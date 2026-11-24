The full list of AFCON winners since 1957 and their most notable stats
The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is continental football's most prestigious prize, and Egypt have won the trophy a record seven times, making them the undisputed kings of African football. The competition is organised by the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) and was first played in 1957 between Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia. Over 35 editions, 15 different nations have lifted the trophy, producing some of the continent's most memorable moments and, most recently, one of its most controversial rulings.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- AFCON winners since 1957
- Egypt: 7 titles (1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008, 2010)
- Cameroon: 5 titles (1984, 1988, 2000, 2002, 2017)
- Ghana: 4 titles (1963, 1965, 1978, 1982)
- Nigeria: 3 titles (1980, 1994, 2013)
- Ivory Coast: 3 titles (1992, 2015, 2023)
- Algeria: 2 titles (1990, 2019)
- DR Congo: 2 titles (1968, 1974)
- Senegal: 1 title (2021)
- Morocco: 2 titles (1976, 2025)
- South Africa: 1 title (1996)
- Tunisia: 1 title (2004)
- Ethiopia: 1 title (1962)
- Sudan: 1 title (1970)
- Congo: 1 title (1972)
- Zambia: 1 title (2012)
- FAQ
Key takeaways
- Egypt are the most successful AFCON winners of all time, having claimed seven titles between 1957 and 2010, including three in a row from 2006 to 2010.
- Cameroon's five titles make them the second-most decorated nation in AFCON history, ahead of Ghana's four.
- The 2025 AFCON produced an unprecedented off-pitch ruling: Senegal were stripped of the title they won on the field, with Morocco officially declared champions by CAF. Senegal's appeal to CAS is still pending.
- Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Algeria have each won the tournament multiple times, confirming West and North Africa's historic dominance.
- The next edition, AFCON 2027, will be jointly hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, the first three-nation co-hosting in tournament history.
AFCON winners since 1957
This article documents all official AFCON champions as recorded by CAF, the governing body of African football. Final scores, host nations and runner-up details are drawn from CAF's official records, cross-referenced with reporting from BBC Sport, ESPN and Al Jazeera.
Title tallies reflect the official standings as of November 2026, including CAF's March 2026 ruling on the disputed 2025 final, which Senegal have challenged at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Where the result was contested, this is noted clearly.
Year
Winner
Runner-up
Final result
Host nation
1957
Egypt
Ethiopia
4–0
Sudan
1959
Egypt (as UAR)
Sudan
Round robin (2–1 decider)
Egypt
1962
Ethiopia
Egypt (UAR)
4–2 (aet)
Ethiopia
1963
Ghana
Sudan
3–0
Ghana
1965
Ghana
Tunisia
3–2 (aet)
Tunisia
1968
DR Congo
Ghana
1–0
Ethiopia
1970
Sudan
Ghana
1–0
Sudan
1972
Congo
Mali
3–2
Cameroon
1974
Zaire (DR Congo)
Zambia
2–2 (aet), replay 2–0
Egypt
1976
Morocco
Guinea
League format
Ethiopia
1978
Ghana
Uganda
2–0
Ghana
1980
Nigeria
Algeria
3–0
Nigeria
1982
Ghana
Libya
1–1 (7–6 pens)
Libya
1984
Cameroon
Nigeria
3–1
Ivory Coast
1986
Egypt
Cameroon
0–0 (5–4 pens)
Egypt
1988
Cameroon
Nigeria
1–0
Morocco
1990
Algeria
Nigeria
1–0
Algeria
1992
Ivory Coast
Ghana
0–0 (11–10 pens)
Senegal
1994
Nigeria
Zambia
2–1
Tunisia
1996
South Africa
Tunisia
2–0
South Africa
1998
Egypt
South Africa
2–0
Burkina Faso
2000
Cameroon
Nigeria
2–2 (4–3 pens)
Ghana & Nigeria
2002
Cameroon
Senegal
0–0 (3–2 pens)
Mali
2004
Tunisia
Morocco
2–1
Tunisia
2006
Egypt
Ivory Coast
0–0 (4–2 pens)
Egypt
2008
Egypt
Cameroon
1–0
Ghana
2010
Egypt
Ghana
1–0
Angola
2012
Zambia
Ivory Coast
0–0 (8–7 pens)
Gabon & Equatorial Guinea
2013
Nigeria
Burkina Faso
1–0
South Africa
Year
Winner
Runner-up
Final result
Host nation
2015
Ivory Coast
Ghana
0–0 (9–8 pens)
Equatorial Guinea
2017
Cameroon
Egypt
2–1
Gabon
2019
Algeria
Senegal
1–0
Egypt
2021
Senegal
Egypt
0–0 (4–2 pens)
Cameroon
2023
Ivory Coast
Nigeria
2–1
Ivory Coast
2025
Morocco*
Senegal*
3–0 (forfeit)*
Morocco
The 2025 final was won on the pitch by Senegal 1–0 after extra time. CAF's Appeals Board later awarded the title to Morocco after ruling Senegal forfeited. Senegal appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which heard the case on October 8, 2026, and is expected to rule at the end of November 2026.*
Egypt: 7 titles (1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008, 2010)
- Full name: Arab Republic of Egypt
- Nickname: The Pharaohs
- Titles: 7
- Finals played: 10
- First title: 1957
- Last title: 2010
Only Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan competed in the first edition in 1957, with Egypt becoming the first AFCON winners after beating Ethiopia 4–0 in the final. The Pharaohs went on to become the tournament's dominant force across multiple eras. Their three consecutive titles between 2006 and 2010 remain unmatched and stand as the greatest period of dominance the tournament has ever seen. Egypt have won the most titles (7) and played in the most finals (10) of any nation in AFCON history.
Cameroon: 5 titles (1984, 1988, 2000, 2002, 2017)
- Full name: Republic of Cameroon
- Nickname: The Indomitable Lions
- Titles: 5
- Finals played: 7
- First title: 1984
- Last title: 2017
The Indomitable Lions sit second on the all-time list, with victories in 1984, 1988, 2000, 2002 and 2017. From 1984 to 1988, Cameroon reached the final on three consecutive occasions, winning two titles in the process. Their 2017 triumph in Gabon, a 2–1 victory over Egypt, was their most recent crown.
Ghana: 4 titles (1963, 1965, 1978, 1982)
- Full name: Republic of Ghana
- Nickname: The Black Stars
- Titles: 4
- Finals played: 9
- First title: 1963
- Last title: 1982
The Black Stars were a powerhouse, particularly in the early decades, winning in 1963, 1965, 1978 and 1982. Ghana won in 1963, beating Sudan 3–0, and again in 1965, when they beat hosts Tunisia 3–2 after extra time. The final AFCON title in their locker came in 1982, when the Black Stars defeated host Libya on penalties. Despite four titles, Ghana have never won the tournament since, a 44-year drought that remains one of AFCON's most discussed storylines.
Nigeria: 3 titles (1980, 1994, 2013)
- Full name: Federal Republic of Nigeria
- Nickname: The Super Eagles
- Titles: 3
- Finals played: 8
- First title: 1980
- Last title: 2013
Nigeria's Super Eagles have lifted the trophy in 1980, 1994 and 2013. Their first triumph came on home soil in Lagos. Their most recent crown arrived in the 2013 final in South Africa, a 1–0 win over Burkina Faso. Nigeria have also been runners-up multiple times, including a narrow 2–1 defeat to Ivory Coast in the 2023 final.
Ivory Coast: 3 titles (1992, 2015, 2023)
- Full name: Republic of Côte d'Ivoire
- Nickname: The Elephants
- Titles: 3
- Finals played: 5
- First title: 1992
- Last title: 2023
The Elephants claimed championships in 1992, 2015 and 2023. Both the 2015 and 2023 victories were dramatic comebacks. Their 2023 triumph against Nigeria was sealed with a 2–1 win after coming from behind. Ivory Coast entered 2023 as hosts and completed one of the great tournament recoveries.
Algeria: 2 titles (1990, 2019)
- Full name: People's Democratic Republic of Algeria
- Nickname: The Desert Foxes
- Titles: 2
- Finals played: 3
- First title: 1990
- Last title: 2019
Algeria's golden moments came in 1990 and 2019. Their 2019 win in Egypt was particularly commanding: they beat Senegal 1–0 in the final and went the entire tournament unbeaten. Ismaël Bennacer was named player of the tournament, while Riyad Mahrez scored the stoppage-time free kick that knocked out Nigeria in the semi-final.
DR Congo: 2 titles (1968, 1974)
- Full name: Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Nickname: The Leopards
- Titles: 2
- Finals played: 2
- First title: 1968 (as Congo-Kinshasa)
- Last title: 1974 (as Zaire)
DR Congo has been the victor of the 1968 and 1974 editions. They won their first title as Congo-Kinshasa in 1968, then again under the name Zaire in 1974. The country has gone through multiple name changes since, but both titles are officially credited to the same footballing lineage. Along with Cameroon, they are one of only two Central African nations to have won the tournament more than once.
Senegal: 1 title (2021)
- Full name: Republic of Senegal
- Nickname: The Teranga Lions
- Titles: 1 (officially; the 2025 title is disputed)
- Finals played: 4
- First title: 2021
Senegal won their first AFCON title after defeating Egypt in the 2021 final 4–2 on penalties, following a 0–0 draw after extra time. They reached the 2025 final and won 1–0 on the pitch, but CAF's Appeals Board later stripped them of the result. The Fédération Sénégalaise de Football rejected the ruling, calling it unfair, and lodged an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which heard the case on October 8, 2026. A ruling is expected at the end of November 2026.
Morocco: 2 titles (1976, 2025)
- Full name: Kingdom of Morocco
- Nickname: The Atlas Lions
- Titles: 2 (officially, per CAF ruling)
- Finals played: 2 (2004, 2025), plus the 1976 final round
- First title: 1976
- Last title: 2025 (awarded)
Morocco won their first title in 1976 in Ethiopia, where the trophy was decided by a final-round league rather than a single final. The 2025 crown, awarded by CAF, is officially their second Africa Cup of Nations title. Senegal were stripped of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title and the trophy awarded to Morocco, as announced by the Confederation of African Football. CAF said its appeals board ruled that Senegal is "declared to have forfeited the final" after its players briefly walked off the pitch in protest to a penalty being awarded to Morocco.
South Africa: 1 title (1996)
- Full name: Republic of South Africa
- Nickname: Bafana Bafana
- Titles: 1
- Finals played: 2
- First title: 1996
South Africa won the competition back in 1996 and solidified their position among the list of AFCON winners. They hosted the tournament that year and beat Tunisia 2–0 in the final, a landmark moment for a nation that had only recently returned to international football after the end of apartheid. It remains their only continental title.
Tunisia: 1 title (2004)
- Full name: Republic of Tunisia
- Nickname: The Eagles of Carthage
- Titles: 1
- Finals played: 3
- First title: 2004
Tunisia's sole AFCON crown came on home soil in 2004, beating Morocco 2–1 in the final. It was a historic achievement for a nation that had reached finals multiple times without winning. Despite regular tournament qualification, Tunisia have not returned to a final since.
Ethiopia: 1 title (1962)
- Full name: Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia
- Nickname: The Walias
- Titles: 1
- Finals played: 2
- First title: 1962
Ethiopia won the 1962 AFCON on home soil with a 4–2 extra-time win over Egypt in the final. It remains their only continental title and came just a few years after the tournament's founding. The inaugural Africa Cup of Nations was held in 1957, and only three countries took part (Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan) after South Africa were disqualified.
Sudan: 1 title (1970)
- Full name: Republic of Sudan
- Nickname: The Falcons of Jediane
- Titles: 1
- Finals played: 3
- First title: 1970
Sudan's only AFCON honour came on home soil in 1970. They beat Ghana 1–0 in the final in Khartoum. Sudan was one of the three founding nations of the tournament in 1957 and reached multiple finals in the early years of the competition before the continental landscape shifted.
Congo: 1 title (1972)
- Full name: Republic of the Congo
- Nickname: The Red Devils
- Titles: 1
- Finals played: 1
- First title: 1972
Congo (not to be confused with DR Congo/Zaire) won the 1972 AFCON in Cameroon, defeating Mali 3–2 in the final. It remains the only major international title for the Republic of the Congo. The two Congolese nations, Republic of Congo and DR Congo, are entirely separate, with their titles recorded independently.
Zambia: 1 title (2012)
- Full name: Republic of Zambia
- Nickname: Chipolopolo (Copper Bullets)
- Titles: 1
- Finals played: 3
- First title: 2012
Zambia's 2012 victory is widely considered one of AFCON's greatest upsets. They beat Ivory Coast 8–7 on penalties in Libreville after a 0–0 draw, and they won the tournament in Gabon, the same country where many of the 1993 Zambian squad lost their lives in a devastating plane crash. The emotional resonance of the win made it one of African football's most cherished moments.
FAQ
Which country has won AFCON the most times?
Egypt are the record seven-time winners of AFCON; Cameroon are next on the list, having won it five times, while a total of 15 different African nations have lifted the trophy, and seven have won it once. Egypt's most remarkable run was their three consecutive titles between 2006 and 2010.
Who won the 2025 AFCON, and why is it disputed?
On January 18, 2026, in the AFCON final in Rabat, Senegal beat Morocco 1–0 after extra time in a chaotic match. Following a penalty awarded to Morocco in stoppage time, several Senegalese footballl players temporarily left the pitch before returning, and Brahim Díaz then missed the penalty.
On March 17, 2026, the CAF Appeal Board issued its ruling: Senegal were declared to have forfeited the final, and Morocco were recognised as AFCON 2025 champions with a 3–0 technical result. Senegal's federation appealed to CAS, which heard the case on October 8, 2026, and is expected to deliver its ruling at the end of November 2026.
Where will the 2027 AFCON be held?
AFCON 2027 runs from 19 June to 17 July 2027 in Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda. It will be the first time three countries jointly host the competition and the first time AFCON returns to East Africa since Ethiopia staged the tournament in 1976. CAF has said it will confirm later which country stages the opening match and the final.
Has Nigeria ever won AFCON?
Yes, Nigeria have won three titles, in 1980, 1994 and 2013. They most recently appeared in the 2023 final, where they lost 2–1 to hosts Ivory Coast. Nigeria have also been runners-up on multiple other occasions, including against Cameroon in 2000.
Who was the top scorer in the 2019 AFCON?
Odion Ighalo won the AFCON Golden Boot in 2019, scoring five goals. His Nigeria side did not win the title (Algeria beat Senegal 1–0 in the final), but Ighalo's clinical finishing made him one of the standout individuals of that tournament. He retired from international football shortly after.
We also highlighted facts about Victor Osimhen’s salary and estimated net worth, tracing his rise from modest early-career wages to a reported €21 million annual package at Galatasaray.
His journey from street hawker to one of Turkish football’s highest-paid players is remarkable—but how did a loan spell turn into a record-breaking transfer?
Source: Legit.ng
Simon Ayub (Project Manager) Simon Ayub is a Content Manager, Strategist, and writer who joined Legit.ng in 2020. He graduated in 2014 with a BSc in Agricultural Economics and is a CPA. Simon has over a decade of experience creating content for Tuko, Yen.com.gh, and other platforms. He works on content encompassing biographies, entertainment, lifestyle, and more. Simon was Tuko’s “Writer of the Year” three years running, 2023–2025. In 2023, Simon finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques and, in 2024, expanded his skills through Google News Initiative training. You can reach him via simonayub@gmail.com