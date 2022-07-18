Dope Bible quotes to get the youngsters into reading the Good Book

The Bible is the word of God, according to Christians. Therefore, reading the Bible is one of the most important parts of being a Christian. It is, however, not easy, especially for young people. These dope Bible quotes will encourage youngsters to read the Good Book.

Many young people struggle to find time for reading the Bible. Those who have the time are not sure where to start. Send them these Bible quotes to get them started and stay interested in the word of God.

Dope Bible quotes

The majority of teenagers find the Bible to be dull. This is untrue, though, as many of the verses are great. These inspirational verses from the Bible can grab their attention and get them going.

The name of the Lord is a strong tower; the righteous man runs into it and is safe. – Proverbs 18:10

For we live by faith, not by sight. – 2 Corinthians 5:7

Show me your ways, Lord, teach me your paths. – Psalm 25:4

It is written, you shall be holy, as I am holy. – 1 Peter 1:16

Direct my footsteps according to your word and let no sin rule over me. – Psalm 119:33

You believe that God is one; you do well. Even the demons believe and shudder! – James 2:19

And Jesus said to him, you can'! Everything is possible for those who believe. – Mark 9:23

When you go through the deep waters, I will be with you. – Isaiah 43: 2

My steps have held onto Your paths; my feet have not slipped. – Psalm 17:5

The Lord is a refuge for the oppressed, a stronghold in times of trouble. – Psalm 9:9

O God of my youth, you have taught me, and I still proclaim your wondrous deeds. – Psalms 71:17

He who satisfies you with good so that your youth is renewed like the eagles. – Psalms.103:5

How can a young man keep his way pure? By guarding it according to your word. – Psalms 119:9

The eye that mocks a father and refuses to obey a mother will be picked out by the ravens of the valley and eaten by the vultures. – Proverbs 30:17

He is my rock and my salvation. He is my fortress; I shall not be shaken. – Psalm 62: 6

And overall, these virtues put on love, which binds them all together in perfect unity. – Colossians 3:14

Love is patient; love is kind. Love does not envy; it does not boast and is not proud. It does not dishonour others; it is not self-seeking, is not easily angered, and keeps no record of wrongs. 1 – Corinthians 13:4-8

Run away from youthful passions and pursue righteousness, faith, love, and peace, along with those who call on the Lord from a pure heart. – 2 Timothy 2:22

Abstain from sexual immorality. All other sin is committed outside the body, but the sexually immoral person sins against his own body. – 1 Corinthians 6:18

Let nobody despise you for being young, but set the believers an example in speech, conduct, love, faith, and purity. – 1 Timothy 4:12

Badass Bible verses

The Bible has great quotes that young people can read. These are some badass verses that will encourage the youngsters to read the Bible.

Let beer be drunk by those who are perishing and wine for those who are in anguish. – Proverbs 31:6

But if you bite and devour one another, take care that you are not consumed by one another. – Galatians 5:15

If your brother sins, go and show him his fault in private; if he listens to you, you have won your brother. – Matthew 18:15

A gentle answer reduces wrath, but a harsh word stirs anger. – Proverbs 15:1

A fool rejects his father's discipline, but he who regards reproof is sensible. – Proverbs 15:5

The wounds of a friend are faithful, but deceitful are the kisses of an enemy. – Proverbs 27:6

Humble yourself before the Lord so that at the proper time, He may exalt you, casting all your anxieties on Him because He cares for you. – 1 Peter 5:6-7

Seek first his kingdom and righteousness, and all these other things will also be given to you. – Matthew 6:33

As water reflects one's face, so one's life reflects his heart. – Proverbs 27:19

Surely your goodness and mercy will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever. – Psalm 23:6

There is a time for everything and a season for every activity under the heavens. – Ecclesiastes 3:1

And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. – Philippians 4:7

For those who love God, all things work together for good for those who are called according to His purpose. – Romans 8:28

Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened and dismayed, for the LORD your God is with you wherever you go. – Joshua 1:9

Do not worry about tomorrow because tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own. – Matthew 6:34

Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways, acknowledge Him, and He will make straight your paths. – Proverbs 3:5-6

Likewise, you younger ones submit yourselves unto the elder. Let all of you be subject to one another and be clothed with humility: for God resisteth the proud, and giveth grace to the humble. – 1 Peter 5:5

Let no man despise thy youth, but be thou an example of the believers, in word, in conversation, in charity, in spirit, in faith, in purity. – 1 Timothy 4:12

It is good for a man to bear the yoke in his youth. – Lamentations 3:27

My son, give me your heart and let your eyes observe my ways. – Proverbs 23:26

Cool Bible verses

The youths like cool verses that they can enjoy. Here are a few that will interest them.

He who is faithful in a very little thing is faithful also in much, and he who is unrighteous in a very little thing is unrighteous also in much. – Luke 16:10

Let us hold fast the confession of our hope without wavering, for he who promised is faithful. – Hebrews 10:23

I have followed your commands, which keep me from following cruel and evil people. – Psalm 17:4

My steps have held onto your paths; my feet have not slipped away. – Psalm 17:5

Lord, please direct my footsteps according to your word and let no sin rule over me. – Psalm 119:33

The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom, and knowledge of the holy one is understanding. – Proverbs 9:10

O taste and see that the LORD is good; how blessed is the man who takes refuge in Him! –Psalm 34:8

Every one of you shall honour his mother and his father, and you shall keep my Sabbaths: I am the Lord your God. – Leviticus 19:3

Remember not the sins of my youth or my transgressions; according to your steadfast love, remember me, for the sake of your goodness, O Lord! – Psalms 25:7

For you, O Lord, are my hope, my trust, O Lord, from my youth. – Psalms 71:5

For I, the Lord your God, hold your right hand; it is I who say to you, fear not, I am the one who helps you. – Isaiah 41:13

Fire devoured His young men, and His virgins had no wedding songs. – Psalm 78:63

For I know, the plans I have for you declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. – Jeremiah 29:11

Let his flesh become fresher than in youth. Let him return to the days of his youthful vigour. –Job 33:25

A friend loves at all times. – Proverbs 17:17

Now this man had four virgin daughters who were prophetesses. – Acts 21:9

Have you not just now called to me, my father; You are the friend of my youth? – Jeremiah 3:4

You have shortened the days of his youth; You have covered him with shame. – Psalm 89:45

In the world, you will have tribulation. But take heart, for I have overcome the world. – John 16:33

Reading the Bible is part and parcel of being a Christian, regardless of age. Young people must be encouraged to read the Bible to be good Christians and to live according to the Lord's way. These Bible quotes are great when they don't know where to start.

