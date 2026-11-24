The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is continental football's most prestigious prize, and Egypt have won the trophy a record seven times, making them the undisputed kings of African football. The competition is organised by the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) and was first played in 1957 between Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia. Over 35 editions, 15 different nations have lifted the trophy, producing some of the continent's most memorable moments and, most recently, one of its most controversial rulings.

Egyptian players and coaching staff celebrate winning the Africa Cup of Nations final between Ghana and Egypt at the Universitaria Stadium in 2010. Photo: Gallo Images (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Egypt are the most successful AFCON winners of all time, having claimed seven titles between 1957 and 2010, including three in a row from 2006 to 2010.

of all time, having claimed seven titles between 1957 and 2010, including from 2006 to 2010. Cameroon's five titles make them the second-most decorated nation in AFCON history, ahead of Ghana's four.

in AFCON history, ahead of Ghana's four. The 2025 AFCON produced an unprecedented off-pitch ruling : Senegal were stripped of the title they won on the field, with Morocco officially declared champions by CAF. Senegal's appeal to CAS is still pending.

: Senegal were stripped of the title they won on the field, with Morocco officially declared champions by CAF. Senegal's is still pending. Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Algeria have each won the tournament multiple times , confirming West and North Africa's historic dominance .

, confirming West and North Africa's . The next edition, AFCON 2027, will be jointly hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, the first three-nation co-hosting in tournament history.

AFCON winners since 1957

This article documents all official AFCON champions as recorded by CAF, the governing body of African football. Final scores, host nations and runner-up details are drawn from CAF's official records, cross-referenced with reporting from BBC Sport, ESPN and Al Jazeera.

Title tallies reflect the official standings as of November 2026, including CAF's March 2026 ruling on the disputed 2025 final, which Senegal have challenged at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Where the result was contested, this is noted clearly.

Year Winner Runner-up Final result Host nation 1957 Egypt Ethiopia 4–0 Sudan 1959 Egypt (as UAR) Sudan Round robin (2–1 decider) Egypt 1962 Ethiopia Egypt (UAR) 4–2 (aet) Ethiopia 1963 Ghana Sudan 3–0 Ghana 1965 Ghana Tunisia 3–2 (aet) Tunisia 1968 DR Congo Ghana 1–0 Ethiopia 1970 Sudan Ghana 1–0 Sudan 1972 Congo Mali 3–2 Cameroon 1974 Zaire (DR Congo) Zambia 2–2 (aet), replay 2–0 Egypt 1976 Morocco Guinea League format Ethiopia 1978 Ghana Uganda 2–0 Ghana 1980 Nigeria Algeria 3–0 Nigeria 1982 Ghana Libya 1–1 (7–6 pens) Libya 1984 Cameroon Nigeria 3–1 Ivory Coast 1986 Egypt Cameroon 0–0 (5–4 pens) Egypt 1988 Cameroon Nigeria 1–0 Morocco 1990 Algeria Nigeria 1–0 Algeria 1992 Ivory Coast Ghana 0–0 (11–10 pens) Senegal 1994 Nigeria Zambia 2–1 Tunisia 1996 South Africa Tunisia 2–0 South Africa 1998 Egypt South Africa 2–0 Burkina Faso 2000 Cameroon Nigeria 2–2 (4–3 pens) Ghana & Nigeria 2002 Cameroon Senegal 0–0 (3–2 pens) Mali 2004 Tunisia Morocco 2–1 Tunisia 2006 Egypt Ivory Coast 0–0 (4–2 pens) Egypt 2008 Egypt Cameroon 1–0 Ghana 2010 Egypt Ghana 1–0 Angola 2012 Zambia Ivory Coast 0–0 (8–7 pens) Gabon & Equatorial Guinea 2013 Nigeria Burkina Faso 1–0 South Africa

Year Winner Runner-up Final result Host nation 2015 Ivory Coast Ghana 0–0 (9–8 pens) Equatorial Guinea 2017 Cameroon Egypt 2–1 Gabon 2019 Algeria Senegal 1–0 Egypt 2021 Senegal Egypt 0–0 (4–2 pens) Cameroon 2023 Ivory Coast Nigeria 2–1 Ivory Coast 2025 Morocco* Senegal* 3–0 (forfeit)* Morocco

The 2025 final was won on the pitch by Senegal 1–0 after extra time. CAF's Appeals Board later awarded the title to Morocco after ruling Senegal forfeited. Senegal appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which heard the case on October 8, 2026, and is expected to rule at the end of November 2026.*

Egypt: 7 titles (1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008, 2010)

The Egyptian team celebrates a win over the African Cup of Nations Final against the Ivory Coast at Cairo International Stadium February 10, 2006, in Cairo, Egypt. Photo: Ben Radford

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Full name: Arab Republic of Egypt

Arab Republic of Egypt Nickname: The Pharaohs

The Pharaohs Titles: 7

7 Finals played: 10

10 First title: 1957

1957 Last title: 2010

Only Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan competed in the first edition in 1957, with Egypt becoming the first AFCON winners after beating Ethiopia 4–0 in the final. The Pharaohs went on to become the tournament's dominant force across multiple eras. Their three consecutive titles between 2006 and 2010 remain unmatched and stand as the greatest period of dominance the tournament has ever seen. Egypt have won the most titles (7) and played in the most finals (10) of any nation in AFCON history.

Cameroon: 5 titles (1984, 1988, 2000, 2002, 2017)

Cameroon celebrate winning the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations final against Egypt at Stade de l'Amitié on February 5, 2017, in Libreville, Gabon. Photo: Visionhaus

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Full name: Republic of Cameroon

Republic of Cameroon Nickname: The Indomitable Lions

The Indomitable Lions Titles: 5

5 Finals played: 7

7 First title: 1984

1984 Last title: 2017

The Indomitable Lions sit second on the all-time list, with victories in 1984, 1988, 2000, 2002 and 2017. From 1984 to 1988, Cameroon reached the final on three consecutive occasions, winning two titles in the process. Their 2017 triumph in Gabon, a 2–1 victory over Egypt, was their most recent crown.

Ghana: 4 titles (1963, 1965, 1978, 1982)

Majeed Ashimeru of Ghana celebrates with Salis Abdul Samed during the Africa Cup of Nations group stage match at Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Photo: MB Media

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Full name: Republic of Ghana

Republic of Ghana Nickname: The Black Stars

The Black Stars Titles: 4

4 Finals played: 9

9 First title: 1963

1963 Last title: 1982

The Black Stars were a powerhouse, particularly in the early decades, winning in 1963, 1965, 1978 and 1982. Ghana won in 1963, beating Sudan 3–0, and again in 1965, when they beat hosts Tunisia 3–2 after extra time. The final AFCON title in their locker came in 1982, when the Black Stars defeated host Libya on penalties. Despite four titles, Ghana have never won the tournament since, a 44-year drought that remains one of AFCON's most discussed storylines.

Nigeria: 3 titles (1980, 1994, 2013)

Joseph Yobo and teammates celebrate with the trophy after winning the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations final between Nigeria and Burkina Faso. Photo: Ian Walton

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Full name: Federal Republic of Nigeria

Federal Republic of Nigeria Nickname: The Super Eagles

The Super Eagles Titles: 3

3 Finals played: 8

8 First title: 1980

1980 Last title: 2013

Nigeria's Super Eagles have lifted the trophy in 1980, 1994 and 2013. Their first triumph came on home soil in Lagos. Their most recent crown arrived in the 2013 final in South Africa, a 1–0 win over Burkina Faso. Nigeria have also been runners-up multiple times, including a narrow 2–1 defeat to Ivory Coast in the 2023 final.

Ivory Coast: 3 titles (1992, 2015, 2023)

Ivory Coast celebrate winning the Africa Cup of Nations after the final between Nigeria and Ivory Coast at Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara. Photo: DeFodi Images

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Full name: Republic of Côte d'Ivoire

Republic of Côte d'Ivoire Nickname: The Elephants

The Elephants Titles: 3

3 Finals played: 5

5 First title: 1992

1992 Last title: 2023

The Elephants claimed championships in 1992, 2015 and 2023. Both the 2015 and 2023 victories were dramatic comebacks. Their 2023 triumph against Nigeria was sealed with a 2–1 win after coming from behind. Ivory Coast entered 2023 as hosts and completed one of the great tournament recoveries.

Algeria: 2 titles (1990, 2019)

Riyad Mahrez of Algeria and his teammates with the trophy after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations final between Algeria and Senegal at Cairo International Stadium. Photo: NurPhoto

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Full name: People's Democratic Republic of Algeria

People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Nickname: The Desert Foxes

The Desert Foxes Titles: 2

2 Finals played: 3

3 First title: 1990

1990 Last title: 2019

Algeria's golden moments came in 1990 and 2019. Their 2019 win in Egypt was particularly commanding: they beat Senegal 1–0 in the final and went the entire tournament unbeaten. Ismaël Bennacer was named player of the tournament, while Riyad Mahrez scored the stoppage-time free kick that knocked out Nigeria in the semi-final.

DR Congo: 2 titles (1968, 1974)

DR Congo players line up for a team photograph before the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations match between Ghana and DR Congo at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. Photo: Gallo Images

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Full name: Democratic Republic of the Congo

Democratic Republic of the Congo Nickname: The Leopards

The Leopards Titles: 2

2 Finals played: 2

2 First title: 1968 (as Congo-Kinshasa)

1968 (as Congo-Kinshasa) Last title: 1974 (as Zaire)

DR Congo has been the victor of the 1968 and 1974 editions. They won their first title as Congo-Kinshasa in 1968, then again under the name Zaire in 1974. The country has gone through multiple name changes since, but both titles are officially credited to the same footballing lineage. Along with Cameroon, they are one of only two Central African nations to have won the tournament more than once.

Senegal: 1 title (2021)

Senegal players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Africa Cup of Nations 2021 final between Egypt and Senegal at Stade d'Olembé on February 6, 2022, in Yaoundé, Cameroon. Photo: Anadolu

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Full name: Republic of Senegal

Republic of Senegal Nickname: The Teranga Lions

The Teranga Lions Titles: 1 (officially; the 2025 title is disputed)

1 (officially; the 2025 title is disputed) Finals played: 4

4 First title: 2021

Senegal won their first AFCON title after defeating Egypt in the 2021 final 4–2 on penalties, following a 0–0 draw after extra time. They reached the 2025 final and won 1–0 on the pitch, but CAF's Appeals Board later stripped them of the result. The Fédération Sénégalaise de Football rejected the ruling, calling it unfair, and lodged an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which heard the case on October 8, 2026. A ruling is expected at the end of November 2026.

Morocco: 2 titles (1976, 2025)

Brahim Díaz of Morocco celebrates scoring the opening goal with Achraf Hakimi during the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final between Cameroon and Morocco. Photo: Visionhaus

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Full name: Kingdom of Morocco

Kingdom of Morocco Nickname: The Atlas Lions

The Atlas Lions Titles: 2 (officially, per CAF ruling)

2 (officially, per CAF ruling) Finals played: 2 (2004, 2025), plus the 1976 final round

2 (2004, 2025), plus the 1976 final round First title: 1976

1976 Last title: 2025 (awarded)

Morocco won their first title in 1976 in Ethiopia, where the trophy was decided by a final-round league rather than a single final. The 2025 crown, awarded by CAF, is officially their second Africa Cup of Nations title. Senegal were stripped of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title and the trophy awarded to Morocco, as announced by the Confederation of African Football. CAF said its appeals board ruled that Senegal is "declared to have forfeited the final" after its players briefly walked off the pitch in protest to a penalty being awarded to Morocco.

South Africa: 1 title (1996)

South African players celebrate a goal during the African Nations Cup final against Tunisia on February 3, 1996, in Johannesburg, South Africa. South Africa won the match 2–0. Photo: Mark Thompson

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Full name: Republic of South Africa

Republic of South Africa Nickname: Bafana Bafana

Bafana Bafana Titles: 1

1 Finals played: 2

2 First title: 1996

South Africa won the competition back in 1996 and solidified their position among the list of AFCON winners. They hosted the tournament that year and beat Tunisia 2–0 in the final, a landmark moment for a nation that had only recently returned to international football after the end of apartheid. It remains their only continental title.

Tunisia: 1 title (2004)

Tunisia celebrate after Nigeria miss their final penalty during the African Nations Cup 2004 semi-final between Tunisia and Nigeria at the Olympic Stadium. Photo: Shaun Botterill

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Full name: Republic of Tunisia

Republic of Tunisia Nickname: The Eagles of Carthage

The Eagles of Carthage Titles: 1

1 Finals played: 3

3 First title: 2004

Tunisia's sole AFCON crown came on home soil in 2004, beating Morocco 2–1 in the final. It was a historic achievement for a nation that had reached finals multiple times without winning. Despite regular tournament qualification, Tunisia have not returned to a final since.

Ethiopia: 1 title (1962)

The Ethiopia team before the international friendly between Tunisia and Ethiopia at Al Wakrah Stadium on January 7, 2013, in Doha, Qatar. Photo: John Berry

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia

Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Nickname: The Walias

The Walias Titles: 1

1 Finals played: 2

2 First title: 1962

Ethiopia won the 1962 AFCON on home soil with a 4–2 extra-time win over Egypt in the final. It remains their only continental title and came just a few years after the tournament's founding. The inaugural Africa Cup of Nations was held in 1957, and only three countries took part (Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan) after South Africa were disqualified.

Sudan: 1 title (1970)

Sudan pose for a team photo at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium on January 19, 2022, in Yaoundé, Cameroon. Photo: MB Media

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Republic of Sudan

Republic of Sudan Nickname: The Falcons of Jediane

The Falcons of Jediane Titles: 1

1 Finals played: 3

3 First title: 1970

Sudan's only AFCON honour came on home soil in 1970. They beat Ghana 1–0 in the final in Khartoum. Sudan was one of the three founding nations of the tournament in 1957 and reached multiple finals in the early years of the competition before the continental landscape shifted.

Congo: 1 title (1972)

Full name: Republic of the Congo

Republic of the Congo Nickname: The Red Devils

The Red Devils Titles: 1

1 Finals played: 1

1 First title: 1972

Congo (not to be confused with DR Congo/Zaire) won the 1972 AFCON in Cameroon, defeating Mali 3–2 in the final. It remains the only major international title for the Republic of the Congo. The two Congolese nations, Republic of Congo and DR Congo, are entirely separate, with their titles recorded independently.

Zambia: 1 title (2012)

Zambia's captain Christopher Katongo celebrates with the trophy after the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations final between Zambia and Ivory Coast. Photo: Christian Liewig

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Republic of Zambia

Republic of Zambia Nickname: Chipolopolo (Copper Bullets)

Chipolopolo (Copper Bullets) Titles: 1

1 Finals played: 3

3 First title: 2012

Zambia's 2012 victory is widely considered one of AFCON's greatest upsets. They beat Ivory Coast 8–7 on penalties in Libreville after a 0–0 draw, and they won the tournament in Gabon, the same country where many of the 1993 Zambian squad lost their lives in a devastating plane crash. The emotional resonance of the win made it one of African football's most cherished moments.

FAQ

Which country has won AFCON the most times?

Egypt are the record seven-time winners of AFCON; Cameroon are next on the list, having won it five times, while a total of 15 different African nations have lifted the trophy, and seven have won it once. Egypt's most remarkable run was their three consecutive titles between 2006 and 2010.

Who won the 2025 AFCON, and why is it disputed?

On January 18, 2026, in the AFCON final in Rabat, Senegal beat Morocco 1–0 after extra time in a chaotic match. Following a penalty awarded to Morocco in stoppage time, several Senegalese footballl players temporarily left the pitch before returning, and Brahim Díaz then missed the penalty.

On March 17, 2026, the CAF Appeal Board issued its ruling: Senegal were declared to have forfeited the final, and Morocco were recognised as AFCON 2025 champions with a 3–0 technical result. Senegal's federation appealed to CAS, which heard the case on October 8, 2026, and is expected to deliver its ruling at the end of November 2026.

Where will the 2027 AFCON be held?

AFCON 2027 runs from 19 June to 17 July 2027 in Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda. It will be the first time three countries jointly host the competition and the first time AFCON returns to East Africa since Ethiopia staged the tournament in 1976. CAF has said it will confirm later which country stages the opening match and the final.

Has Nigeria ever won AFCON?

Yes, Nigeria have won three titles, in 1980, 1994 and 2013. They most recently appeared in the 2023 final, where they lost 2–1 to hosts Ivory Coast. Nigeria have also been runners-up on multiple other occasions, including against Cameroon in 2000.

Who was the top scorer in the 2019 AFCON?

Odion Ighalo won the AFCON Golden Boot in 2019, scoring five goals. His Nigeria side did not win the title (Algeria beat Senegal 1–0 in the final), but Ighalo's clinical finishing made him one of the standout individuals of that tournament. He retired from international football shortly after.

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