodstream. Photo credit: @nickie_dabarbie/@skiibii

Source: Instagram

In a post on her Instagram page, Nickie posted a medical investigation report of the alien contents in her bloodstream.

The report revealed that a high quantity of Indian hemp was found in Nickie Da Barbie's bloodstream. However, the report stated no other alien content was found in it.

Nickie accuses Skiibii, Mayorkun, of stalking her

In her post, Nickie noted that her life was in danger. She shared a video of her security personnel, who pointed out that some men came to look for her.

Nickie Da Barbie called for the help of the Nigerian police force, Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency, and EFCC to come to her aid.

She averred that she doesn't feel safe and needs the protection of the law against Skiibii, Mayorkun and their associates, who she noted have been stalking her.

See the investigation report published by Nickie Da Barbie:

Reactions trail Nickie Da Barbie's post

Here are some of the comments that trailed her post:

@supernatural_remi:

"What was her expectation?"

@lhadeygold:

"somebody that is mad."

@nancy_lorence_:

"If no be say life get as e be …watin 22 years old pikin Dey find waka waka to enter this kind saga . Let me sha Go and thank my parents for doing a great job."

@ceekay_calvin:

"Obviously you got high on something and the test results has revealed it, but no one tried to kill you, them cannabs made you paranoid!"

@iamanna_55:

"When she said SPIRIT left her body I knew it was weed. I have experienced it before when sm1 gave me that brownies to eat, I saw my spirit leaving my body. that thing is mad .I didn’t know before I ate it. when I saw the videos of me misbehaving the next morning, I pitied myself."

@gifted_odemi:

"Na colos talk be this na."

@beautifiedblingz:

"Nawa oo. Ogbenutan ooo!!"

@_heydips:

"It’s a wrong to give someone cannabs without their consent, Niggur what are you trying to achieve???"

@bola_ogunyemi:

"Where did you see positive. Na DNA test."

@hodeey_oz:

"Cocane negative, heroine negative, cannabs positive marliannn!"

@cutestjeweller:

"Hmmm! It is well cause if person talk now them go wan eat you raw for comment section. Pele Nicki God will be with you."

Nickie DaBarbie lands in the hospital

Legit.ng recalls reporting when a video of the lifestyle influencer was seen at a hospital receiving treatment moments after she claimed Skiibii and his associates attacked her.

A nurse was seen stitching a couple of cuts on Nickie's hands while she recorded him.

Moments later, she was seen back on the street late in the night while on IG Live, where she continued to claim that her life was in danger and was being followed by Skiibii's boys.

